Why The FRIENDS Experience Made Me Emotional

What surprised Rishika Shah most wasn't the Friends sets. It was how emotional it felt to see something she's loved for so long made physical.

IMAGE: Standing by the purple door that's been such an important part of my life. All photographs: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Key Points I visited the Friends Experience in Mumbai with my partner for our anniversary, making the nostalgic experience even more special for me as a longtime fan of the show.

I got to step inside recreated sets from the series, including the iconic opening fountain, Ross' 'PIVOT!' staircase, Joey and Chandler's apartment, Monica's kitchen and Central Perk.

I loved how interactive the experience was, with volunteers helping us pose for pictures, explaining the significance of props and sharing fun Friends trivia along the way.

Some shows you watch. And then there are shows that quietly grow roots in your life. Friends has been that for me.

It's my default comfort watch, the show I put on while eating alone, or when I don't want silence, or when I just need something familiar in the background.

So when my partner surprised me with tickets to the Friends Experience in Mumbai for our anniversary, I was excited in every way. But I didn't expect it to feel so personal.

'I Know! I Know! I Know!'

The experience was set up at BKC Jio World Garden, northwest Mumbai, with the iconic sets recreated in detail. We reached in the evening and were quickly slotted into a small batch. Before we even entered, there was a Friends trivia round.

I was in my element. My hand was practically up before the questions were finished. My partner, on the other hand, who has never watched a single episode, slowly started disappearing behind me like he was trying to avoid being noticed by the Friends Police.

I felt like Monica going, 'I know! I know! I know!'

Stepping Into the Opening Credits

IMAGE: The opening credit scene set. PS: The fountain is fake but the emotions are real.

The first set -- the fountain and orange sofa from the opening credits -- hit me harder than I expected. I've seen that intro probably hundreds of times, but standing in front of it in real life felt strangely emotional, like a memory I didn't realise I was carrying.

What also stood out was how thoughtfully everything was done. You could leave your bags at each set, volunteers helped with photographs, and instead of awkwardly figuring out poses, they gently guided you into recreating moments. It made it feel less like a photoshoot and more like being looked after.

The One Where Ross Became the Villain

IMAGE: Enacting Rachel and Chandler pivoting Ross' sofa up the stairs. My partner didn't want to be Ross after the ranting he received.

Then came the Ross sofa -- the 'PIVOT!' moment.

The volunteer there was deeply anti-Ross. And I mean passionate. For a good 10 minutes, my partner, who had no emotional stake in any of this, was being walked through why Ross is, in fact, the worst person in the group. Cheating, lying, general chaos... the full case file.

My partner walked out with a new belief: Ross is not to be trusted.

Little Things That Hit Harder Than Expected

IMAGE: Totally understand why Chandler and Joey didn't get off the Barcaloungers for two days.

The rest of the experience is full of small details that only fans would pause at like Rachel's 17-page letter to Ross, costumes, wigs, props you instantly recognise without needing explanation.

Joey and Chandler's apartment was my favourite.

The recliners actually work, and I sat down for a second longer than I should have because it felt absurdly comforting. Hugsy was there. The foosball table was there. And yes, we played a very competitive game of foosball.

Monica's Kitchen and One Missing Room

IMAGE: Enjoying a fake cup of coffee at Monica's kitchen.

Monica's kitchen was recreated beautifully with the oven, the fridge, the tiny obsessive details that make her apartment feel so her. I kept pointing things out like I was meeting an old friend.

I did feel a small pang that her living room wasn't part of the Mumbai setup. I've seen it in clips from other cities, and I really wanted that full walk-through moment. But even without it, the kitchen alone felt oddly nostalgic.

It wasn't my house, but I definitely knew my way around.

Central Perk, Finally Real

IMAGE: Posing at Central Perk while my partner examines the massive size of the cup.

And then there's Central Perk.

Seeing that orange sofa in real life is surreal in a way I can't fully explain. It's one of those places that has lived in your head for years, and suddenly you're just... sitting on it! Taking photographs like it's completely normal to be there.

We had VIP tickets, so we ended the experience with an iced tea and fries, which felt like a soft landing back into reality.

Chandler Bing, Seven Years Later

IMAGE: Reading all the little notes at Joey and Chandler's apartment.

But the part that stayed with me had nothing to do with the sets.

When we first started dating in college, we were best friends who didn't want anyone to know we were more than that. So we saved each other's numbers under fake names.

I had saved his as 'Chandler Bing' because I like how he was with Monica and how he would often go out of his comfort zone for her even when it made him awkward or unsure.

Seven years later, I was standing inside the Friends experience with the person who was once 'Chandler Bing' on my phone, and who, in his own way, stepped out of his comfort zone. He walked into something he barely had context for, no emotional reference, no nostalgia, and still chose to experience it because it mattered to me.

And for a second, it felt like time folded in on itself.

Why It Felt More Than Nostalgia

What surprised me most wasn't the sets. It was how emotional it felt to see something I've loved for so long made physical. Friends isn't just a show I still watch. It's something that has been with me through different versions of my life.

And now, somehow, it's part of this one too.

My partner ended up enjoying it in his own way mostly through confusion, curiosity, and a sudden strong dislike for Ross.

The FRIENDS experience is at Jio World, BKC. Ticket prices start at Rs 1,150.