Home  » Movies » Himesh, Live In Concert!

Himesh, Live In Concert!

By PATCY N
Watch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
November 17, 2025 18:36 IST

x

IMAGE: Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapoor.

You may love him, you may hate him, but you can't ignore Himesh Reshammiya!

I am not a fan of the singer-actor, but his concert in Mumbai on Sunday evening was truly entertaining!

Himesh was among the performers at the GlamStream Fest 2025 at the MMRDA grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai.

 
Video: Himesh sings Tera Surroor. Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Before Himesh appeared on stage came singers like Shalmali Kholgade, Maahi, Kushagra Thakur, Rapper Tanishq Singh aka Paradox and Arjun Tanwar, known for his single Main Deewana.

Shalmali was refreshing as she upped the pace and sang songs like Aga Bai and Pareshan.

IMAGE: Himesh Reshammiya makes a grand entry.
Video: Shalmali sings Aga Bai and Pareshan. Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Himesh knows his audience well and doesn't mind poking fun at himself.

"Yeh gaana main normal gaoon ya naak se?", he asked the crowd.

The audience screamed every time, "Naak se (through your nose)!"

Video: Himesh sings to please the crowd. Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: The crowd cheers Himesh Reshammiya.

Himesh made it a point to dance to all his numbers too.

Wearing a black trench coat, he looked like a rockstar.

The audience knew all the lyrics and dance moves of all his songs.

If Himesh waited to catch a breath, the audience would sing for him.

IMAGE: Himesh gives Sonia Kapoor a kiss on her forehead.

Himesh sprinkled the performance with anecdotes from his life.

He discussed the problems he faces, how he lost his love and later, found it.

His wife Sonia Kapoor made an entry and recited lines from a shayari.

The shayari left Himesh in tears and he kissed Sonia on the forehead before she left the stage.

IMAGE: Himesh with Kartik Aaryan.
Video: Himesh sings for Kartik Aaryan. Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kartik Aaryan arrived on stage to promote his new film, Main Teri, Tu Mera, Tu Mera, Main Teri.

On Kartik's request, Himesh jammed to the film's title.

1

IMAGE: Himesh Reshammiya,1 rockstar!

Some of the songs Himesh sang on Sunday night were Tera Surroor, Aashiq Banaya, Naam Hai Terra, Tere Naam, Hookah Bar, Tandoori Nights, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Zume Ki Raat, Dil Ke Taj Mahal, Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He ended the concert with a reprise of Aashisq Banaya.

Himesh wondered how he could cram in 1,200 songs in just an hour-and-a-half.

"Main puri raat gaa sakta hoon, kyun mujhe sirf dedh ghanta diya?", he asked Myntra, the ecom brand which hosted the show, and made us feel he truly missed singing for us.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotain/Rediff

PATCY N / Rediff.com
