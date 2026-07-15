The Real Star Of Made In India: A Titan Story

'People often say acting cannot be taught, but it can be learned. I've always believed that, and I've been a sincere student.'



Like many students growing up in Nagpur, Vaibhav Tatwawadi had to choose between medicine and engineering.

He opted for engineering, mainly because it would give him the opportunity to move to Pune.

Pune became a place where he pursued his growing interest in acting alongside his studies. His introduction to theatre began in school, but it was during his engineering years that acting became a serious pursuit.

While balancing academics with college theatre, he also started participating in competitions and stage productions.

"People around me would often say, 'You're happiest when you are on stage. That's what you should be doing,'" Vaibhav recalls.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Tatwawadi at the Rediff office. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

After graduating, he moved to Mumbai and began his career with Marathi television before making his film debut in 2014 with Surajya co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

Over the next few years, films like Coffee Ani Barach Kahi established him as one of Marathi cinema's leading actors. He also appeared in Hindi films like Bajirao Mastani and Article 370, while expanding his work across OTT series, including Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi and Commando.

His latest OTT project, Made In India: A Titan Story, puts him alongside actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh.

In this episode of The Rediff Podcast, Vaibhav Tatwawadi sits down with Mayur Sanap/Rediff to talk about his journey from engineering to acting, the choices that shaped his career, his work across Marathi and Hindi cinema, and much more.

"People often say acting cannot be taught, but it can be learned. I've always believed that, and I've been a sincere student," says Vaibhav with a smile.

Interview: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff