Top 10 Cannes Looks Over The Years

Over the years, many Bollywood beauties have weaved their magic on the Cannes red carpet by making dazzling appearances. As the festival begins today, May 13, Namrata Thakker gets nostalgic and recaps the 10 most fashionable outings till date.
Sonam Kapoor can rock any couture creation but she looks prettiest in her desi avatar.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a statement in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation which screams art-meets-fashion.
Deepika Padukone looks flawlessly beautiful in this classic black off-shoulder Alex Perry gown, paired with stunning Cartier jewellery.
Going Hollywood retro, Kiara Advani nails her Cannes appearance in a dramatic pink and black gown featuring a big bow at the back.
Diana Penty turns heads in a voluminous shimmery ball gown.
Aditi Rao Hydari is a visual delight in her strapless sunshine yellow ruffled ball gown.
Pooja Hegde channels her inner Disney princess in a strapless ball gown with a sweetheart neckline.
Sticking to her understated style statement, Anushka Sharma slays her Cannes debut in a classy white Richard Quinn gown.
Hina Khan wows in her Cannes debut in a breathtaking Ziad Nakad gown.
Urvashi Rautela gets it right with her Cannes debut appearance wearing a one-shoulder white ball gown with statement red lips.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff