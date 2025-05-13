Top 10 Cannes Looks Over The Years

Over the years, many Bollywood beauties have weaved their magic on the Cannes red carpet by making dazzling appearances. As the festival begins today, May 13, Namrata Thakker gets nostalgic and recaps the 10 most fashionable outings till date.

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris India/Twitter

Sonam Kapoor can rock any couture creation but she looks prettiest in her desi avatar.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a statement in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation which screams art-meets-fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks flawlessly beautiful in this classic black off-shoulder Alex Perry gown, paired with stunning Cartier jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Going Hollywood retro, Kiara Advani nails her Cannes appearance in a dramatic pink and black gown featuring a big bow at the back.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Diana Penty turns heads in a voluminous shimmery ball gown.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Aditi Rao Hydari is a visual delight in her strapless sunshine yellow ruffled ball gown.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Pooja Hegde channels her inner Disney princess in a strapless ball gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Sticking to her understated style statement, Anushka Sharma slays her Cannes debut in a classy white Richard Quinn gown.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Hina Khan wows in her Cannes debut in a breathtaking Ziad Nakad gown.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Urvashi Rautela gets it right with her Cannes debut appearance wearing a one-shoulder white ball gown with statement red lips.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff