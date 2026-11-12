10 Unmissable Posts From Saif Ali Khan's Instagram!

Saif Ali Khan has captivated audiences with his recent Instagram debut, quickly accumulating over a million followers by sharing witty, charming, and personal glimpses into his life, from the Pataudi library to family moments with Kareena, Taimur and Jeh.

Key Points Saif Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on October 11 and quickly gained 1.3 million followers.

His posts showcase a goofy and witty side, often featuring pun-filled captions and dry humour.

Notable posts include a picture from the Pataudi library, an anniversary tribute to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and a throwback photo with his mother movie legend Sharmila Tagore.

Saif's Instagram offers glimpses into his 'Nawab life' with farm-to-table food and chill scenes.

The Nawab of Pataudi has completed one month on Instagram, and our complaint is: Why didn't he make his debut sooner?

Saif Ali Khan took the Internet by storm when he made his social media debut on October 11. Since then, the actor has been super active on Insta, showing off the goofy, witty side we totally love.

With just 15 posts so far, Saif has already amassed 1.3 million followers proving that he was born for the feed, just like his begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan. As he continues to entertain us with his funny reels and posts, here"s a look at his 10 most unmissable Insta moments.

A Glimpse At The Pataudi Library

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

The Pataudi library made its debut along with Saif and the actor clearly set the tone for his account by wittily captioning the post, 'Pataudi Library... Judging book by their cover'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif marked his 14th wedding anniversary with Bebo by sharing a lovely picture. The post was romantic without trying too hard. No grand gestures, just classic romance.

Witty Captions and Throwbacks

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

There's nothing funnier than a pun-filled caption, and Saif knows it well.

'Just trying to read between the lines to understand the window's pane,' he wrote.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

This throwback pic of li'l Saif on his parents' terrace in 1975, Rashmi, Carmichael Road, is truly priceless.

Also, is it just us, or does Taimur look more like his Abba than any of us realised?

Nawab Life and Humour

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Casually giving us a peek into the Nawab life -- all about farm-to-table food and pool-to-lounge chill scenes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

A self-explanatory pic and Saif's dry humour never disappoints.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif's selfie game may not be as strong as Bebo but he's clearly the coolest one in the frame!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

'Teaching my son how to pick up chicks.' When it comes to captions, Saif's definitely got a stronger game than most, agree?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Apart from acting, playing the guitar, and being funny, photography is also Saif's thing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Another stunning picture by you know who! Guess someone's multi-talented and how.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff