10 David Dhawan Films To Watch Ahead Of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

As David Dhawan hints at potential retirement after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, we revisit his iconic Bollywood comedies that defined an era of entertainment.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Key Points David Dhawan has hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture.

While some of his older films may not resonate with contemporary audiences due to dated themes, Dhawan was a dominant force in the 1990s and 2000s, delivering numerous hits.

His collaboration with Govinda is celebrated as one of Indian cinema's most fruitful actor-director partnerships, yielding major box office successes.

Will Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai be David Dhawan's last film as director?

The filmmaker recently hinted at taking a break, with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai possibly being his final outing, at least for the time being.

If Dhawan sticks to his word, it could mark the end of an era for those who grew up on staple Bollywood comedies, where his films played an integral role.

It would be inaccurate to claim that all his films have aged gracefully. Some of his past works have struggled to connect with younger audiences, partly because themes such as the glamourisation of polygamy and the use of sexist or insensitive humour no longer sit comfortably in a more aware, contemporary landscape.

Ironically, polygamy also appears to be a theme in his upcoming film, which stars his younger son Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Much of Dhawan's filmography consists of remakes, whether from South Indian cinema or Hollywood. Yet, there is no denying that David Dhawan was a tour de force through the 1990s and well into the 2000s, delivering a string of hits and blockbusters.

His collaboration with Govinda remains one of the most fruitful actor-director partnerships in Indian cinema, with both benefiting immensely from the association. Together, they delivered major hits such as Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jodi No 1 and Partner.

Beyond Govinda, Dhawan also delivered successful films with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and, more recently, Varun Dhawan.

As we await the release of what could be his final film, Sreeju Sudhakaran cherry-picks 10 of the best films from David Dhawan's prolific filmography.

Swarg (1990)

IMAGE: Govinda and Rajesh Khanna in Swarg.

It feels unusual to begin a list on perhaps Bollywood's most celebrated comedy director with a drama, but here we are.

Swarg follows a quintessential family-drama template popular through the '70s, '80s, '90s and even the 2000s (hello, Baghban!), where a happy household unravels after the patriarch is betrayed by his own kin, only for an outsider to step in and restore order.

Why, even Rajesh Khanna, who plays the wronged patriarch in Swarg, had explored a similar arc earlier in Avtaar.

The family drama works for most parts in its intention to feel bad for the main characters, aided by Govinda's spirited supporting turn as the loyal servant who turns into a Bollywood superstar (don't ask how) and returns to help his former employer. His warm chemistry with Juhi Chawla also works in making his whole arc charming.

Shola Aur Shabnam (1992)

IMAGE: Divya Bharti and Govinda in Shola Aur Shabnam.

Shola Aur Shabnam is a curious blend of contrasting tones that worked well for the film. The first half plays out as a rib-tickling comedy, with Govinda and his friends tormenting their NCC trainer, played hilariously by Anupam Kher, while also attempting to woo the haughty rich girl, portrayed by the late Divya Bharti.

The second half shifts into a more intense and dramatic space, even veering into violence.

Govinda, in peak form, navigates both tonal shifts with consummate ease. The songs are lively, and his chemistry with Divya Bharti makes their love story compelling, helping the audience root for their star-crossed love story against the odds.

Bol Radha Bol (1992)

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor in Bol Radha Bol.

A rich heir, a gaon ki chori, scheming uncles and a switched doppelganger, all wrapped in a peppy soundtrack, Bol Radha Bol has all the ingredients of a classic entertainer.

Released the same year as Shola Aur Shabnam, the film stars Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, whose sparkling chemistry is elevated by catchy tracks like Tu Tu Tu Tara and the title song.

The screenplay offers a few neat twists, while the supporting cast is in fine form, especially Kader Khan, who brings plenty of humour with the problems of his night-blind character.

Aankhen (1993)

IMAGE: Govinda and Chunky Panday in Aankhen.

A blockbuster, Aankhen features Govinda and Chunky Panday as mischievous siblings whose effortless camaraderie makes them feel like real-life brothers. Their infectious energy powers a largely entertaining first half, despite some dated comedic beats.

The film rises a notch when it weaves their antics into a larger political drama, with Shakti Kapoor and Raj Babbar adding menace as the antagonists. Govinda's double role further fuels the chaos, resulting in a full-blown comedy of errors.

