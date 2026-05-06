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10 Retro Songs On The Gen Z Playlist

By NAMRATA THAKKER
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 09:54 IST

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From weddings to clubs to social media reels, these iconic Bollywood songs are blowing up again and the Gen Z just can't stop grooving to them. But who's complaining right? Namrata Thakker lists these evergreen chart-busters that's still dominating the dance floors.

Key Points

  • Instagram Reels are bringing tracks such as Kala Chashma and Aankh Marey back into the spotlight.
  • Bollywood songs like Bhaag DK Bose and Chaiyya Chaiyya are making a strong comeback, proving that good music never fades, it just finds new audiences.
  • Songs like London Thumakda and Gallan Goodiyaan continue to dominate sangeets, clubs, and house parties.

 

Bhaag DK Bose from Delhi Belly

Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das in the song Bhaag DK Bose, Delhi Belly

This 2011 hit from the Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly has made a comeback of sorts, and we aren't surprised because it's a chartbuster that will never get old, thanks to its cheeky lyrics and high-energy music.

Shoutout to Composer Ram Sampath and Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya for giving us this wacky number.

 

Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in the song Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho

Hands down, this song was the best part of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Kala Chashma instantly became a rage back then, and a decade later, everyone's still dancing to its catchy tunes.

It's on everyone's sangeet playlist, thanks to the Norwegian dance group Quick Style.

 

London Thumakda from Queen

Kangana Ranaut in the song London Thumakda From Queen

Kangana Ranaut is a delight, not just in the movie but also in this crazy-fun wedding dance number that's impossible not to groove to. No wonder London Thumakda keeps coming back, making people dance their hearts out.

 

Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do

Shefali Shah, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh in the song Gallan Goodiyaan From Dil Dhadakne Do

Whether you're out partying with your friends or at someone's sangeet, Gallan Goodiyaan is back on everyone's playlist thanks to its Punjabi vibe. And it's not just Gen Z, even families love dancing to its easy hook step.

 

Ilahi from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor in the song Ilahi From Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

This Ranbir Kapoor track is one of those songs that inspires you, makes you feel liberated and carefree, and lifts your spirits when you're down. That's the biggest reason music lovers turn to Ilahi time and again.

 

Desi Girl from Dostana

Priyanka Chopra in the song Desi Girl From Dostana

Of course, Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl is on the list too. When you have a song that makes every desi girl feel proud, there's no reason it shouldn't be back in trend.

 

Malang from Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif in te song Malang in the From Dhoom 3

The Dhoom 3 song, featuring Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, is making waves once again. This classic Bollywood romantic number -- high on dance and feel -- is perfect for reels, weddings, and every other occasion.

 

Aankh Marey from Simmba

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in the song Aankh Marey From Simmba

Remade in Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, this retro dance number is popular again and often pops up when it's time to let loose -- whether at a club, house party, or wedding.

 

Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the song Subah Hone Na De From Desi Boyz

Another party anthem that's over a decade old but still vibing with youngsters is Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz. It's groovy, it's chill and overall, just a entertaining number.

 

Chaiyya Chaiyya From Dil Se..

Malaika Arora and shah Rukh Khan in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya From Dil Se..

Old or young, millennials or Gen Z, if there's one song that's gotten everyone on the dance floor, it's Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya. There's a reason it's a cult classic that continues to pull people in, thanks to A R Rahman's magic.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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