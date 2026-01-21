The Top 25 Pan India Films In 25 Years

The first 25 years in this century has seen some amazing films and many blockbusters.

This is also the time when South Indian films started doing well, commercially and critically, on a pan-India scale.

Girish Wankhede lists the Top 25 Pan-Indian Hits in the last 25 years.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 1,800 crore (Rs 18 billion)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion shattered records and was loved by masses for its grand scale, emotional revelations and answering Part 1's cliffhanger, Prabhas' performance, and S S Rajamouli's masterful storytelling.

It grossed over Rs 1,800 crore (Rs 18 billion) worldwide and was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 1,600 crore (Rs 16 billion)

Pushpa 2: The Rule got the thumbs up for Allu Arjun's elevated anti-hero performance, Sukumar's intensified action-drama on smuggling and rivalry, Devi Sri Prasad's hit soundtrack, and its pan-India appeal, grossing over Rs 1,600 crore (Rs 16 billion) worldwide.

RRR (2022)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 1,200 crore (Rs 12 billion)

S S Rajamouli's follow-up to his magnum opus Baahubali movies was even grander.

RRR was a global blockbuster, thanks to Jr NTR and Ram Charan's bromance and heroic performances, the film's anti-colonial narrative, stunning action sequences, and M M Keeravani's Oscar-winning music.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (2025)

Language: Kannada

Box Office collection: Rs 850 crore-Rs 900 crore (Rs 8.5 billion-Rs 9 billion)

Kannada cinema got a boost with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter, where the actor-director blended folklore with action, along with stunning visuals, and Ajaneesh Loknath's chartbuster music.

2.0 (2018)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 700 crore (Rs 7 billion)

Rajinikanth returned as Chitti the robot in 2.0, and this time, Shankar's sci-fi spectacle on environmental themes had Akshay Kumar in a villainous role.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 600 crore-Rs 650 crore (Rs 6 billion-Rs 6.5 billion)

Baahubali: The Beginning was a revolutionary hit, as S S Rajamouli's epic fantasy got Prabhas and Rana Daggubati together in a terrific world full of stunning visuals, and M M Keeravani's thumping music.

Jailer (2023)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion)

Rajinikanth's commanding retired cop role, Nelson Dilipkumar's action-packed revenge thriller and Anirudh's electrifying music made Jailor a massive hit.

Saaho (2019)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 413 crore (Rs 4.13 billion)

Saaho managed to do well in Hindi despite mixed reviews. Masses loved Prabhas' stylish action-hero persona post his period look in the Baahubali movies. High-octane stunts, and a lavish production made the Hindi version a hit though it under-performed in Telugu.

Kabali (2016)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 320 crore (Rs 3.2 billion)

Rajinikanth played a gangster with emotional depth in Kabali, and the film's themes of oppression and revenge, and Santhosh Narayanan's music made it a worldwide hit despite mixed reviews.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion)

Pushpa: The Rise became a pan-India hit loved by masses for Allu Arjun's raw and intense portrayal of a smuggler, Sukumar's gritty storytelling, and Devi Sri Prasad's viral music.

Enthiran (2010)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 290 crore (Rs 2.9 billion)

Rajinikanth played a dual role as a scientist and his robot Chitti, making Enthiran a groundbreaking hit.

Shankar's innovative sci-fi storytelling, A R Rahman's futuristic music, and pioneering visual effects made it India's most expensive film at the time.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 262 crore (Rs 2.62 billion)

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a blockbuster hit, thanks to Allu Arjun's charismatic performance, Trivikram Srinivas's family drama with twists, and Thaman's chart-topping music.

Vishwaroopam (2013)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 220 crore (Rs 2.2 billion)

Vishwaroopam became a success despite the controversies it faced. People loved Kamal Haasan's performance as a spy, the film's high-stakes espionage thriller narrative.

Thuppakki (2012)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 121 crore (Rs 1.21 billion)

Vijay played a suave army officer in Thuppakki, A R Murugadoss's gripping terrorism thriller. It was the first Vijay film to enter the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club.

Dasavathaaram (2008)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion)

Dasavathaaram was a box office hit for Kamal Haasan's extraordinary performance in 10 diverse roles, its innovative chaos theory-based storyline blending history and sci-fi, and Himesh Reshammiya's music. It was the first Tamil film to surpass that mark.

Lingaa (2014)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 158 crore (Rs 1.58 billion)

Despite being considered a box office flop due to high costs and mixed reviews,Lingaa was loved by masses for Rajinikanth's dual role, its grand action-adventure story blending history and drama, and A R Rahman's music.

It grossed Rs 158 crore worldwide but failed to recover its Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) budget in India.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)

Masses loved Rajinikanth's stylish vigilante role fighting corruption, Shankar's grand direction and A R Rahman's chart-topping music. It became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time.

Magadheera (2009)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)

Everyone loved Ram Charan's charismatic dual role, S S Rajamouli's reincarnation fantasy narrative, and M M Keeravani's hit soundtrack.

7 Aum Arivu (2011)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 90 crore-Rs 109 crore (Rs 900 million-Rs 1.09 billion)

People couldn't get enough of Suriya's dual role blending historical Bodhidharma legacy with modern sci-fi thriller elements, A R Murugadoss's patriotic narrative, and Harris Jayaraj's music. It was Suriya's first film to cross Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).

Chandramukhi (2005)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 60 crore-Rs 90 crore (Rs 600 million-Rs 900 million)

Chandramukhi was a perfect mix of horror and comedy, with Rajinikanth's double role, P Vasu's engaging direction, and Vidyasagar's iconic music making it run for 890 days at Shanti Theatre, revitalising Rajinikanth's career.

Gilli (2004)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million)

Vijay put in an energetic performance as a kabaddi player-turned-hero in Gilli. The film's thrilling action-romance, iconic dialogues, and Vidyasagar's hit soundtrack made it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Mungaru Male (2006)

Language: Kannada

Box Office collection: Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million)

Ganesh's relatable performance, beautiful locations, and Mano Murthy's evergreen soundtrack made Mungaru Male a phenomenal hit.

Made on a budget of Rs 70 lakh (Rs 7 million) and running for over a year in multiplexes made it the first Kannada film to cross Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million).

Simhadri (2003)

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 32 crore

Jr NTR's intense dual-role performance, high-octane action, emotional depth, and catchy music made Simhadri gross over Rs 32 crore (Rs 32 million) on a budget of Rs 8.5 crore (Ts 85 million) and running for 175 days in multiple centres.

Baba (2002)

Language: Tamil

Box Office collection: Not available

Despite being a box office failure initially due to mixed reviews, Baba gained cult status over time and was loved by masses for Rajinikanth's charismatic portrayal of a spiritual anti-hero. It enjoyed a successful re-release in 2022.

Narasimha Naidu (2001)=

Language: Telugu

Box Office collection: Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million)

Narasimha Naidu had powerful action sequences, emotional family drama, and Balakrishna's commanding performance as a vengeful protector, making it the first Telugu film to run for over 100 days in 105 theatres and earning a distributor's share of Rs 30 crore on a modest budget.