David Dhawan handles the multiple threads with confident dexterity, delivering a thoroughly entertaining action-comedy. Plus, how many movies have you watched where you saw a monkey shoot down villains?

Judwaa (1997)

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in Judwaa.

Competing with Aankhen for the best double role outing in David Dhawan's filmography is Judwaa, with Salman Khan stepping into two diametrically opposite roles.

Inspired by Jackie Chan's Twin Dragons, the film may not have aged gracefully, but it still works for two reasons: Salman Khan in rollicking form and Anu Malik's rambunctious soundtrack.

Playing separated-at-birth twins bound by an over-the-top 'reflection' gimmick, Salman is a riot as Raja, the street-smart Casanova with his own theme music, and equally endearing as Prem, the meek NRI rock star. His chemistry with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha adds to the film's peppy zing.

Dhawan later revisited the film with a remake starring his son, with Salman returning for a playful judwaa cameo.

Deewana Mastana (1997)

IMAGE: Govinda and Anil Kapoor in Deewana Mastana.

Drawing inspiration from What About Bob? and the Malayalam film Kinnaram, Deewana Mastana works primarily because of Anil Kapoor and Govinda.

Their hilarious rivalry, filled with pranks and one-upmanship to win over Juhi Chawla, is pure comedy gold, elevated further by Anees Bazmee's crackling dialogue.

The film is packed with inventive comic insults; who can forget Govinda shutting down Satish Kaushik with the classic 'Abbe mare hua kauwe ke pankh!'

The supporting cast, featuring Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever and Satish Kaushik, is in terrific form, while surprise cameos by Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon add an extra layer of fun.

Hero No 1 (1997)

IMAGE: Govinda in Hero No 1.

While Coolie No 1 could probably be the most popular 'No 1' film directed by David Dhawan with Govinda in the lead, I have a soft corner for Hero No 1 for its warm family sentiments.

Yes, it is heavily inspired by Rajesh Khanna's classic Bawarchi, which itself was a remake of the Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti, but that hardly diminishes its charm.

There is lot to love in the antics of Govinda's Raju, masquerading as a servant to win over a rigid household, while also romancing Karisma Kapoor.

The film blends humour with emotion effortlessly, making it one of Dhawan's most endearing entertainers. Also worth mentioning that David Dhawan was having a banger of a year in 1997, where he made five films; three of which made it to this list and were also huge hits.

Jodi No 1 (2001)

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt and Govinda in Jodi No 1.

Govinda had an uncanny knack for forming electric on-screen pairings with his male co-stars, and at the same time, threatening to steal the show in the process.

Just ask Sanjay Dutt.

The duo collaborated on multiple David Dhawan films, including Taaqatwar, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Jodi No 1 and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, all of which thrive on their natural camaraderie.

Jodi No 1 stands out with Govinda in electrifying form and Dutt offering solid support as the two play conmen, who inadvertently end up saving a supposedly 'poor' wealthy family from ruin.

And if you cannot hum Aao Seekhaun Tumhe Ande Ka Funda while devouring an omelette, are you even a Bollywood fan?

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi may not have been Akshay Kumar's first comedy, having given films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mr and Mrs Khiladi and Hera Pheri. But it was his 'Wicked Sunny' act here that truly showcased his impeccable comic timing to a wider audience and gave his stardom a second lease.

Salman Khan is quite good as the relatively straight-laced leading man with temper issues, while Priyanka Chopra adds glamour, but the film really comes alive with Akshay's entry.

His wide-grinned expressions and comic sparring with Salman are pure gold. Beyond his scene-stealing act, the film thrives on situational humour, including Amrish Puri's character repeatedly falling victim to Sameer's well-meaning chaos.

Not to mention, the ever-changing disorders of Duggalsaab, played by the late Kader Khan.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

IMAGE: Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

A remake of the Hollywood film Cactus Flower, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is a breezy romantic entertainer that makes effective use of its ensemble cast. Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen are solid in the lead roles, while Katrina Kaif eases into her Barbie-doll persona.

The film is further enlivened by comic turns from Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav and, surprisingly, Sohail Khan.

It is also best remembered for borrowing heavily from the climax of Friends, which makes for an amusing bit of irony given Jennifer Aniston later starred in Just Go with It, a film with a similar premise.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff