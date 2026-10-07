Were These Biopics Done Right?

From Azhar and Sanju to Thackeray and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Bollywood has often struggled to tell controversial true stories without turning their subjects into heroes.

IMAGE: Jeremy Strong in The Social Reckoning.

Key Points Bollywood has repeatedly struggled to portray controversial real-life figures without softening, sanitising or glorifying their more troubling aspects.

From Azhar and Sanju to Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi, these biopics often turn complex personalities into sympathetic or heroic figures.

Omerta stands out as a rare example of a Bollywood biopic that confronts the disturbing reality of its controversial subject without attempting to redeem him.

If The Social Network tried to point out how much Mark Zuckerberg sucked as a person, a friend and an entrepreneur, then its spiritual sequel, The Social Reckoning, is about how he is still all that, and how his most famous creation, Facebook, ensures the world remains a deeply troubled place purely because its creator has a devil-may-care-a-damn attitude towards it.

Aaron Sorkin, who penned the original screenplay, has taken over the directorial reins for The Social Reckoning with the plot focusing on the massive 2021 Facebook leak scandal.

Jeremy Strong is playing Zuckerberg this time, taking over the role from Jesse Eisenberg, who famously played the Facebook founder in the David Fincher film. Mickey Madison and Jeremy Allen White play Frances Haugen, the whistleblower, and Jeff Horwitz, the journalist helping her uncover the Facebook scandal, respectively.

With an Oscar winner and two Oscar nominees leading the cast, expect another power-packed drama that will not show Mr Zuckerberg in a flattering light. The movie releases in India on October 9.

Movie biopics are often tricky to make, especially when dealing with controversial figures who enjoy the public spotlight. More often than not, they end up glamorising the central subject.

In Bollywood, this has constantly been a problem. Filmmakers have to tread incredibly carefully in their depiction of controversial figures, lest they end up facing lawsuits for tarnishing reputations, find court orders to stall their release or face the absolute wrath of cult followers.

So, in trying to placate everyone, with some even being explicitly made with the blessings of their subjects or families, most of these films just end up being pure hagiographies or in some very clear cases, outright propagandas.

Sreeju Sudhakaran lists 12 Bollywood biopics made in the past 10 years that revolved around such controversial real-life figures and checks whether they were faithful recreations or sanitised fan-fictions masquerading as biopics.

Azhar (2016)

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi in Azhar.

Directed by Anthony D'Souza, Azhar is the biopic of Mohammed Azharuddin, whose cricketing career was curtailed by the match-fixing allegations that rocked the sport in 2000, earning him a lifetime ban from the BCCI.

With Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the movie did show the controversial aspects of Azhar's life, like his extramarital affair with actress Sangeeta Bijlani (whom he later married before they eventually separated) and, of course, the match-fixing scandal.

The major problem is that the movie forcibly turns its protagonist into a messiah in the process, someone who selflessly took the fall just so his team would not be affected. That was a pill not many could digest.

Veerappan (2016)

IMAGE: Sandeep Bharadwaj in Veerappan.

Years ago, Ram Gopal Varma planned to make a fictional thriller about three youngsters trying to catch Veerappan alive. The movie was shelved when the real-life sandalwood bandit was killed in an encounter in 2004.

So in 2016, he made a film that tried to explore the final days of the notorious criminal and the STF operation that finally brought him down (having earlier made it in Kannada that same year with Shiva Rajkumar in the lead).

Veerappan, however, lacked the sharp acumen RGV once used displayed during his heyday. Poor performances from the cast and a lack of star appeal ensured this sank without a trace at the box office.

Haseena Parkar (2017)

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar.

Apoorva Lakhia might currently be struggling to bring out his Salman Khan-starring India-China cross-border skirmish movie, but he had a much easier time releasing his biopic on Haseena Parkar, notorious fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister.

The movie showcases her early life, marriage and rise in the dark world of crime after her brother fled India.

It is definitely a glamorised take on her life, but the movie was widely criticised far more for its poor performances, including a miscast Shraddha Kapoor, and okayish direction.

Daddy (2017)

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal in Daddy.

Arjun Rampal delivered a solid performance as gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in Ashim Ahluwalia's Daddy, a film that tracked his rise from an unemployed young man to becoming the feared protector of Dagdi Chawl.

Like most Bollywood depictions of real-life criminal figures, Daddy plays it safe with its portrayal of Gawli. It was far more interested in creating an aura around him, eventually becoming an incoherent and unfocused exploration of his life, as if the makers were entirely unsure how to tackle the dicier portions.

The movie did not have the guts to call Dawood Ibrahim by his real name while Farhan Akhtar (in a cameo) was miscast in the role.

Omerta (2018)

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Omerta.

Of all the movies mentioned on this list, Omerta towers the tallest. It is dark, disturbing, and makes you question the sheer depravity of a human being willing to take a life so mercilessly.

