In a shocking setback for Salim Khan, after the split, most of the team's regular filmmakers sidelined him and gravitated towards Javed Akhtar.

IMAGE: Salim Khan, who turns 91 on November 24. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Key Points Yash Chopra had collaborated with Salim-Javed on Deewaar, Trishul and Kaala PattharMashaal (1984).

Ramesh Sippy too got together with Akhtar -- his Saagar (1985), was written by Akhtar.

Understandably hurt, Salim Khan bided his time. A collaboration with Feroz Khan didn't work out.

Finally, Producer Rajendra Kumar and Director Mahesh Bhatt offered him Naam. The film was a critical and commercial smash hit.

As the first half of the hyphenated Salim-Javed brand, Salim Khan has etched a name for himself as one of Hindi cinema's most renowned screenplay writers.

But even when Khan was flying solo, the onetime certified pilot has had an intriguing trajectory -- whether it is as a young actor learning the language of cinema in over a dozen 1960s films or as the sole screenwriter of several A-list films of the 1980s and 1990s.

On Salim Khan's 91st birthday on November 24, Dinesh Raheja narrates his story.

A Decade As A Struggling Actor

IMAGE: Salim Khan and Parveen Chaudhary in Professor.

A mother's relationship with two diametrically different sons has been an integral part of many Khan storylines.

In Salim-Javed's Deewaar (1975), Nirupa Roy stands by her police officer son (Shashi Kapoor) when he castigates his brother Amitabh Bachchan's underworld activities. And in Salim Khan's solo effort Naam (1986), Nutan grapples alongside her principled progeny (Kumar Gaurav) in trying to reform her wayward son (Sanjay Dutt).

As fate would have it, Salim Khan's first film as an actor, Baraat (1960), also dealt with a harassed mother dealing with two sons -- the elder rumbustious rule-breaker (Ajit) and the virtuous younger brother (Salim Khan).

Though Khan reportedly used the grandiose-sounding Prince Salim as his appellation, the film proved forgettable, save for the popular Mukesh song, Muft Huey Badnaam Kisise Haaey Dil Ko Lagake.

But the handsome, well-built young actor continued to get roles over the next decade. Going back to his native Indore was not an option for Khan. Born into privilege as the son of a high-ranking police officer, Khan had completed his BA graduation and was considering further studies when he started receiving offers from filmmakers.

In his pursuit of personal excellence, he had already decided against a career in his other passions -- cricket and flying -- so Khan decided to try his luck in films.

Like his contemporaries Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar, Khan too had no choice but to rough it out in his initial days -- he stayed in a shared room in a guest house. But unlike the aforementioned actors who quickly attained stardom, Khan's career languished in B-grade films. He was signed by Guru Dutt, but unfortunately the film got shelved. This, however, did give him a chance to work with Dutt's noted writer, Abrar Alvi.

IMAGE: Salim Khan and Menaka Irani in Bachpan.

Khan repeatedly played the young romantic lead in films that were essentially shouldered by older, well-established action stars like Sheikh Mukhtar and Dara Singh. In Ramu Dada (1961), he was seen as the young friend of Sheikh Mukhtar in the title role, while in 1964's Dara Singh: The Ironman (decades before the Marvel title!), Khan essayed the role of a young prince in love.

He serenades a slim, young Tabassum, who, incidentally, achieved fame later in life as the pioneering celebrity interviewer on Doordarshan.

Bachpan (1963) afforded Khan a rare lead role. He was cast opposite Menaka Irani (Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother) and the film had the memorable Rafi song, Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai Magar Main Kah Nahin Sakta.

IMAGE: Salim Khan in Teesri Manzil.

In A-grade films, Khan was saddled with villainous roles. In the 1962 hit, Professor, he played the sporty neighbour who seduces and impregnates the heroine's sister (Parveen Chaudhary) but is too scared of his father to do the honourable thing till leading man Shammi Kapoor beats him up.

In Teesri Manzil, he had a brief but amiable role as Shammi Kapoor's camera-friendly friend. In the Raj Kapoor starter Diwana (1967), he was again the villain trying to hoodwink the leading lady, Saira Banu.

The A-Team

IMAGE: Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar in the OTT series, Angry Young Men.

Providentially, when Khan was performing in Sarhadi Lootera (1966), a swashbuckling adventure full of talwarbaazi, he met Javed Akhtar, who was an assistant on the film.

Khan was an avid reader and a keen viewer of Hollywood films, and with a brave leap of faith decided to transition into film writing. In an example of pragmatic self assessment, Khan says he realised that he wouldn't be able to hit his peak as an actor. He felt he could make a difference as a film writer instead.

Also, Khan had married in 1964 and son Salman was born in 1965. He needed to find his place under the sun. The famous Salim-Javed partnership that followed resulted in their team penning many of the seminal films of the 1970s like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Don and Sholay.

Notably, both Salim and Javed had lost their mothers at an early age, which might explain the glorification of the matriarch in their male-centric blockbusters such as Deewaar (1975) and Trishul (1978).

Going His Own Way After The Split

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

The film industry was astonished when the powerful Salim-Javed team decided to split up in the early 1980s. Yes, nobody could repeat the smashing success of Sholaym-- not even the Salim-Javed-Ramesh Sippy-Amitabh Bachchan quartet when they tried to do Shaan (1980), but the Salim-Javed were still churning out hits like Dostana (1980).

Akhtar's decision to expand into lyrics-writing with Silsila (1981) is proffered as a major reason for the breaking-up of their creative partnership.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan in Deewaar.

In a shocking setback for Khan, after the split, most of the team's regular filmmakers sidelined him and gravitated towards Akhtar.

Yash Chopra had collaborated with Salim-Javed on Deewaar, Trishul and Kaala PattharMashaal (1984). Ramesh Sippy too got together with Akhtar -- his next film, Saagar (1985), was written by Akhtar.

Understandably hurt, Khan bided his time.

A collaboration with Feroz Khan didn't work out.

Finally, Producer Rajendra Kumar and Director Mahesh Bhatt offered him Naam. Khan penned a moving tale of two brothers (Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt) wrestling against the odds stacked against them on foreign soil. The film was a critical and commercial smash.

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav in Naam.

Naam (1986) was Mahesh Bhatt's first box office success. It brought Sanjay Dutt back into the reckoning and cemented Salim Khan's comeback with a solo hit.

In what must have been a gratifying development for Khan, Ramesh Sippy reverted to Khan's writing for his 1991 directorial reteaming with Amitabh Bachchan in Akayla.

Manmohan Desai too chose to collaborate with him on another Bachchan starrer Toofan (1989) and Mahesh Bhatt furthered their association with Kubzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990). Unfortunately, most of these huge ventures failed to dazzle the box office.

Significantly, while both Khan and Akhtar did achieve a measure of screenwriting success individually, neither of them could recapture the glorious peaks they scaled during the halcyon days of their partnership.

Khan helped fashion son Salman's nascent star personality in films such as Patthar Ke Phool (1991) but thereafter, has increasingly taken on a guidance role, a film industry veteran dispensing wisdom and invaluable insights into film projects dear to his three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff