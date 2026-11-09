Why Didn't Sita, The Warrior, Fight Ravan?

Sita's character gets a makeover in Ramayana Part 1. Contrary to common perception of her obediently walking two steps behind her husband, here she is a warrior who fights asuras alongside Ram and Lakshman. Bravo!

And then suddenly the warrior queen is shown as a meek co-traveller in Ravan's pushpak viman. Huh?

Did she fight Ravan when she is abducted or did he cast a spell on her? wonders Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Key Points

I watched the film on Sunday evening with around 50 people in the audience, most of who soon lost interest in what was being screened before them. Some were even talking on the mobile phone, something I had not seen in some time.

Ranbir is perfectly cast as Ram, there's no doubt about it. Unfortunately for him, divinity cannot be seem to be human, and he is hamstrung.

It is Yash who makes the most of the inherent weaknesses in adapting the epic to the big screen. His Ravan is mass-y, and the actor uses his screen presence to own the character. The portrayal of his 10 heads is a wonderful contrivance.

As a young professional witness to the national devotion and frenzy Ramanand Sagar's teleserial Ramayan evoked during its Sunday morning telecast in 1987-1988, with some families reportedly performing aarti to the TV set before settling down to watch the show, I was sure Namit Malhotra's lavishly mounted Ramayana will lead to scenes of devotion in cinemas.

Because, Sagar's serial, praise the lord, had little to recommend it bar the strength of the source material, with which the entire nation was/is familiar with. Poor production values as available then made it slightly better than an amateur performance. There was no major star associated with it. No one could have predicted its actual trajectory, least of its makers.

Mind, even the Ram temple andolan had yet to pick up at that point in time, and the jury is still out if the teleserial breathed life into the Ram Janambhoomi movement or not.

Naturally, I felt that Malhotra's film made at a lavish budget of Rs 2,000 crores to Rs 4,000 crores depending on what you read, with stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash helming it, music by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and boasting SFX of international standards, it would see bigger scenes of mass frenzy in theatres.

Was I proved wrong!

I watched the film on Sunday evening with around 50 people in the audience, most of who soon lost interest in what was being screened before them. Some were even talking on the mobile phone, something I had not seen in some time.

The experience was underwhelming, yes.

But it was not because it was a badly-made film.

I mean, the Ramayan must be the most retold/remade story in India; Unlike all of them, Malhotra's film is technically superior.

So why did Ramanand Sagar's Lo-Fi version of Valmiki's epic work while Namit Malhotra's film of international standards does not?

It can't be merely because everyone knows the Ramayan and so did not feel the need to see it on the big screen.

That just can't be true because the same was the case when Ramanand Sagar's serial ran on Doordarshan; everyone knew the story, yet they stayed put before the TV when it was time.

It can't be because Sagar's serial was aired for free and today a movie outings costs and a leg and arm, if not a kidney. Despite the high ticket costs, some of the Hollywood films are blockbusters in India, too.

I've been asking myself if it could be because the central character in the epic, and in the film, is divinity reincarnate and hence there's very little wiggle room to play Ram.

He is the maryada purshottam, the perfect man/king/son/brother/husband. And as an actor, there is only so much you can do to portray him. Ranbir Kapoor's Ram accepts everything life throws at him with a smile, just as Arun Govil, who plays the father Dashrath here, did in Sagar's serial.

The audience doesn't want any depiction that runs counter to their beliefs. When Ram seeking a better vantage point to fight bigger, stronger asuras or an army can be seen as him turning his back on the enemy, the filmmaker needs to tread on eggshells over how much creative liberty he can take.

This limitation is stark when Surpanakha is attracted to Ram and thinks of him on return to her palace. In any other film this scene would have cut to a dream sequence; here it cannot, and doesn't.

So what options does the filmmaker have? Focus on the other characters, and use the technology unavailable to earlier versions to bring the background to life. Which he does.

Thus we have palaces and cities that S S Rajamouli will approve, and the special effects are of a caliber not seen in an Indian film so far.

Again, this would have worked 20-30 years earlier, before even nooks and corners of India were Baahubali-ised and Avenger-ised.

Ramanand Sagar did not face this problem. The India that saw his Ramayan was very different. TV sets were by and large an urban phenomenon, and even in cities the penetration was limited. Foreign films took years to come to India, and when they did, they had a brief run in a few, select cinemas. We were frogs in the well enjoying our shows in isolation.

Today Hollywood films release in India simultaneously as in the West. OTT has broken walls, and a teen in, say, Karbi Anglong sees the same shows as his global counterparts.

The wow factor that greeted even Baahubali is not there anymore, we've all seen what the world makes, what the world watches.

Namit Malhotra knows this, and knows that what remains in his control is the narration and the depiction.

And he has focused on them, hoping it will work.

So his story of Ram begins with Ravan, yes.

Ravan's character definitely has more depth, more colour. He is a scholar, Shiv bhakt, musician, warrior. And Yash gives it all he has, and manages to outshine Ranbir Kapoor who, for the most part, ends up looking, well, divine.

Ranbir is perfectly cast as Ram, there's no doubt about it. Unfortunately for him, divinity cannot be seem to be human, and he is hamstrung.

In comparison, even Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey, leaves a mark.

By the way, just how old is Ram in the film? In his 20s, 30s maybe? Yash's Ravan was a strapping youth when Ram is born, and looks the same when Ram turns adult. Brahma's vardaan clearly did not mention eternal youth. Ditto with Surpanakha, too.

Ram and Sita are both played by competent actors but together there is no symphony. If only the newly-weds who are quickly exiled had some chemistry between them instead of stilted dialogues.

Sita's character gets a makeover in Ramayana Part 1. Contrary to common perception of her obediently walking two steps behind her husband, here she is a warrior who fights asuras alongside Ram and Lakshman, and ticks off Lakshman for disfiguring Surpanakha. 'You have no right to disfigure a woman.' Bravo!

And then suddenly the warrior queen is shown as a meek co-traveller in Ravan's pushpak viman. Huh? Did she fight Ravan when she is abducted or did he cast a spell on her? We don't know because that scene is not shown.

Worse, her fighter instincts are nowhere on display when Jatayu is battling Ravan; she doesn't take a step to help the bird and remains a spectator as he is killed!

It is Yash who makes the most of the inherent weaknesses in adapting the epic to the big screen. His Ravan is mass-y, and the actor uses his screen presence to own the character. The portrayal of his 10 heads is a wonderful contrivance.

There are characters like Kajal Aggarwal's Mandodari, Harish Uthaman's Vibhishan who have been given short shrift; hopefully the second and concluding part will do justice to their talent.

But that is the least of Namit Malhotra and the creative team's worries.

The bigger concern is how to make the conclusion riveting, which part 1 is not.