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WATCH: Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Sings For Rediff

By REDIFF MOVIES July 27, 2026 14:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Melodies from Jyotirmayee Nayak, the Indian Idol 16 winner.

Jyotirmayee Nayak, Indian Idol 16 Winner

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotirmayee Nayak/Instagram

Key Points

  • Jyotirmayee Nayak, from Odisha, was crowned the winner of Indian Idol 16.
  • Her participation in the popular reality singing show was initially unplanned.
  • Nayak's fiancé Ashutosh Samal has a list of favourite songs sung in her voice.
 

Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak certainly deserves her big win.

And to think, she hadn't even planned on participating in the hugely popular reality singing show.

The Odisha-born youngster sings like a dream.

So well, in fact, that her fiancé -- Jyotirmayee got engaged to Ashutosh Samal a month before the Indian Idol finale -- has his list of favourites in her voice.

Jyotirmayee sings one of them here, just for Rediff. Can you guess which song it is?

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 Yes, folks, that's Asha Bhosle's evergreen song, Khatouba, from the 1980 film Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, and it was picturised on Zeenat Aman.

 

Jyotirmayee Nayak with Ashutosh Samal

IMAGE: Jyotirmayee Nayak with her fiancé Ashutosh Samal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotirmayee Nayak/Instagram

Is Jyotirmayee a Zeenat fan? Because the next song she chooses to sing is from ZA's other hit, Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

Congratulations, Jyotirmayee! You sure deserve it!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Jyotirmayee NayakRediffAshutosh SamalOdishaZeenat Aman

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