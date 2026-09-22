The Very Best Of Kunal Kemmu

From a scene-stealing child actor to a cult-comedy favourite and a director in his own right, Kunal Kemmu has delivered plenty of memorable turns across three decades.

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta in Vibe.

Key Points Kunal Kemmu has successfully transitioned from a child actor to a leading man and now a director, with his latest directorial venture Vibe releasing on September 18.

His early performances in films like Zakhm and Dushman showcased his dramatic prowess even as a child.

Kemmu is celebrated for his comic timing in films like Go Goa Gone and 99, which have achieved cult status.

Kunal Kemmu is undeniably a multi-faceted actor who can steal the show with the right role, even when the movie itself is severely lacking.

Marking one of the few moderately successful transitions from child actor to leading man, Kemmu has showcased a sharp sense of comic timing right from his earliest days. But he shines just as brightly when things get serious, a trait he clearly displayed even in his childhood roles. I mean, have you seen Zakhm or Bhai?

Sure, his solo lead outings have often suffered at the box office thanks to some lackadaisical treatment, but audiences still genuinely love Kemmu. Go Goa Gone is rightfully considered a cult classic.

He has even stolen the show playing the villain. No matter your opinion on the films themselves, Kemmu remained the absolute standout performer in both Malang and Kalank.

What is more, he has now stepped behind the camera, directing films in the exact genre his fans most love to associate him with. He has helmed two movies to date: Madgaon Express (where he did not play any of the three leads) and Vibe (where he took on the main lead).

So, while you decide whether his new directorial venture hits the mark, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at the movies and shows featuring Kunal Kemmu, age no bar, and picks his 10 favourite outings from the actor-filmmaker.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Sharokh Bharucha, Kunal Kemmu and Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

There are movies that possess an eternal quality, effortlessly charming you no matter which decade you watch them in. Mahesh Bhatt's delightful family entertainer falls into that category.

Starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, the film follows a young man forced to juggle his failing business, his brother's three mischievous orphaned kids (one played by a cherubic, baby-faced Kemmu), and a runaway heiress who unexpectedly becomes their friend and caretaker.

Both Aamir and Juhi are wonderful, the kids are a riot, the soundtrack is stellar, and the climax is simultaneously tense and genuinely hilarious. What is not to love here?

PS: Except perhaps the blatant sexual harassment played entirely for laughs during the Chikni Surat song. Ah, the '90s.

Zakhm (1998)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu and Nagarjuna in Zakhm.

Ajay Devgn won his first National Award for Best Actor in this Mahesh Bhatt drama that boldly speaks of inter-religious solidarity, a theme that feels increasingly risky in present times.

But while Ajay was undeniably solid, the true star of the film was a young Kunal Kemmu. Playing the teenage version of the protagonist, he portrays a boy watching his mother suffer in quiet isolation, while still deeply in love with his father (a married film producer), and silently carrying the burden of her hidden religious identity.

It is a terrific, heartbreaking performance that proves just how natural Kemmu was even as a child actor, and every single scene he shares with Pooja Bhatt (who played the mother) hits hard.

Dushman (1998)

Where To Watch: Not Available Online

IMAGE: Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu in Dushman.

Kunal Kemmu might not have a big role in this remake of the Hollywood thriller Eye for an Eye, playing the helpful sidekick to Sanjay Dutt's blind ex-military man, but he is quite charming here.

Tanuja Chandra's gritty revenge drama is instead best remembered for Ashutosh Rana's chilling, breakout big-screen performance as the perverted psychopath who sexually assaults and brutally murders his victims.

Kajol is also impressive in her double role as identical twins, one falling victim to the killer, the other relentlessly seeking violent revenge.

Dushman also boasts a truly lovely soundtrack by Uttam Singh, featuring timeless tracks like Aawaz Do Humko, Chithi Na Koi Sandesh and Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do.

Kalyug (2005)

Where To Watch: Not Available Online

IMAGE: Atul Parchure and Kunal Kemmu in Kalyug.

After impressing as a child actor, it was only natural that Kunal Kemmu made his adult debut under the banner of his long-time mentor, Mahesh Bhatt.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Kalyug is, like most films from the director, an unofficial remake, this time borrowing from the Nicolas Cage thriller 8MM.

Kunal is quite good as the young Kashmiri immigrant determined to tear down a dangerous porn empire after a hidden sex tape from his honeymoon tragically drives his wife to suicide.

The movie also features solid supporting turns from Emraan Hashmi (playing a quirky sex-toy shop owner), and Amrita Singh and Ashutosh Rana as the ruthless antagonists. Not to mention, a solid soundtrack (albeit with some 'inspired' tunes)!

99 (2009)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Kemmu in 99.

