Dragon: 10 Reasons Why We Are Excited For Jr NTR's Next

: 10 Reasons Why We Are Excited For Jr NTR's Next

Prashanth Neel's Dragon promises a sprawling mass action spectacle with its gritty world-building, intriguing historical backstory, and Jr NTR's ferocious transformation as 'Luger'.

IMAGE: Jr NTR in Dragon.

Key Points Prashanth Neel's Dragon teaser showcases a gritty, morally bankrupt world focused on a globe-spanning narcotics war.

Jr NTR undergoes a significant physical transformation, losing nearly 15 kilos to portray 'Luger', the Afghan Trading Company's Assassin-in-Chief.

The film boasts an exciting cast including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Ashutosh Rana, Rukmini Vasanth, Sidhant Gupta and several international performers.

The first glimpse of Dragon dropped just a few minutes before the birthday of its lead star, Jr NTR, on May 20, and fans have not stopped discussing it since.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sprawling mass action spectacle that brings back the grimy, larger-than-life canvas the filmmaker became synonymous with through KGF and Salaar.

Set to release in theatres on June 11, 2027, the teaser has already sent expectations soaring with its scale, atmosphere and sheer swagger.

After watching the promo, we give you 10 reasons why we are excited to experience Dragon on the big screen.

Prashanth Neel's Signature World-Building

IMAGE: Jr NTR in Dragon.

It may have become a signature by now, but there is simply no denying that Prashanth Neel knows how to build gritty, grim and morally bankrupt worlds on a massive scale.

KGF began by focusing on the Kolar Gold Fields before expanding its universe in the sequel.

Salaar crafted the lawless fictional kingdom of Khansaar while also exploring the politics beyond it.

Now, Dragon appears to raise the stakes even further with a globe-spanning narcotics war between the Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Trading Company.

Intriguing Backstory

IMAGE: A scene from Dragon.

The teaser smartly roots its fictional conflict in real history, linking the narcotics trade to British-ruled India and the Empire's exploitation of opium cultivation.

This is not merely invented lore for cinematic effect either.

The British East India Company did establish a monopoly over opium farming in the Indian subcontinent, exploiting both farmers and resources for imperial gain.

That historical layering gives the film's fictional world a more realistic and therefore sinister edge, though we can't help but notice that possibly some of those exposition visuals could be created using AI.

Visual Grandeur

IMAGE: Jr NTR in Dragon.

It is difficult not to be swept away by the scale of the world Prashanth Neel appears to have mounted here.

Through several scenes, the teaser suggests Dragon has been shot across multiple international locations, giving it a truly larger-than-life visual texture tailor-made for theatrical viewing.

Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda seems committed to creating imposing frames drenched in aura, menace and enough bloodshed.

A Universe Made Of Villains

IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta in Dragon.

The teaser establishes a world where morality is almost extinct.

One character remarks that it is hard to tell whether the opium fields produce more heroin or more villains, hinting that 'everyone in this story is a villain'.

Then again, Prashanth Neel's universes have always belonged to anti-heroes and monsters, so that rule clearly remains intact here too.

WATCH: The Dragon

Jr NTR is 'The Devil'

IMAGE: Jr NTR in Dragon.

Rukmini Vasanth's character narrates a twisted version of the Biblical creation story in the teaser, ending with the line that the Devil woke up on the seventh day.

The promo's most arresting image arrives soon after, as the camera glides across a rocky hill littered with bodies before revealing the man behind the carnage: Luger, the Afghan Trading Company's Assassin-in-Chief.

Jr NTR looks ferocious as the titular Dragon, sporting a meaner and leaner screen presence.

Prashanth Neel clearly enjoys transforming mass stars into magnetic anti-heroes, whether it was Yash in KGF or Prabhas in Salaar, and Jr NTR fits seamlessly into that swagger-heavy universe.

The director told Variety that Luger, named after the German pistol, is 'a very, very negative character'.

Let's remind you that this is not the first time that Jr NTR is playing a negative role, since his last big screen appearance was in War 2 where he played a grey-shaded character. He had also played a negative role in Jai Lava Kusa.

Jr NTR's Physical Transformation

IMAGE: Jr NTR in Dragon.

Jr NTR has always been a powerhouse performer, but one of the first things that strikes you in the teaser is how lean he looks here.

Over the years, the actor has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, moving from a bulkier frame to a much sharper screen presence.

For Dragon, Prashanth Neel confirmed in his Variety interview that the actor fully committed to the look, with Jr NTR losing nearly 15 kilos in the process. That level of dedication certainly shows on screen.

Ensemble Cast

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth in Dragon.

It is not just Jr NTR who has generated excitement around the cast.

Rukmini Vasanth, who impressed audiences in Kantara: Chapter One, plays the female lead.

The film also boasts an eclectic ensemble featuring talents from South cinema and Bollywood, including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar and Sidhant Gupta, along with several international performers.

It is particularly interesting to see Sidhant Gupta, who was superb in Jubilee and Freedom at Midnight, making his Telugu debut here. Reports suggest he replaced Tovino Thomas after the latter exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Anil Kapoor's Return to Telugu Cinema

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor in Dragon.

In a world overrun by villains, someone has to step up as the supposed hero. That responsibility appears to fall on Anil Kapoor, who plays Raghuveer Rathod, chief of the Narcotics Bureau.

Of course, morality in a Prashanth Neel film is rarely straightforward. Just because a character is labelled heroic does not necessarily mean he is righteous, especially in a story centred around a protagonist repeatedly described as a devil.

Still, it is exciting to see Anil Kapoor return to Telugu cinema after making his lead debut in the language back in 1980 with Vamsa Vruksham.

Ravi Basrur's Score

IMAGE: A scene from Dragon.

One of the biggest reasons Prashanth Neel's films feel so overpowering in theatres is the pulsating background score by Ravi Basrur.

He returns for Dragon, and even the brief snippets heard in the teaser, including a glimpse of what looks like a glam-heavy dance number, promise another adrenaline-fuelled soundtrack loaded with goosebump-inducing moments.

Prashanth Neel's 'Most Patriotic Film'?

In his Variety interview, Prashanth Neel described Dragon as 'probably going to be our biggest attempt at making a patriotic movie'.

That instantly piqued our curiosity because, barring Anil Kapoor's character leading India's war against narcotics across the border, there is barely anything in that four-and-a-half-minute teaser that remotely suggests patriotism.

Which makes it even more intriguing to see where the titular Dragon fits into these patriot games, and at what point he switches sides, especially when the director has already clarified that Luger is not a spy. So no, he is not another Hamza from Dhurandhar.

Dragon releases in theatres on June 11, 2027.

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