10 STUNNING Double Roles

Looking at actors, who stirred the double trouble in the movies.

Key Points From Shah Rukh Khan's stunning transformation in Fan to Ranbir Kapoor's noble dacoit in Shamshera, Bollywood's leading heroes have delivered some entertaining double action.

Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for her performance in the dual role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

From Joju George, Vijay and Dhanush, southern stars have also explored dual roles in the films.

Playing one character convincingly is hard enough. Playing two with different personalities is a whole other ball game. Shanaya Kapoor takes up the challenge in the gritty makeover of the Student of the Year franchise with the third instalment titled After Dark.

In the past, Indian cinema has seen actors take on the double-role challenge and make it look effortless. Mayur Sanap picks 10 performances that gave audiences two very different shades of the same actor.

Shah Rukh Khan in Fan

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV

Shah Rukh Khan played superstar Aryan Khanna and his obsessive lookalike fan, Gaurav. SRK embodied two completely different people with different face structures and mannerisms.

Gaurav's transformation from an adoring fan to an unhinged stalker made this one of SRK's most interesting performances.

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

Where to watch: Prime Video

Before his possible double or triple role in the upcoming Ramayana series, Ranbir Kapoor showed his penchant for playing multiple characters in the period drama Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

He actor played the father and son in the gritty dacoit drama, but the film was panned by critics and ultimately bombed at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Where to watch: Netflix

Kangana gave audiences two very different women in the returning episode of Aanand L Rai's comedy drama. As Tanu, she was mercurial, while Datto was an outspoken Haryanvi athlete with a strong sense of self.

Her accent, body language and attitude changed so convincingly that her performance became one of the film's biggest talking points. She won an National Award for her roles.

Ram Pothineni in Red

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Ram Pothineni took on a double role in this crime thriller, playing identical lookalikes Aditya and Siddhu.

One is a workaholic officegoer, while the other is a gambling addict and conman. Tackling this dual role gave Ram an opportunity to depart from his usual romantic-action hero image.

Ram once again took on the challenge in the 2023 Telugu revenge drama Skanda, in which he played two very different characters.

Ravi Teja in Vikramarkudu

Where to watch: Z5, JioHotstar

Ravi Teja portrayed two contrasting shades in S S Rajamouli' massive Telugu hit Vikramarkudu. It was a demanding performance that showed off the actor's range.

The film was later remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore with Akshay Kumar.

Joju George in Iratta

Where to watch: Netflix

Joju George delivered one of the most striking double-role performances in recent Malayalam cinema as twin police officers, Vinod and Pramod.

His performance was so effective that Kamal Haasan later praised him, saying he envied his work in the film.

Vijay in Bigil

Where to watch: Prime Video

Vijay brought two generations to life in Atlee's sports drama. As Rayappan, he played a feared local don with a soft corner for his son, while Michael was a footballer trying to reclaim his sporting dreams.

The contrast between the older and younger man made this double act by Vijay particularly memorable.

Dhanush in Kodi

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Dhanush played twins Kodi and Anbu who find themselves on opposite sides of a political battle. Their contrasting ideologies and personalities make the emotional conflict more interesting, with Dhanush handling both sides with ease.

Priyamani in Chaarulatha

Where to watch: Z5

Priyamani took on a particularly unusual double role in this horror thriller, playing conjoined twins Chaaru and Latha. This was Priyamani's first double role and gave her plenty of room to explore two sides of the same story.

Arun Vijay in Thadam

Where to watch: Sun NXT

This murder mystery had Arun Vijay playing two lookalikes, who become suspects in a murder investigation. The film cleverly uses their resemblance to keep viewers guessing, while Arun gives the characters their own identities. The actor was once again seen in a double role in last year's Tamil thriller Retta Thala.

Thadam was later remade in Hindi as Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur taking up the double role challenge.

Rishabh Shetty in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rishabh Shetty's double act moves between two timelines in this Kannada period action-adventure drama, giving the actor a chance to portray two characters with different traits.

In the prequel Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Shetty also portrayed a mysterious old man, who becomes the guiding figure for Berme, the protagonist played by himself. The heavy prosthetics and stunning makeup made him unrecognisable.