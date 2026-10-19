Was Tiger Shroff's Well-known Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff at Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee ground, October 11, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @harsh_yaduvansi_10001/Instagram

Key Points Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's regular Sunday football schedule at Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee ground was widely known among locals.

Tiger was noted for his approachability, often obliging fans and influencers with photographs and videos without extensive security.

Eyewitnesses highlighted Tiger's lack of bodyguards, contrasting it with other celebrities like Anil Kapoor who maintain tight security.

Football, a familiar ground and a celebrity who rarely refused a photograph.

For Tiger Shroff, Sunday evenings at Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee ground were about the simple pleasures of life -- playing football, meeting fans and letting social media influencers capture a few moments with him.

But the very routine that made him accessible may have exposed him to danger.

Between 5 pm and 7 pm on Sundays, Tiger was a regular at the ground.

Locals knew his schedule.

Fans knew they could approach him.

Aspiring influencers knew they could walk away with a video featuring the Bollywood star -- content that could give their social media numbers a boost.

Unlike celebrities who keep fans at an arm's length and beyond a wall of security, Tiger was known to oblige people with photographs without making a fuss.

On Sunday evening, that familiarity was shattered by gunfire.

The Juhu Shooting Incident

As Tiger was leaving the ground on Sunday evening, three assailants on a motorcycle arrived and fired seven rounds.

His driver, Firdaus, was hit by a bullet, as was a passer-by who had stopped to catch a glimpse of the actor. In a matter of seconds, a routine Sunday outing turned into a shooting scene.

The aftermath was still visible at the spot, with bloodstains on the ground and police barricades sealing off the road outside the football venue.

IMAGE: Blood stains at the spot where Tiger Shroff was shot at. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

For locals, the biggest shock was not just the attack, but the identity of the man at its centre.

"Tiger is the nicest Bollywood hero. Why would someone attack him? He will never harm anyone," says Harsh Yaduvanshi, an autorickshaw driver who had posted Tiger's photograph on Instagram.

Yaduvanshi had encountered the actor only last week, when Tiger took a break from football.

"Anyone who wanted to click his picture, Tiger would pose for them without asking questions. I clicked his photo last week when he took a break while playing football," Harsh recalls.

That was Tiger's Sunday reputation: A star who could be approached, photographed and filmed without elaborate negotiations or security cordons.

But in the aftermath of the shooting, people familiar with his routine are questioning whether that openness, combined with a predictable schedule, left him vulnerable.

Whether the assailants exploited that routine remains a matter for investigators to establish.

'He had no bodyguards, just his driver'

One eyewitness contrasted Tiger's approachability with the security arrangements around another Bollywood regular at the same ground -- Anil Kapoor, who visits in the mornings for walks.

"Anil Kapoor never lets anyone come close to him, and his bodyguards always walk around him," the eyewitness claimed.

"In comparison to Anil Kapoor, Tiger never had a bodyguard. He only had one driver, and sometimes another helper used to be with him. In fact, there is a YouTuber lady who always made videos with Tiger on Sunday and became famous," an eyewitness says.

What others might have considered a security risk was, for those who met the star, simply a reflection of his friendly nature.

Tiger's Immediate Response

Tiger's instinct was to save his driver.

Even as bullets were fired, Tiger's immediate response, according to eyewitness accounts, was to get his injured driver medical help.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

After Firdaus was hit, he moved away from the driver's seat.

Tiger then shifted into the driver's seat and drove the injured man to hospital.

The account has added to the disbelief among those who see the actor not as an untouchable celebrity, but as Jackie Shroff's son -- someone they believe has always been generous towards ordinary people.

One eyewitness, furious over the attack, said: "Uska baap woh shooter ko chhodega nahi. Jackie Bhai ke bete se panga lena mehenga padega usko (His father won't spare the shooters. The shooters will find it expensive to tangle with Jackie)."

The anger is palpable.

For the eyewitness, the attack was difficult to reconcile with the family's reputation.

"Jackie and Tiger are very helpful in nature. They are always ready to pose for pictures with common people, unlike others who are not," the eyewitness adds.

Football And Celebrity Vulnerability

class="rbig"Football was more than a celebrity passion.

Tiger's attachment to football goes beyond a casual game between film shoots.

Since making his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, he has become known for his action sequences, dancing and martial arts.

Football, too, has been a visible part of his sporting life, with his involvement in Mumbai football competitions, including a December 2024 Nadkarni Cup semi-final involving Mumbai FC and Mumbai City FC Reserves at Bandra's Neville D'Souza ground.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff playing football. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mumbayfc/X

For those who frequented the Jamnabai Narsee ground, his Sunday appearance was almost a given.

"The whole world knew Tiger never misses his Sunday football practice at Jamnabai Narsee ground," says an eyewitness.

And that is what makes the shooting especially unsettling.

A routine that revolved around football had become so familiar that fans knew where Tiger would be and roughly when he would leave.

His willingness to stop for photographs and videos further blurred the line between a celebrity appearance and a private outing.

Was Tiger's predictable schedule exploited?

Did his easy access to fans leave a security gap?

Or was the attack driven by a motive unrelated to his football routine?

Those are questions the investigation must answer.

For now, the ground where Tiger spent his Sunday evenings playing the game he loved has become the scene of a frightening reminder: For a celebrity, even the most ordinary routine can carry extraordinary risks when the wrong people know it too well.