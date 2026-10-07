Why Vinod Khanna Returned To India

'My comeback to films has nothing to do with the fact that I wanted money. I came back because of my kids, Rahul and Akshaye.'

IMAGE: Vinod Khanna in Satyamev Jayate.

Key Points 'I won't deny that I needed the money, of course. One can't do without money. It's a fact of life. I had to set up a home and re-establish myself.'

'Dayavan's flop has affected everybody, except me.'

'I suppose somebody has to be compared to Amitabh and I am the only choice.'

At the peak of his stardom in 1978, Vinod Khanna did something unprecedented in Bollywood -- he announced his retirement from films. The star completed his assignments and moved to the USA to be with his spiritual guru, Rajneesh.

Dinesh Raheja and Jeetu Kothari first met and interviewed the star in the late 1980s, when VK had just pulled off a massive comeback to stardom with hit films like Insaaf and Satyamev Jayate (1987).

Reticent though he was, the introvert gave us some fascinating insights into his thought process.

Vinod maintained, "You cannot understand me, until you have experienced what I've experienced."

Nevertheless, we made an attempt.

We celebrate Vinod Khanna's 80th birth anniversary on October 6 with this throwback interview.

'I came back because of my kids, Rahul and Akshaye'

IMAGE: Vinod Khanna with his sons Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Khanna/Instagram

Money was supposed to be the primary reason for Vinod's comeback to films after a decade-long gap. The buzz was that he had come back from the USA and Rajneesh, wiped clean of all his wealth.

But Vinod refuted this: "My comeback to films has nothing to do with the fact that I wanted money. I came back because of my kids, Rahul and Akshaye. I hadn't seen them for years. I adore them and wanted to spend more time with my two sons."

Vinod may have long embarked on a spiritual path, but money still makes his world go round.

After his return, his dream house at Malabar Hill (south Mumbai) had sponged off a sizeable segment of his income.

Vinod had finally left his cubby-hole in a club and moved into his palatial new flat, being done up by Parmeshwar Godrej, even though it's not yet completely finished yet.

Vinod smiled: "Yes, work is still being done. But I've moved in, otherwise it wouldn't ever be finished."

He pragmatically stated, "I won't deny that I needed the money, of course. One can't do without money. It's a fact of life. I had to set up a home and re-establish myself."

'I am not disillusioned by Rajneesh'

IMAGE: Vinod Khanna and Zeenat Aman in Qurbani.

The star of hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Qurbani pivoted back to the world of cinema, which he had once turned his back to.

"Much as people would like to believe the contrary, at no point have I said that I would never work in films again. It's the only profession I know,' Vinod insisted.

Another factor responsible for his return to filmdom was his supposed disillusionment with Rajneesh.

When scandals rocked Rajneesh's Oregon commune, Vinod packed his bags, left his erstwhile Guru and flew back to India.

"I am not disillusioned by his philosophy," Vinod said.

"In fact, Rajneesh would tell us to do away with all philosophies. Rajneesh was my guru and when he was at Pune, I used to visit him there. Some attain peace by going to the Himalayas, some manage without a guru. I had to go through Rajneesh..."

Hadn't Rajneesh's exit from his life left him without a mental crutch?

Vinod answers with profound logic: "I've completed the process of self-realisation and what I've realised is that there's nothing to realise, nothing to achieve, nowhere to reach, nowhere to go."

This is said with calm elan while he buttons the cuffs of his shirt. The conviction with which he says this is remarkable. "I am at peace with myself," he added serenely.

'Only whiskey gives me a high'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Vinod had come to terms with himself.

He reflected, "I don't have any more questions There's nobody to ask these questions to anymore. What I've realised is that am a part of this existence. I am not questioning existence anymore."

"Existence functions in perfect order; and since my nature is part of this existence, it is as much in order as existence is. Only when I separate myself from existence do these goals attain importance and send you on those soul-searching journeys. That perhaps explains my Rajneesh phase."

Vinod denies having any regrets about his best years spent with Rajneesh away from the film industry.

"Today, I am not looking for happiness. If I was, I would be unhappy. Looking for happiness is like looking for Utopia. Happiness is only a state of mind."

