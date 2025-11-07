HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Only Man Sulakshana Pandit Loved

The Only Man Sulakshana Pandit Loved

By SUBHASH K JHA
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 09:57 IST

x

'Sulakshana didi was never the same after Sanjeev Kumar turned her down.'

IMAGE: Sulakshana Pandit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Sulakshana Pandit loved only one man: Sanjeev Kumar.

She waited patiently for him to reciprocate her love, befriending his mother, preparing his favourite dishes... but he loved another.

"Sulakshana didi was never the same after Sanjeev Kumar turned her down," Sulakshana's sister Vijeta Pandit tells Subhash K Jha.

"She rapidly lost touch with reality. It came to a point where she couldn't stay on her own. In 2006, my husband (the late composer Aadesh Shrivastava) brought her to our home. She didn't meet anyone, hardly ever stepped out of her room, unless it was to occasionally visit our farm house in Lonavala which she loved."

Ironically, Sulakshana died on the same day as Sanjeev Kumar, 40 years later.

 

IMAGE: Sulakshana Pandit made her debut in 1975's Uljhan, opposite Sanjeev Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Sulakshana was the only singing actress since Suraiya.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she acted in successful films like Uljhan, Sankoch, Hera Pheri and Khandaan with Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna and sang her way into the charts with melodies like Beqarar Dil Tu Gayeja (Door Ka Rahi), Mana Teri Nazar Mein Tera Pyaar Hum Nahin (Khandaan), Bandhi Re Kahe Preet (Sankoch), Somwar Ko Hum Miley Manglwaar Ko Nain (Apnaaapan) and Ghadi Milan Ki Aayee (Ek Baap Chhe Bete).

For years, no one had seen this beautiful actress with a lovely voice.

"How could anyone see her? She didn't meet anyone," Vijeta says.

"Not even our brothers and sisters, except Sandhya. We kept Sandhya didi's disappearance (in 2014, she died under mysterious circumstances) away from Sulakshana didi. It wasn't that difficult since she refused to meet any guests, even close relatives and was confined to her room. She loved my two sons and said my younger son was actually her beta."

Years ago, Sulakshana fell in the bathroom and shattered her hip bone.

"She had to undergo four surgeries. After that, she couldn't walk properly. She remained in her room listening to the radio. She hardly watched television either. We sold her earlier property and bought her a flat in Lokhandwala (northwest Mumbai) but she never moved into it. She couldn't stay on her own. There was a time when Sulakshana didi looked after me. Then it was my turn to look after her."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Singer-Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away
Singer-Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away
'I have literally watched Aadesh die in front of my eyes'
'I have literally watched Aadesh die in front of my eyes'
Lalit Pandit: My sister Sandhya wasn't lonely, desperate
Lalit Pandit: My sister Sandhya wasn't lonely, desperate
'Main bahut roya' when Kishore Kumar died
'Main bahut roya' when Kishore Kumar died
Watch: Alka Yagnik sings for Jatin-Lalit
Watch: Alka Yagnik sings for Jatin-Lalit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Chief of Naval Staff hails commissioning of INS Ikshak a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat3:37

Chief of Naval Staff hails commissioning of INS Ikshak a...

Indian Cricketer Arundhati Reddy back home after World Cup triumph, recalls meeting with PM Modi0:38

Indian Cricketer Arundhati Reddy back home after World...

CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds massive rally with ministers, senior leaders in Mangrol, Rajasthan2:11

CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds massive rally with ministers,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO