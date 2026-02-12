Single On Valentine's Day? Must Watch These Films

Deepa Gahlot picks 10 must-watch movies about singles and the consciously uncoupled.

But there have been some films that resist the forced coupledom sold by Valentine's Day, and let their leads stay solo, at least for a while.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Where to watch: Netflix/JioHotstar

This Shakun Batra film was a rare one from Bollywood and a major production company like Dharma Productions at that, in which the leads, Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor, marry in a drunken state, but annul the marriage, and do not get together in the end, in spite of the attraction. They remain just friends, going against a conventional romcom climax.

Queen (2014)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

After her fiancé cancels their wedding, Rani (Kangana Ranaut) decides to go on her honeymoon to Paris solo. Her journey has her discovering the joy of being free to choose her own path in life, even if it's as simple as making a perfect paani-puri.

In this Vikas Bahl film, as she reclaims her identity, she gains the confidence to turn down a traditional marriage and the expectations society has from women.

Piku (2015)

Where to watch: SonyLIV

In Shoojit Sircar's film, Piku (Deepika Padukone) is a successful -- and single -- architect, who balances her demanding career with caring for her eccentric father (Amitabh Bachchan).

On a road trip to Kolkata, driven by the owner of the taxi service, Rana (Irrfan Khan), there is an unspoken chemistry between them. The film ends with a hint of a possible relationship, but not a certainty.

Piku has lived life on her own terms, and is not likely to change so easily.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Where to watch: Netflix

Gauri Shinde directs this film about Kiara (Alia Bhatt), a young cinematographer, who is disturbed by her personal and professional struggles and heartbreaks. She seeks therapy from an unconventional shrink (Shah Rukh Khan), and discovers that true happiness is not dependent on another person.

Sir (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

In Rohena Gera's subtle love story, returning to Mumbai from New York, and single after a break-up, Ashwin (Vivek Gomber) is looked after by his loyal housekeeper, a widowed Ratna (Tillotama Shome). They are attracted to each other, and he helps her in her dream of becoming a designer. But class comes in the way of a real relationship.

Thappad (2020)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) realises how hollow her marriage is when her husband (Pavail Gulati) slaps her in public. It leads to her leaving the marital home, filing for divorce, and reclaiming her lost dignity.

Pagglait (2021)

Where to watch: Netflix

In this Umesh Bist film, enduring an arranged and loveless marriage, Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) finds that she cannot grieve when her husband dies. Eventually, she loosens ties with a family and their burdens of expectation, and leaves to live a life of freedom by herself.

Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)

Where to watch: Netflix/Z5

Serious Jaya (Parvathy Thiruvothu) and happy-go-lucky Yogi (Irrfan Khan) meet on a dating app in this Tanuja Chandra romcom. Even though they are incompatible, they go on a road trip to Rishikesh.

There is a connection between the two polar opposites, but not a regular wedding ending.

Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Nitin Kakkar's comedy, Saif Ali Khan plays a 40-plus playboy with a wild lifestyle and a succession of one-night stands, until a young woman (Alaya F) shows up, claiming to be his daughter and she is pregnant. His footloose and fancy free lifestyle is somewhat cramped by her presence.

Mrs (2023)

Where to watch: Netflix

In Aarti Kadav's remake of a powerful Malayalam anti-patriarchy film, The Great Indian Kitchen, Richa (Sanya Malhotra) suffers the indignities of a marriage in which she is reduced to a domestic slave, till she can take it no more. She walks out, and carries on with her passion for dance, independent of family support.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff