Top 20 Alka Yagnik Songs

Sukanya Verma raises a toast to the amazing Alka Yagnik's solo song supremacy.

Key Points Alka Yagnik was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the Republic Day 2026 honours list.

The singer made her debut in 1980's Payal Ki Jhankaar.

She burst into the limelight with songs like Mere Angne Mein (Laawaris),Ek Do Teen (Tezaab, Chamma Chamma (China Gate).

There's a sorted serenity, an everlasting freshness to Alka Yagnik's vocal prowess that has delighted music lovers for over four-and-a-half decades. Would you believe the sweet sounding recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour this year is just a month short of turning senior citizen on March 20?

Before carving her niche in playback singing, the Kolkata-born Gujarati girl developed a deep love for music under her classical singer mum Shubha's tutelage dabbling in occasional gigs during holidays.

It wasn't long before the melody makers in Mumbai would discover her talent and offer her opportunities at the height of the Mangeshkar sisters' domination.

Alka's claim to fame wasn't instant but once she delivered Tezaab's Ek Do Teen, she became everyone's go-to voice for sukoon.

In her remarkably prolific career, the singer is credited for numerous chartbusters, of which a bulk are memorable duets brimming in iconic romantic imagery but her solo success deserves equal mention.

Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Anjaan, Prakash Mehra

If Amitabh Bachchan's drag act on screen and zany rendition of Mere Angne Mein is designed for attention, rookie Alka's playful version, picturised on Raakhee, holds the fort equally well.

Kahe Sataye from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Music: Anand-Milind

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

It's barely four lines yet one can never have enough of the singer softly huffing and puffing against this beautiful albeit brief gem.

Ek Do Teen from Tezaab

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

The chartbuster to beat all chartbusters as the super vivacious Alka matched Madhuri's on screen vigour in Ek Do Teen, which continues be the shiniest jewel in their respective crowns.

Tu Shayar Hai from Saajan

Music: Nadeem-Shravan

Lyrics: Sameer

The wavy rhythm of Tu Shayar Hai's cheerful composition is perfectly captured in Alka's pitch perfect delivery.

Bambai Se Gayi Poona from Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke

Music: Nadeem-Shravan

Lyrics: Sameer

For those familiar with Pakistani singer Mohammed Ali Sheik's Jhilmil Kare Aankhein, Bambai Se Gayi Poona gets no points for originality but Alka's ability to have fun in a song that demands to play along comes out on top.

Palki Hoke Savar from Khalnayak

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

The wholesome harmony in Alka's gentle voice complements L-P's arrangement heavy music in more ways than one.

Shairana Si Hai Zindagi from Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Qateel Shifai

Alka shows off her ghazal skills across the taal and thairav in this mellifluous offering of Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee's winsome soundtrack.

Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi from Raja Hindustani

Music: Nadeem-Shravan

Lyrics: Sameer

The sweetness and simplicity in Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi's flat-out emotions do not miss a beat.

Yeh Khubsoorat Badan from Rajkumar

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

It's a pity not enough music directors roped in Alka Yagnik for sensual numbers. Yeh Khubsoorat Badan's sexy, smouldering existence is more than welcome.

Jhanjhariya from Krishna

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Anand Raj Anand

Alka Yagnik sang bangers even before Gen Z coined the term and the spirited Jhanjhariya is a case in point.

Is Deewane Ladke from Sarfarosh

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Lyrics: Sameer

Alka's fun and flirty approach to Is Deewane Ladke Ko Koi Samjhaye elevates a routine tune to a ravishing one.

Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye from Soldier

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Sameer

Trust Alka to embody Preity Zinta's starry-eyed adorability to the hilt in Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye's lovestruck exultations.

Raat Saari Beqarari from Zakhm

Music: M M Kreem

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Easily one of the most under-rated songs of her career, Alka pours out her heart to convey the excitement of anticipation across Kreem's musical magnificence.

Dilbar Dilbar from Sirf Tum

Music: Nadeem Shravan

Lyrics: Sameer

The glamour and fizzy desire in Alka's effortless take on sultry is tailor made for topping the charts and winning all hearts.

Chamma Chamma from China Gate

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Sameer

Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann couldn't resist the charisma of Alka's Chamma Chamma chants, using a teensy bit for one of his many Moulin Rouge's musical acts.

Mehendi Hai Rachnewali from Zubeidaa

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

No wedding ceremony is complete until Alka's elegant rendition of Mehendi graces it since 2001.

Aapke Pyaar Mein from Raaz

Music: Nadeem-Shravan

Lyrics: Sameer

A huge reason for Vikram Bhatt's horror romance setting the box office on fire is attributed to its popular soundtrack, of which this solo Alka sensation is a lovey-dovey feature.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Sad) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Lyrics: Sameer

Besides the iconic duet she sung alongside Kumar Sanu, Alka's ability to tug the heartstrings hits its peak singularly and solidly to boost Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's hopelessly sentimental climax.

Saanwariya from Swades

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Alka personifies sublime as does Rahman in this gift of a love song that keeps giving.

Salaam from Umrao Jaan

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

The bar of the original Umrao Jaan in every regard -- direction, poetry, production or soundtrack -- is much too high to ever outdo and J P Dutta's remake doesn't even try. Instead, there's Alka doing what Alka does best to the pleasing tune of a dulcet mujra. Salaam, indeed.