Vinod may spout philosophy, but he was also a film star grounded in a very materialistic world. So what then was his trip at that stage of his life? An enigmatic smile followed.

"I too am looking for a trip."

But what gives him a high? For the first time during the interview, Vinod laughed and said, "Only whiskey gives me a high."

'Dayavan's flop has affected everybody, except me'

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in Dayavan.

Professionally, Vinod Khanna was back where he belonged. The prodigal had been welcomed back with open arms by the film industry. But the much tom-tommed comeback also faced a stumbling block after the flopping of the ambitiously scaled Dayavan (1988).

"I really don't know what went wrong with Dayavan," he said with a nonchalant shrug. "When the first reports came out, the reviews were excellent. People were raving about the movie and my performance drew plaudits from one and all."

But that was followed by a resounding crash.

Getting defensive, Vinod retorted, "For all those people who think that Dayavan's flop reflects on my star status, let me point out that Dayavan fetched excellent initials all over the country. A star's popularity is gauged by the initial his film is able to obtain. After that, it depends on the story and the film."

"Like for instance, Amitabh (Bachchan) isn't the only person responsible for his success. Lots of other people had a part in his success. When a film succeeds, it's a collective effort. The only thing that a star has is the initial draw."

So fine, Dayavan's good initials exonerated Vinod Khanna, the star, but what about the artiste within him? How did he compare his performance to Kamal Haasan's performance in the original, Nayakan?

Vinod said, "Our performances are totally different. I performed in my style. Comparisons, anyway, are odious. I personally am very satisfied with my performance. What I find even more gratifying is that everybody I've met personally has liked my performance."

He continued wryly, "Dayavan's flop has affected everybody, except me. People give all sorts of reasons for the flop... like my playing an old man, in almost the entire second half."

'Somebody has to be compared to Amitabh and I am the only choice'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Had Dayavan done well, it would have given Vinod a much-needed edge over close-rival Amitabh whose Ganga Jamuna Saraswati had bombed the same year.

How did Vinod feel about constantly being compared to the Bachchan? Did it irk him or was he pleased at the constant comparison?

"Isn't this old hat now?" Vinod counter-questioned. "I suppose somebody has to be compared to Amitabh and I am the only choice."

Vinod may not mind being compared to Bachchan, but how did he feel about stories linking him with heroines whom he was supposed to be recommending? Guardedly, Vinod denied it all.

"I have never recommended anybody. When the maker of a film is discussing the film with me, I might suggest a name depending on the availability of dates, affordability, etc."

He was all praises for the contemporary queens.

He said, "Madhuri, I will always say that she is a fine actress. But then, Sridevi is also good. She is comparable to the best we've ever had."

'I have no ambitions for myself'

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna in Rihaee.

Was he in awe of Hema Malini? He had made a concession and starred in heroine-oriented films like Meera (1979) and Rihaee (1988) only with her.

"I think Hema is a very good actress," he said. "I am not in awe of her, but have always respected her. I enjoyed doing both these films and have a good role in Rihaee. Actually, anybody who brings out the best in me, is my favourite heroine. By and large, I'm compatible with most heroines."

Older heroines is one of the few links connecting him to the industry he'd once known in the 1970s and early 1980s. Did Vinod perceive changes in the industry from that time?

"Well, the pace of work has increased," he mused. "There are many more films being made, more actors and yes, overproduction is definitely there. But there are people like Gulzar, Mahesh Bhatt, J P Dutta, Mukul Anand and others who are doing great work too."

Reflecting further, he pointed out, "Then, there was no unnecessary bickering, fighting between groups and none of today's omnipresent camps. Today, it's I scratch your back, you scratch mine."

So what were his ambitions for the future?

"I have no ambitions for myself. I have set no goals. My profession demands that I be competent and have to be ambitious to compete, so in that sense, I am ambitious," he said.

Immediately after his comeback, Vinod had embarked on a signing spree. Was he just making hay while the sun shone or did the age factor motivate him?

Vinod shook his head, "I don't feel old in the least. When I was young, if at all I thought of somebody over 40, I would instantly feel, God he's old. But today when I think of myself, I don't think of myself as old at all. There's a lot of time left for me. I'm in no hurry. I just want to give my best to my profession and my family."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff