The Swanand Kirkire Podcast: The Bawra Mann From Indore To Bollywood

From selling vacuum cleaners to Bollywood's poetic soul, Swanand Kirkire reveals the grit, heartbreaks, and coincidences behind his most iconic songs and his life's journey.

Before he became the lyrical soul of modern Hindi cinema -- the voice behind anthems like Bande Mein Tha Dum, Bawra Mann, and Maa Teri Yaad Aayi -- Swanand Kirkire was a struggling theatre artist from Indore, trying to sell vacuum cleaners door-to-door.

It was a humble hustle, driven by a single goal: Saving enough money to study at the National School of Drama in Delhi.

In this personal, warm, and often hilarious conversation with Prasanna D Zore on The Rediff Podcast, Kirkire traces his unpredictable journey from a middle-class Indore mohalla to the chaotic heart of Bollywood.

It is a story marked by extreme highs and jarring reality checks; he recalls living in a bungalow during his early writing days, only to find himself relegated to a tiny, cramped room in Goregaon (northwest Mumbai), once the work dried up.

It was a period of insecurity that every dreamer in Mumbai and Bollywood knows too well, yet Kirkire looks back with an unshakeable calm.

"I've enjoyed the journey," he says. "I'm still enjoying it."

The podcast is full of unknown revelations.

Kirkire breaks down the remarkable chain of coincidences that transformed a theatre director moonlighting as an assistant into a household name -- from a chance encounter in a recording studio to a pitch for Vidhu Vinod Chopra that led to a life-changing call from Pradeep Sarkar the very next morning.

IMAGE: Swanand Kirkire discusses the nuances of acting at Rediff's office in Mumbai. Photograph: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Viewers will hear the grueling details of the creative process: How Bande Mein Tha Dum required 20 days of brainstorming with Rajkumar Hirani before the hook line finally clicked, and the emotional toll of writing Udi Re Chiraiya after a five-hour documentary left him physically shaking.

Beyond the music, Swanand opens up about the raw, human side of his craft. He speaks candidly about heartbreaks, loneliness, and his 'black tea' creative fuel. He also reveals a gem from his NSD days: A young Nawazuddin Siddiqui once played a grieving Irish mother in one of Kirkire's productions -- a performance so powerful that Swanand knew, long before Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 put him on the map, that Nawaz was destined for greatness.

Whether he is discussing the 'terrifying' craft of acting, his fear of flying, or why Mumbai's local trains still fascinate him, Swanand Kirkire remains brutally honest. He reflects on language politics, the 'brutal' inspiration behind the Maa Teri Yaad Aayi soundtrack from Assi, and why he wouldn't change a single frame of his life's reel.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Dominic Xavier/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff