The Directors Who Made An Impact In 2025

Big films like Dhurandhar, Chhava and Kantara: Chapter 1 hit box office gold in 2025, and its directors, Aditya Dhar, Laxman Utekar and Rishab Shetty, have proved their worth.

But many other directors made an impact with their 2025 releases, in various languages.

Deepa Gahlot picks 10 directors whose films, released in Mumbai, made an impact this year.

Rohan Kanawade, Sabar Bonda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohan Kanawade/Instagram

Rohan Kanawade's debut film has been steadily winning awards and audience appreciation. It is a tender gay romance, set in a village in Maharashtra, where two young men discover their love and embrace their sexuality in a still restrictive society.

Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Shazia Iqbal directs Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in Dhadak 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shania Iqbal/Instagram

Shazia Iqbal's Hindi remake of Mari Selvaraj's Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal retained its fierce social commentary on caste differences, as two young students from different caste and class backgrounds fall in love and face the wrath of family and society.

Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl

Where to watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Actor Teejay Arunasalam with Vetrimaaran, Varsha Bharath and Anjali Sivaraman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Teejay Arunasalam/Instagram

Varsha Bharath's film is quite a revolution in Tamil cinema, as it follows its rebellious heroine from adolescence to her early 30s, where she navigates romances, strict parents and societal disapproval in the quest for personal freedom.

Suman Ghosh, Puratawn

IMAGE: Suman Ghosh with Sharmila Tagore at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suman Ghosh/Instagram

In a year that is noted for a revival of Bengali cinema, Suman Ghosh's calm, introspective film is about family bonds, in which a daughter returns to her ancestral home for her mother's 80th birthday only to find the elderly woman's (played by Sharmila Tagore) memory slipping.

Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

Where to watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Dominic Arun, third from left, Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tovino Thomas and the other members of Team Lokah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/ Instagram

Dominic Arun's terrific Malayalam superhero film is about a young woman, who discovers that she has super powers and uses them to fight an evil organ-trafficking mafia, operating with impunity as corrupt cops look away.

J P Thuminad, Su From So

Where to watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: J P Thuminad in Su From So. Photograph: Kind courtesy JP Thuminad/Instagram

J P Thuminad's Kannada film is a boisterous comedy set in a small town about a man, who fakes being possessed by a spirit to escape punishment for being a peeping tom, and unleashes a hilarious chain of events.

Mari Selvaraj, Bison Kaalamaadan

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Mari Selvaraj directs his actors on the sets of Bison Kaalamaadan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mari Selvaraj/Instagram

Mari Selvaraj's film is a powerful sports drama about a young man from a marginalised community, who seeks to escape oppression and caste violence by excelling in the game of kabaddi.

Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Neeraj Ghaywan with Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa on the sets of Homebound. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khattar/Instagram

Neeraj Ghaywan's moving story of friendship and aspiration with caste and religion as obstacles the two young protagonists have to overcome, is India's entry to the Academy Awards.

Aranya Sahay, Humans In The Loop

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Aranya Sahay with his leading lady, Sonal Madhushankar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aranya Sahay

Aranya Sahay's multiple award-winning film explores an aspect of rural India not seen too often on screen, from the point of view of a tribal woman coping with single motherhood and work in an AI data labelling centre, which seems like an alien environment.

Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Rahul Ravindran with Rashmika Mandanna in a scene from The Girlfriend.

Rahul Ravindran directs this offbeat Telugu film about a timid college student, who falls in love but finds herself trapped in a suffocating, toxic relationship. She has to struggle to escape and regain her self-worth.

