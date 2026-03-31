What Makes Ranveer Singh India's Blockbuster Star

He was down, but definitely not out.

Despite the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, Ranveer Singh was being targeted for not delivering the big hits.

This was especially because his films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and '83 didn't work, even though he was consistently delivering hits before the pandemic (Simmba, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy).

With the twin blockbusters of Dhurandhar, which have resulted in over Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion) coming in, Ranveer has proved himself all over again.

Joginder Tuteja looks at Ranveer's top 10 hits.

Key Points Ranveer Singh has silenced doubts about his box office pull with the back-to-back success of the Dhurandhar films, collectively driving over Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion) within just four months.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is heading toward Rs 1,200+ crore (Rs 12+ billion), after already crossing Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion), while Dhurandhar earned Rs 896 crore (Rs 8.96 billion), becoming one of the biggest single-language Indian film successes.

Ranveer's career includes major earners like Padmaavat, Simmba and Bajirao Mastani, reinforcing his reputation as a versatile star despite a temporary dip with films like '83 and Cirkus.

Dhurandhar The Revenge

Box office collection: Rs 1,200 crore+ (Rs 12 billion), expected

Dhurandhar The Revenge has broken the records for the biggest paid previews, opening day, opening weekend, opening week, and now, the second weekend!

The trend may well continue into the third weekend.

The Aditya Dhar film has already amassed over Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) and by the end of its run, it will comfortably go past the Rs 1,200 crore (Rs 12 billion) mark.

Dhurandhar

Box office collection: Rs 896 crore (Rs 8.96 billion)

It all started with Dhurandhar last December.

When the film released, it took a huge opening and one waited to see how it would fare in the next weekend and then the week to come. Well, the Aditya Dhar directed film caught the audience's fancy, and how!

It went on to break several records from the second weekend onwards, and emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in a single language.

Padmaavat

Box office collection: Rs 302.15 crore (Rs 3.02 billion)

Before Dhurandhar, the film that found itself right at the top of Ranveer's biggest hits was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Interestingly, Ranveer played the villain to Shahid Kapoor's hero.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, the historical drama entered the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) Club, something which seemed impossible at the time, since there was a lot of controversy around the film's release.

Simmba

Box office collection: Rs 240.31 crore (Rs 2.4 billion)

While Padmaavat released in January 2018, Ranveer ended the year with a totally contrasting role in Rohit Shetty's masala movie, Simmba.

The film released just a few weeks after his wedding with Deepika.

Ranveer got the thumbs up for his action-comedy avatar, which scored a double century.

Bajirao Mastani

Box office collection: Rs 188 crore (Rs 1.88 billion)

Before the pandemic struck, three out of five of Ranveer Singh's biggest hits featured Deepika in the lead, proving that their jodi was very popular among audiences.

Another common factor was Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bajirao Mastani released in the same weekend as Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale and surpassed it.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Box office collection: Rs 153.60 crore (Rs 1.54 billion)

Ranveer's only film to work post-pandemic -- until Dhurandhar arrived -- was Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The actor was paired alongside Alia Bhatt in this romcom drama.

It should have done better than what it did in theatres back then.

Gully Boy

Box office collection: Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion)

Ranveer went through a complete image makeover with Gully Boy where he played the part of a boy from the slums, who was a talented rapper.

An offbeat affair by Zoya Akhtar, this one features Alia as Ranveer's lady love.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Box office collection: Rs& 118.7 crore (Rs 1.19 billion)

The trio of Ranveer, Deepika and Bhansali first scored big as a team with Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

Yet again, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the film.

Ranveer and Deepika shared beautiful chemistry in this entertainer, which led to more films together.

'83

Box office collection: Rs 109.02 crore (Rs 1.09 billion)

Technically, Kabir Khan's '83 was a flop even though it features on Ranveer Singh's Top 10 hits.

A well made cricket film, it released during the pandemic. As a result, the footfalls got severely impacted at theatres. The film hung in there to cross Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) but unfortunately, couldn't reach the next milestone.

The song Lehra Do has become the second biggest sports anthem for India after Chak De!

Gunday

Box office collection: Rs 78 crore (Rs 780 million)

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has a knack for presenting his men as true heroes on screen and he achieved that with Gunday, featuring Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra starred in the film too.

What stood out right at the onset of the promotion was the kind of physique that Ranveer built for the film.

Gunday took a very good opening.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff