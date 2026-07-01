Sonali Kulkarni: 'I Don't Like To Prove Who I Am'

Did you know Sonali Kulkarni was recommended by Mani Ratnam at the very beginning of her career?

Key Points Fondly known as 'So Kul,' Sonali Kulkarni has built a remarkable career across languages and movie industries.

In this latest episode of The Rediff Podcast, So Kul talks about her career, life, and cinema.

Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada... and international productions, Sonali Kulkarni has worked across film industries spanning over three decades, making her one of the few Indian actors with such a truly multilingual repertoire.

Audiences have loved her in films like Mission Kashmir, Singham, Taxi No 9211, Bharat while Marathi cinema has seen some of her finest performances in Doghi, Natrang, Kaccha Limbu and Gulabjaam.

Her filmography is as diverse as it is impressive.

IMAGE: Sonali Kulkarni. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Over the years, Sonali has received several prestigious honours, including the National Film Award and multiple state awards. Yet, she's best remembered for her bit in Dil Chahta Hai.

"I take it as a compliment when people call me Dil Chahta Hai ki Sonali Kulkarni. But 'Which Sonali Kulkarni are you?' -- that I don't like. We should take care of each other's identity and be gracious about it. It always reminds me that my struggle is on to tell people who I am," Sonali tells Mayur Sanap on The Rediff Podcast.

Watch many more such heartfelt revelations in this entertaining episode.

Interview: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff