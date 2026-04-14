Watch: Asha Bhosle's Last Concert

The voice of one of India's greatest singers may have fallen silent, but her music is anything but gone. It lives on in the airwaves, in our memories, in moments we return to without even realising.

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle perform in Dubai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Key Points Asha Bhosle performed her final concert in Dubai on December 29, 2024, setting a world record as the oldest live performer touring globally at 91.

The concert with Sonu Nigam showcased her extensive repertoire spanning over eight decades and more than 20 languages.

Her performance included dancing to Tauba Tauba, recreating Vicky Kaushal's hook step, delighting the multi-generational audience.

The emotional evening featured tributes to her sister Lata Mangeshkar, husband Rahul Dev Burman and Kishore Kumar, alongside a celebration of her timeless music.

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai was packed to the seams, and a multi-generational audience cheered and screamed as a tiny figure, dressed in a cream silk sari with a green border, walked onto the stage.

She waved shyly, and the large screens flanking the stage caught the unmistakable twinkle in her eye. She greeted the crowd, and a roar went up to the skies. It felt almost surreal to witness a 91-year-old icon set a new world record as the oldest live performer touring the world, still sharing a repertoire that spans over eight decades.

I was there with my husband and teenage daughter, watching history unfold at Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam's Legacy Concert on December 29, 2024.

Who knew this was to be her final performance? No one in that arena would have believed it at the time.

A Timeless Repertoire and Enduring Charm

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle perform in Dubai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/ Instagram

The evergreen Ashaji danced to the trending hit Tauba Tauba, even recreating Vicky Kaushal's famous hook step, much to the crowd's absolute delight.

Asha Bhosle's voice has soundtracked the many phases of our lives. From the playful innocence of Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein to the unabashed sensuality of Monica... Oh My Darling, often in collaboration with her husband R D Burman, her songs have traversed emotion and era with effortless grace.

Her repertoire ranged from bhajans or religious songs to romantic numbers, sensual cabaret numbers, Hindustani classical songs to fusion music with the likes of Boy George and REM.

Another vivid memory of mine was attending the Channel [V] Awards in the late 1990s in Mumbai, where Asha sang a duet with Bryan Adams. What a treat to see two of my favourite singers rocking shoulder to shoulder, setting the stage on fire.

Watch a snippet of the concert here

A Voice for Generations

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle perform in Dubai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

With over 12,000 songs to her credit in more than 20 languages, there is an Asha Bhosle song for every generation, every mood and every occasion. She has been the voice for many generations of leading ladies, from Sadhana, Rekha, Helen and Zeenat Aman from yesteryear to Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar of the more recent stars.

On December 29, 2024, the Dubai Arena seemed transported to another world.

As Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam performed one beloved song after another, Asha sparkled. Her wit as sharp as ever, her energy boundless.

We sang along, completely swept up in her charm. By one in the morning, we were exhausted, our voices hoarse from cheering, but she carried on as if the night had just begun. At 91, the night was still young for her.

Images from the concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

An Emotional Farewell

IMAGE: Susmita Bhattacharya with her daughter Mihika and husband Syamantak Bhattacharya at the concert.

There wasn't a dry eye in the concert hall when she spoke about her sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, called the Nightingale of India, and when she shared memories of her beloved husband and partner-in-crime, R D Burman and her accomplice in the mischievous songs she sang, the late Kishore Kumar.

There was music; there were stories and recalling of memories; there were some cool dance moves by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle; there were tears and there was laughter; there was our childhood laid out in front of us; there were those black and white films that were brought to life in front of us; the mysterious headiness of Dum Maaro Dum to the playful flirting of Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega.

It was an experience of a lifetime.

Yet, as all beautiful things do, it came to an end.

The voice of one of India's greatest playback singers may have fallen silent, but her music is anything but gone. It lives on in the airwaves, in our memories, in moments we return to without even realising.

Watching younger generations in that arena, including my daughter, enjoy her music with such awe, it felt certain: Asha Bhosle is timeless. She will live on, in our hearts, and in the hearts of many generations to come.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff