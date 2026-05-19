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Home  » Movies » The Leslie Lewis Podcast: R D Burman, Colonial Cousins And More!

The Leslie Lewis Podcast: R D Burman, Colonial Cousins And More!

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 13:02 IST

Leslie Lewis shares his journey through India's vibrant pop music scene, revealing the magic behind his timeless melodies in this nostalgic podcast.

There are some voices, and some melodies that don't just stay on your playlist. They become a part of your growing up years.

Musicians like Leslee Lewis have shaped India's pop culture, giving us unforgettable songs and memories from the 1990s.

Leslee is also the composer of timeless jingles like Mango Frooti, Fresh and Juicy and Doodh Doodh Doodh as well of the dandiya anthem Pari Hoon Main, sung by Suneeta Rao.

The Journey Behind The Music

IMAGE: Leslee Lewis. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

In this deeply nostalgic and incredibly honest conversation, Leslee recalls about the journey behind the music -- the zanyness of the jingle era and the explosion of indie pop in the '90s.

He also discusses his iconic collaboration -- and split -- with Hariharan and their band Colonial Cousins, which changed Indian music forever.

"Hariharan has a journey of his own. I have my own journey. We were the only band where we had two artists. Two people's careers cannot go together," Leslee tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf on The Rediff Podcast. Yet, they remain in touch and performed together in Singapore last year.

Leslee also shares stories about meeting the legendary R D Burman, why melody will always outlive trends, and how he has constantly evolved through his career.

Interview: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff
Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com

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