The Lady Who Makes Salman Khan Dance

'The universe brought Salman and me together.'

Key Points Shabina Kkhan calls Salman Khan her 'angel', saying her first film as an assistant choreographer was with him. Her first superhit song, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, also featured Salman.

Her popular songs include Hud Hud, Naiyo Lagda and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava.

Shabina talks about her journey into Bollywood, from getting her first break with Ram Gopal Varma to learning scriptwriting from Mahesh Bhatt and facing the casting couch.

Choreographer Shabina Kkhan has worked with the biggest stars in the industry.

She has made Salman Khan dance in songs like the title track of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hud Hud from Dabangg 3 and Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

She has also choreographed the songs in Gadar 2, including the popular Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Shabina knows how to create dance steps that suits the actors, even those who can't dance (!) and make songs enjoyable to watch.

She calls Salman her 'angel', and tells Patcy N/Rediff on The Rediff Podcast, "I have learnt a lot from Salman Khan. Once he comes on sets, he doesn't sit. He is always standing. He never rehearses dance steps. He watches the dance and knows exactly what he has to do, and he dances perfectly."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

"When Salman is on the sets, the atmosphere is very light. He will chat with everyone," she adds.

"The best part is that everyone will get Salmanbhai's homecooked food. If the producers are vegetarian, he will provide non-veg in his van or tent separately."

Shabina also talks about her first break with Ram Gopal Varma on Main Madhuri Dixit Bana Chahati Hoon.

She also learn how to write a script from Mahesh Bhatt: "Bhattsaab pushed me into writing."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Shabina has also worked widely with Emraan Hashmi, including the popular track, Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Director Aditya Datt, Composer Himesh Reshammiya, Emraan Hashmi and Shabina are coming together again after 21 years in Gun Master G9.

Shabina also talks about the casting couch, and how she faced it and handled the situation.

All this and much more on The Rediff Podcast.

Interview: Patcy N/Rediff

Video Production: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff