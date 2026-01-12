HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Biggest Bollywood Hits In 25 Years

By REDIFF MOVIES
5 Minutes Read
January 12, 2026 08:34 IST

Selecting one film as the standout of a given year is difficult, since multiple releases often merit the honour.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede puts together a curated list of the 25 biggest hits in the first 25 years of the century.

 

Dangal (2016)
Box office collection: Rs 2,000 crore (20 billion)

A powerful sports biopic about female empowerment that connected across markets, especially China, thanks to a moving story and strong performances.

 

Dhurandhar (2025)
Box office collection: Rs 1259.44 crore and counting (Rs 12.59 billion)

Presented as a defining contemporary spy-action thriller, showcasing Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna with a strong background score and broad box office collection ambition.

 

Jawan (2023)
Box office collection: Rs 1,150 crore (Rs 11.5 billion)

A multi-genre, high-energy entertainer powered by Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic presence, stylish action and mass appeal.

 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
Box office collection: Rs 970 crore (Rs 9.7 billion)

An emotionally driven road drama pairing Salman Khan's earnest lead with a universal humanist story that resonated strongly worldwide.

 

PK (2014)
Box office collection: Rs 790 crore (Rs 7.9 billion)

A daring satirical drama that used inventive writing and Aamir Khan's impactful performance to spark debate while achieving massive commercial success.

 

Sanju (2018)
Box office collection: Rs 586 crore (Rs 5.86 billion)

A star-driven biopic that showcased Ranbir Kapoor's transformative performance and strong production values to tell a controversial real life story with mainstream appeal.

 

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Box office collection: Rs 565 crore (Rs 5.65 billion)

A high-octane spy sequel delivering slick action, star chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and broad commercial entertainment.

 

Dhoom 3 (2013)
Box office collection: Rs 558 crore (Rs 5.58 billion)

The franchise's biggest spectacle yet, notable for grand scale, impressive stunts and Aamir Khan's turn as a compelling antagonist.

 

War (2019 )
Box office collection: Rs 475 crore (Rs 4.75 billion)

A visually stylish, stunt-heavy action spectacle pairing two action superstars that became a major commercial success.

 

3 Idiots (2009)
Box office collection: Rs 460 crore (Rs 4.6 billion)

This hugely popular coming-of-age comedy-drama fused sharp social commentary, wide youth appeal and heartfelt storytelling to become a cultural phenomenon.

 

Brahmastra (2022)
Box office collection: Rs 425 crore (Rs 4.25 billion)

An ambitious fantasy-action launch that stood out for its high production values, franchise intent and modern VFX in Indian mainstream cinema.

 

Animal (2024)
Box office collection: Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.5 billion)

A gritty, character-driven drama notable for its intense performances, uncompromising tone and visual impact.

 

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Box office collection: Rs 325 crore (Rs 3.25 billion)

A slick, globe-trotting spy-romance that combined stylish action, big production values and commercial star chemistry.

 

Sooryavanshi (2020)
Box office collection: Rs 305 crore (Rs 3.05 billion)

As the first big theatrical release after COVID restrictions eased, it delivered full-throttle masala entertainment within the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

 

Dhoom 2 (2006)
Box office collection: Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion)

The film raised the franchise's bar with international locations, high-gloss production and blockbuster stunts anchored by the star power of Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu.

 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
Box office collection: Rs 270 crore (Rs 2.7 billion)

A grand historical action drama that translated fierce performances and large-scale production into a crowd-pleasing period hit.

 

Dabangg (2010)
Box office collection: Rs 230 crore (Rs 2.3 billion)

A mass-appeal masala entertainer that relaunched Salman Khan as an action icon with an instantly memorable character and hit music.

 

Veer-Zaara (2004)
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this cross-border love story became a modern classic for its emotive storytelling and popular soundtrack, and reinforced his reputation for sweeping romantic melodrama.

 

Ghajini (2008)
Box office collection: Rs 137 crore (Rs 1.37 billion)

India's Memento-inspired action-thriller introduced Aamir Khan as an action hero, pairing intense set pieces with a catchy soundtrack.

 

Singham (2011)
Box office collection: Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion)

Rohit Shetty's high-voltage cop drama delivered crowd-pleasing action and Ajay Devgn's commanding presence set a template for commercial franchises.

 

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)
Box office collection: Rs 110 crore (Rs 1.1 billion)

The Rajkumar Hirani-Sanjay Dutt collaboration redefined mainstream comedy with a heart, launched a successful franchise, and established Hirani's trademark blend of humour and social message.

 

Chak De! India (2007)
Box office collection: Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million)

A stirring sports drama, it combined a strong script, powerful performances and patriotic emotion to redefine mainstream socially conscious cinema.

 

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)
Box office collection: Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million)

This stylish, western-flavoured caper stood out for its urbane humour, memorable characters and slick mix of city-rural chemistry.

 

Lagaan (2001)
Box office collection: Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million)

This Ashutosh Gowariker-Aamir Khan film was not only a commercial success but also earned international recognition by getting nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and bringing wider attention to Indian period-social dramas.

 

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)
Box office collection: Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million)

This Vikram Bhatt comedy has grown into a cult favorite for its broad, memorable characters and slapstick set-pieces, and it remains widely quoted and rewatched for its comic energy.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

