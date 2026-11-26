Ahead of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, we rank Sooraj Barjatya's movies, revisiting the filmmaker's obsession for weddings, family values, traditions and the name 'Prem'.

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj Barjatya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Key Points Sooraj Barjatya's cinema often celebrates human relationships, with weddings and family values as recurring central themes, and his male protagonists frequently named Prem.

His upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh, deviates slightly by exploring family complications rather than just happy endings, while still glorifying Indian wedding traditions.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! was a cultural phenomenon, breaking the mould of action dramas and significantly influencing how family gatherings and weddings are celebrated in India.

It is quite a challenging task to appraise what we can call the Sooraj Barjatya brand of cinema.

If you are an '80s or '90s kid, you grow up with his movies, and there is also a huge chance that you outgrow them. And yet, the miserly filmmaker (who just made eight films across nearly four decades) continues to make the cinema he loves, celebrating the goodness of human relationships in his own way.

And what brings humans together to celebrate togetherness? A wedding, of course!

That's why quite a few of Sooraj Barjatya's movies revolve around weddings. Even when they don't, the plotlines somehow make weddings a crucial feature of their stories, be it Maine Pyar Kiya (the lovebirds wanting to marry each other), Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (the girl wanting to marry the poor Prem instead of the rich Prem) or Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (the girl wanting to marry the prince's doppelganger instead of the prince).

And yes, nearly all his male protagonists end up having the same name, Prem, because his movies are all about love. Or maybe he is a huge Prem Chopra fan.

Barjatya Back On Wedding Wagon With Yeh Prem Mol Liya

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

The same is the case with his new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which once again brings back Sooraj Barjatya's two favourite tropes: Weddings and Prem.

This time, Ayushmann Khurrana gets to be Prem, pairing up with Sharvari Wagh for the first time.

For a change (for a Sooraj Barjatya movie), Yeh Prem Mol Liya doesn't try to claim that a happy wedding doesn't always mean a happy ending. Instead, it attempts to deal with the complications of two families trying to thrive together and failing at it.

But that doesn't mean the movie is bereft of, errr, what's the right word, ah... 'glorifying' Indian wedding traditions, rituals, sanskaars and family values. Well, just like any Sooraj Barjatya movie.

Sreeju Sudhakaran decides to see how much he agrees with Sooraj Barjatya's take on family and traditions, as he ranks all the hitmaking director's movies over the years.

7. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003)

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is what I think was Sooraj Barjatya's attempt to capture the vibe of the younger generation at the time, moving away from the wedding and family dramas of his previous two hits. That too, with the three hottest upcoming stars of the time. Okay, two and a half...

If MPKDH was indeed Barjatya's attempt to show that he had some coolth by reimagining one of his banner's yesteryear hits, Chitchor, in contemporary times, it fails miserably.

While his movies may not have aged particularly well with time, nothing felt as annoying as this one. A major share of the blame has to go to the over-eccentric performances of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, and the movie's cringe-inducing attempts to draw humour from the cast, both live-action and animated (for some reason).

Abhishek Bachchan manages to provide some respite, but that's because he decides to go the opposite way of his two co-stars, delivering a performance that lacks any gusto.

6. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Salman Khan's reunion with Sooraj Barjatya after nearly two decades definitely raised the roof on fan expectations, and the movie even took a big start at the box office during Diwali 2015.

But compared to the longevity of recall their previous collaborations enjoyed, PRDP is mostly remembered for its colourful title track.

Salman Khan had a double role in the movie. He was entertaining as the good-hearted Prem, trying to get everyone's lives sorted, but was quite the miscast as the haughty prince (BTW, this movie was loosely inspired by the Korean film Masquerade).

His romantic scenes with Sonam Kapoor felt more awkward than charming, while the movie gets increasingly silly as it shifts to action in the climax atop a waterfall.

5. Vivah (2006)

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Vivah.

You have to give it to Sooraj Barjatya that he can turn hits out of even the simplest of premises, with the simplest of performances, which somehow connect with a section of the audience looking for 'clean' family entertainment (the same audience that made the TV soap opera industry thrive).

Vivah is about a couple whose meet-cute happens through an arranged marriage alliance, and the story ends when they finally get married. In between, there is some 'forbidden' romance, with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao mostly speaking in hushed whispers, followed by some stepmotherly drama that came straight out of the '70s.

While the songs (which use late Ravindra Jain's unused tunes) were fabulous, Vivah is now mostly remembered for turning Amrita Rao's 'Jal lijiye' into a meme.

4. Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kanan Gill, on their former YouTube channel Pretentious Movie Reviews, once called Hum Saath Saath Hain 'a movie about a wealthy family that suffers a mild inconvenience and then everything works out'. Spot on, bros!

Taking inspiration from the Ayodhya storyline of the Ramayana, Hum Saath Saath Hain is about a rich family, with way too many intrusive friends and relatives with no respect for privacy, who live merrily, sing and dance all the time, and even barge into a couple's honeymoon trip.

It is a movie all about 'family values', where the men, when not throwing coy glances at their partners, are running businesses, while the women, no matter how qualified, are celebrated for cooking and running households.

Hum Saath Saath Hain is more about moments than anything else, but it is the behind-the-scenes drama involving a certain blackbuck that makes the movie still relevant in conversations.

3. Uunchai (2022)

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani in Uunchai.

Uunchai was Sooraj Barjatya trying to break his own rules.

For one, there is no wedding central to the plot, and two, not a single protagonist is named Prem here. And yet, true to his style of filmmaking, Uunchai remains a movie about celebrating the bonds between people. In this case, four senior citizens who are lifelong friends, with three of them embarking on a Himalayan trek to honour the memory of the fourth.

It is still kitschy in its emotions, which undermines its dramatic impact, but the movie remains quite watchable thanks to the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani, along with Parineeti Chopra as their no-nonsense guide.

2. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Aka the movie that launched Salman Khan into stardom (though it wasn't his first role, which was a supporting part in the family drama Biwi Ho Toh Aisi).

Maine Pyar Kiya is a film that vibes only in the sentiments of the era it was made in, with lines like 'Ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte' no longer resonating in present times. Never mind it is the villain who says that, because the movie proves him right!

But it is also a movie that gives you a couple of other timeless lines, like 'Dosti ka ek usool hai madam... no sorry, no thank you' and 'Dosti ki hai, nibhani toh padegi hi'.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree looked really good together, the songs were superhits back then (though we later realised that most were 'inspired'), and the film even allows a dove to win the day at the end.

Though it still didn't manage to steal the show from the feline dude in our next entry.

1. Is Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Is Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Perhaps we live in stupidly dark times but presently, it is hard to vibe with the sunshine-and-rainbow cheery attitude of Is Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, like nearly all Sooraj Barjatya movies.

After all, when you think about it, the movie is just about moving from one musical set piece to another, with some family merriment and romance thrown in between (which Hum Saath Saath Hain tried to amplify multifold, only to make the issues more glaring).

But what cannot be denied is that HAHK brought a revolution in Hindi cinema back then. The film's humongous success broke the stranglehold that masala action dramas had over audiences at the time, brought families in hordes to theatres, and its cultural significance cannot be denied, particularly in how we started celebrating family gatherings.

The chemistry between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit was sweet and lovely and still make for a solid reason to watch the movie, the songs are still a hit at wedding functions, and Renuka Shahane remains the sweetest Bhabhi we have seen on screen.

Of course, how can we forget Tuffy, easily the most prolific dog hero in Hindi cinema, right ahead of Teri Meherbaniyan's avenger Moti?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff