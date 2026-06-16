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Home  » Movies » Shalini, Sheeba, Rasika: Clicked Like Never Before

Shalini, Sheeba, Rasika: Clicked Like Never Before

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 09:04 IST

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Celebrated photographer Atul Kasbekar's HONEST: Portraits of Character is a wonderful tribute to the actors who have profoundly influenced Hindi cinema with their incandescent performances.

Key Points

  • Atul Kasbekar's HONEST: Portraits of Character celebrates the contributions of supporting actors in Hindi cinema.
  • The exhibition, three years in the making, features intimate, stripped-back portraits without elaborate sets or digital alteration.
  • The exhibit is on display at the Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, northwest Mumbai, until July 5.

For more than three decades, Atul Kasbekar has been one of India's most celebrated photographers, documenting icons across cinema, fashion and popular culture.

With his latest exhibit HONEST: Portraits of Character, he presents perhaps his most personal body of work yet. It is a splendid tribute to the extraordinary actors who have shaped the landscape of Indian cinema.

Three years in the making, the immersive exhibition at the Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, explores the intersection of portraiture, cinema and storytelling through a deeply intimate lens.

Atul Kasbekar's approach is deliberately stripped back. There are no elaborate sets, dramatic props or ornamental backgrounds.

Each portrait is set against a stark white backdrop, a conscious choice designed to eliminate distraction and create a direct, uninterrupted engagement between the viewer and the subject.

Every image in the exhibition remains free from digital alteration, embracing photography in its purest form.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff captures some of the portraits from a must-visit exhibition.

 

Sheeba Chadda in a candid moment

The talented Sheeba Chadha, whom we usually see in a desi avatar, gives us another version of herself.

 

Tillotama Shome with a killer hairdo

Tillotama Shome shows off her smart hairdo.

 

Jim Sarbh in a candid moment

Jim Sarbh, who's celebrating the success of Made in India: A Titan Story, caught in a dramatic moment.

 

Sanjay Mishra being Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra is just being Sanjay Mishra.

 

Vinay Pathak and Rasika Dugal

Vinay Pathak shuts his eyes as Rasika Dugal gives a quick peek.

 

Rajat Kapoor and Shalini Pandey flaunting their backs

Rajat Kapoor and Shalini Pandey flaunt their backs in different ways.

 

Sunil Grover gets comfortable

Sunil Grover gets comfortable.

 

Gulshan Devaiah candid best

Gulshan Devaiah gets clicked mid-speech.

 

Neena Gupta

'Sambandhon se mukti nahi paa sakta hai manav mann bhavishya ke beech khadi hai vartaman ki uljhan,' says Neena Gupta and we can't agree more.

These stunning portraits are on display at the Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex, northwest Mumbai, till July 5.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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