Years have come and gone. Countless movies have come and gone. And even though I have rewatched another film of theirs on this list far more often, 99 firmly remains my absolute favourite film from the director duo Raj and DK.

This pitch-black comedy, set against the shady backdrop of cricket betting, sees Kunal Kemmu and Cyrus Broacha (bizarrely stuffed into a fat suit) playing down-on-their-luck swindlers.

The plot kicks off when they cross paths with a desperate gambling addict and stumble into a heist capitalising on the cricket betting black market. The entire cast is having a blast, particularly Kemmu, Boman Irani and the late Amit Mistry, and the writing is packed with sharp surprises.

It was also a far better pairing for Kemmu and his future wife, Soha Ali Khan, than the whimsical Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, which came out the same year but squandered its highly quirky premise.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Where To Watch: Eros Now and Zee5

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in Go Goa Gone.

This zombie comedy is the exact kind of film you will always claim was 'way ahead of its time', because the audience hadn't developed a taste of its eccentric humour and its gory thrills.

Zombie comedies had been a rage in Hollywood for a while, but Bollywood’s attempt didn't exactly set the box office on fire upon release, though Go Goa Gone has since built a fiercely strong cult following.

Raj and DK's wildly funny film is packed with sharp dialogues, hilarious sequences and just enough gore when required.

The cast is on top of their game: Kemmu as the stoner flirt (he also co-wrote the cracking dialogues), Vir Das as the spurned loverboy, Anand Tiwari as their hapless nerd roommate, and Saif Ali Khan as the unforgettable 'Russian' mobster Boris... from Delhi.

Even Sachin-Jigar's songs (written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Priya Panchal) were as eccentric as the movie. Monday Blues never got a better anthem than Khoon Choos Le Tu Mera Khoon Choos Le!

Golmaal Again (2017)

Where To Watch: Prime Video and JioHotstar

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Johnny Lever in Golmaal Again.

Kunal Kemmu entered the frat pack of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise with the third instalment, playing a second Laxman who loves to speak in weird rhymes.

If forced to choose between his two Golmaal outings, I would grudgingly pick Golmaal Again. Not just because I clearly enjoy seeing Kemmu in supernatural comedies (seriously, where is Go Goa Gone 2?), but because Golmaal Again is comparatively funnier than Golmaal 3.

It makes better use of its massive ensemble, delivering more hilarious lines and sequences (even if both movies completely fall apart in their dramatic third acts).

The sequence where the gang discovers that 'Damini The Bai' is actually a ghost remains one of the funniest scenes I have seen in recent years.

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra ('Kal tea kyun? Main aaj tea peeunga!' still kills me), Johnny Lever and Mukesh Tiwari fiercely compete to make you laugh, and they all absolutely win.

Lootcase (2020)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu in Lootcase.

While trying to carve out a space in the ensemble-driven Golmaal machine, Kemmu also tried his luck anchoring solo lead comedies, with Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase easily being the most memorable.

In fact, it remains one of the most discussed films to drop directly onto streaming platforms during the pandemic that still has fans talking about it.

The black comedy revolves around a middle-class married loser who unexpectedly stumbles upon a suitcase full of money one night, and the comical troubles that immediately follow his discovery.

Like many of his comedies, Lootcase is effective in parts. Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao all deliver with aplomb. However, the comedy genuinely deserved more solid writing that didn't constantly rely entirely on its quirky setups and talented cast to generate the mirth.

Madgaon Express (2024)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in Madgaon Express.

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is an entertaining buddy romp packed with plentiful comical sequences and freakish characters.

Surprisingly, it also touches upon slightly dramatic themes like the mid-life crisis, and also becoming genuinely sweet while portraying how three male leads rediscover their lost bond through a wild, drug-fuelled haze while desperately running for their lives.

Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi are absolutely fantastic as the core trio. Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are a total riot as the rival crime lords, and honestly, even Nora Fatehi isn't bad here.

Kemmu himself even drops in for a fun cameo that cheekily connects Madgaon Express to Go Goa Gone and now his latest release, Vibe.

Single Papa (2025)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu in Single Papa.

Netflix's Single Papa is a heartwarming family comedy following a divorced young man who decides to raise an unexpectedly acquired baby as a single parent.

Kunal Kemmu's sharp comic timing and highly enjoyable ad-lib delivery are put to the best use here (his performance in the entirely single-location episode 5 is where he truly and undeniably shines).

The supporting ensemble, including Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Raza and Prajakta Koli get plenty of moments to shine. Even CID's Dayanand Shetty scores nicely in a cast-against-type role as a burly male nanny with a soft emotional core.

But it is not just about the funny moments where it is enjoyable; Shashank Khaitan's show tackles its emotional scenes with a touching affability and a refreshing take on single parenting and gender biases.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff