10 Times Bollywood Bhool Chuk Maaf

Forgive and forget may not always be Bollywood's motto but when adhered to it has brought feuding celebrities much relief.

Bhool Chuk Maaf released last Friday, we decided to look at 10 instances of tinsel town's famous folks burying the hatchet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karan Johar

Remember the time Bebo played hoity-toity around Kal Ho Naa Ho Producer Karan Johar over remuneration only to be promptly replaced by Preity Zinta.

Eventually she realised her folly while K Jo regained his composure and the two have been thick as thieves ever since.

Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

You'd think nothing could come between the always chill Farah and uber charming SRK -- the superhit team behind Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om -- but an unfortunate altercation between the superstar and Farah's significant other Shirish Kunder led to a much-publicised fall out with little chance of reconciliation when she signed up Akshay Kumar for her next Tees Maar Khan.

Fortunately, their affection for each other overcame the animosity resulting in a strong friendship and yet another successful collaboration -- Happy New Year.

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathan.

Katrina Kaif will never forget her birthday celebration in 2008 -- the backdrop for a nasty row between the Karan Arjun heroes.

The cold war continued for a good five years until politician Baba Siddique intervened and patched things up at his iftaar party.

It didn't take long for them to be on good terms again, a glimpse of that sparkling chemistry can be found in Pathaan and Tiger 3 as well as their presence in each other's hour of need or joy.

Karan Johar-Kajol

Unsavoury remarks about Karan Johar's work ethos from Kajol's better half Ajay Devgn and her unconditional support for it riled up his long time buddy so much he shut her out of his life.

Even his book The Unsuitable Boy made no bones about the fracture in their friendship. But the birth of his twins Yash and Roohi changed everything when Kajol's well-wisher stance instantly soothed his ruffled feathers.

Things are back to normal and they have reached a stage where they can have a good laugh about it too.

Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in Ishq.

Aamir Khan's prankster ways got him in trouble with Juhi Chawla resulting in a prolonged tiff during the filming of Ishq.

For years the popular jodi wasn't on talking terms until Juhi decided it's time to move on and be there for her friend when he was going through a tough time in his personal life following his split with first wife, Reena.

Friends forever it is then -- qayamat se qayamat tak.

Anupam Kher-Anil Kapoor

The two AKs behind hits like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Beta, Deewana Mastana have been friends for so long few will remember they ever fought about anything.

Back in the mid-2000s though, they got into a petty quarrel over their respective Gandhi projects -- Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara and Gandhi My Father and stopped talking.

When Anupam Kher's son Sikandar was making his debut in Woodstock Villa though, he personally invited Anil to attend the screening, extending an olive branch of sorts.

The latter was only too happy to reciprocate and their dosti continues to grow from strength to strength.

Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover

The funny men of Kapil Sharma's show had a fallout on a flight from Melbourne, lasting nearly half a decade wherein Sunil Grover called out his fellow comedian's shoddy behaviour.

Things dilly-dallied for a while until Grover underwent bypass surgery making Sharma realise the significance he holds in his life.

The two not only went back to being pals but also reunited for a Netflix show.

Rishi Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Bewakoofiyan.

When Rishi Kapoor's temper met Sonam Kapoor's cattiness, there would be...fireworks.

Sonam poking fun at his son Ranbir Kapoor's expense on Koffee With Karan didn't sit well with the protective papa.

Quick to make his displeasure known, things stayed tense between the family friends for a while.

Except in Sonam's words, when it comes to Chintu Uncle she can 'get away with murder.' She wasn't making it up.

They played quite a believable father-daughter jodi in Bewakoofiyan immediately after the afore-mentioned spat.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Aishwarya got the short end of the stick after SRK unceremoniously replaced her with Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte at a time when Salman Khan was causing an uproar in both their lives.

Later he felt bad about it and apologised to her. Ash graciously accepted and left the past behind them giving us a brief but beautiful reunion in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sunny Deol-Shah Rukh Khan

The villain getting more mileage than the hero in Darr had Sunny sulking for years on end even as SRK took Bollywood by storm.

For decades, Sunny felt he got a raw deal but SRK's warmth towards the other members of his family -- dad Dharmendra and baby brother Bobby -- reduced his resentment somewhat.

But it would be the Jawan star's attendance at Sunny's Gadar 2 success party that ends the bad blood for good.