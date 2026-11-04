10 Reasons To Look Forward To Ramayana: Part 1

Mayur Sanap picks 10 things that make Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 an intriguing big-screen prospect.

Key Points It should be interesting to see how Ranbir Kapoor brings freshness to a character we all know.

Sita's life in Mithila, her relationship with her family and her life before entering Ayodhya are interesting areas to explore.

For the film that has been shot for IMAX, this is one occasion when the big screen really deserves to be bigger.

I have to admit I am not quite ready to write off Ramayana based on a few early reactions from the West. Especially when the version being discussed was reportedly a trimmed, dubbed cut of the film.

Of course, a film of this scale will invite different opinions, and the audience may have its own take once it arrives in theatres on November 5. With Nitesh Tiwari directing and a star-studded cast bringing this familiar epic to life, there are several aspects worth looking forward to.

Here are 10 reasons why I am excited about Ramayana: Part 1.

Ranbir Kapoor's Biggest Test Of Goodness

After playing everything from a heartbroken lover to a gangster, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the mighty responsibility of playing Lord Ram whose goodness is practically legendary. It should be interesting to see how Ranbir brings freshness to a character we all know.

Yash's Wicked Avatar

The KGF star steps into Ravana's shoes, a character who seems tailor-made for his larger-than-life screen persona. I wasn't entirely convinced by Yash's appearance in the trailer, which had a disappointingly familiar, seen-before quality. But perhaps the film will reveal a more layered side to the character, giving Yash something beyond his trademark swagger to play with.

Sai Pallavi's Warrior Sita

Known for her natural performances, Sai Pallavi brings an interesting choice of casting to a character defined by grace. But the Ramayana trailer also hints at a more warrior-like Sita, which would make this interpretation particularly interesting.

Sita's life in Mithila, her relationship with her family and her life before entering Ayodhya are interesting areas to explore.

Ayodhya's Royal Family Drama

Behind Ayodhya's grandeur lies a family torn by difficult choices. Kaikeyi's (Lara Dutta) decision changes everything, while Dashrath (Arun Govil) is left heartbroken by Lord Ram's exile. It will be interesting to see how the film captures this deeply personal side of the epic.

The Brotherhood Beyond The Battle

The bond between Ram, Laxman (Ravie Dubey) and Bharat (Addinath Kothare) is an important part of the epic. A brief moment in the trailer hints at the affection they share. I am keen to see how this sibling dynamic plays out, beyond their individual roles in Lord Ram's journey.

Zimmer Meets Rahman

One is the man behind the sweeping scores of Hollywood blockbusters. The other has given Indian cinema timeless melodies. Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman coming together is perhaps one of the most intriguing collaborations in the film's credits.

The excitement lies in hearing how the two Oscar-winning composers blend their distinct musical styles for an Indian epic.

A Visual Feast Awaits

We know the story. We know the characters. We can probably narrate several important scenes without looking them up. But seeing Ayodhya, the forests, the kingdoms and Lanka recreated on a cinematic scale is a different experience altogether.

For the film that has been shot for IMAX, this is one occasion when the big screen really deserves to be bigger.

Nitesh Tiwari Steps Outside His Comfort Zone

The filmmaker behind Dangal and Chhichhore has a knack for finding the human story within a larger subject. Ramayana gives him a much larger canvas, and it would be interesting to see if he can find a fresh perspective and new meaning in a story audiences have known for generations.

Just The Beginning

The makers are aware of the epic scope of the text and aren't trying to squeeze it into one sitting. Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the second instalment following in 2027. Part 1 gets the opportunity to establish its characters, relationships, conflicts. It is a chance to see how the filmmakers lay the groundwork for a much bigger story.

A Sunny Deol Surprise?

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman is a casting choice that comes with its own excitement. Will Part 1 give us a proper glimpse of the actor in this much-loved role or save the big reveal for later? Either way, his presence is something to look forward to.