Hansal Mehta's no-nonsense depiction of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh has a distinct docudrama feel. It is more interested in chapterising Sheikh's life, but when it hits you, it hits incredibly hard, particularly the whole Daniel Pearl abduction and killing sequence.

And then there is Rajkummar Rao, excelling in what remains his most chillingly negative performance to date.

Sanju (2018)

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani directing a film based on the life of his favourite actor, and first lead, Sanjay Dutt was never going to result in an impartial film, right?

The makers can argue that Sanju addressed the controversial aspects of his life, including drug abuse in his youth, his TADA case, his imprisonment and his entanglements with the underworld.

Yet, with the smart casting of a likeable Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and an emotional focus on his relationships with his mother, father and best friend, Sanju ultimately portrays Dutt more like a lost child trapped in a man's body.

A 'child' who blames his controversial image on the media for supposedly not asking the right questions about why he did what he did. Nevertheless, Sanju is the biggest hit in the list, also the third highest grossing biopic in Indian cinema (after Dangal and Chhaava).

The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)

IMAGE: Anupam Kher in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Since 2019 was the year India went into the Lok Sabha elections, not only did a movie glorifying the current prime minister come out, but also a film criticising the previous government, particularly the prime minister at the time, the late Dr Manmohan Singh.

Based on Sanjaya Baru's controversial book, The Accidental Prime Minister shows the Manmohan Singh government in incredibly poor light (while slyly hailing the next government and its leader), and also turns prominent members of the Congress party into caricatures.

Most notably, there is the almost laughable performance by Anupam Kher, an otherwise fine actor, as Dr Singh. Akshaye Khanna, who plays Baru, is decent, and the satirical nature of the film makes it initially interesting, right up until it blatantly reveals its actual intentions.

PM Narendra Modi (2019)

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi in PM Narendra Modi.

Arguably, the prime minister, who has garnered the biggest cult following ever in history of Free India, it is easy to understand that any biopic made about Narendra Modi's life, especially during his own regime, is not just going to play it safe with his political rise, but deify him in the process.

Unfortunately for the makers, while Modi definitely boasts a devoted following in the real world, most audiences ignored this poorly made, blatantly propagandist film by Omung Kumar, starring a miscast Vivek Oberoi (in a very obvious fake beard and wig), when it hit theatres.

What's more, quite a few of its scenes from the trailer actually became fodder from memes.

Thackeray (2019)

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray.

In an interesting casting coup, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a Muslim actor, played the lead role of the late Bal Thackeray, the powerful founder of the Shiv Sena, who was hailed by his followers as 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'.

Made with the blessings of the Shiv Sena (UBT-led), with the party's MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut scripting the film, Thackeray was obviously bound to valorise the life of its central figure, a cinematic tribute to him.

Even though it addresses the controversial decisions and moments in the political figure's life, including his politics against migrants and his alleged role in violently inciting the post-Babri Masjid demolition riots, the heavily lopsided nature of the storytelling ensures Balasaheb Thackeray remains the ultimate hero, no matter the adverse real-life consequences of his politics.

Main Atal Hoon (2024)

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon.

Main Atal Hoon, sigh, belongs to the more sanitised end of the political biopic spectrum just like most other movies in this list, offering a largely uncritical account of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the movie dutifully marches through every major milestone in Vajpayee's career, charting his rise from an RSS activist all the way to the prime minister's office. It plays out like someone ticking boxes down a Wikipedia page while steering clear of the more contentious aspects of his political journey.

The one bright spot is the casting of Pankaj Tripathi, even if his performance often feels more like an affectionate mimicry of the beloved BJP stalwart than an actor truly living the role.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024)

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has always been a fiercely contentious figure in Indian history. The right-wing constantly hails his contributions to the freedom struggle, his gruelling stint in the Andamans jail and his core ideals that eventually led to the rise of the RSS.

Non-fans, meanwhile, constantly accuse him of becoming a British stooge after being released from prison.

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut leaned heavily towards the former group. His biopic ensured it loudly lionised Savarkar's achievements, including his call for Hindutva and asking the community to be fully prepared for violence in the years preceding Partition.

While the movie bombed at the box office, it won Hooda the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Emergency (2025)

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut directed and took on the lead role in Emergency, a biopic tackling the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. This was never going to be a completely non-partisan film, especially with the actress being an active politician affiliated with the BJP.

Yet, Kangana's approach proved somewhat confusing. She clearly wanted to examine Indira Gandhi's authoritarian politics, her harsh handling of the Emergency and her allegedly being a puppet of her late son, Sanjay Gandhi.

At the same time, Kangana painted the leader as a tragic victim of familial and political pressures who hardened into this formidable, untouchable figure. She was obviously fascinated by her.

Sadly, her performance, much like Anupam Kher's take on Manmohan Singh, veered straight into caricature territory.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff