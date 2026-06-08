Salim Kumar's 10 Funniest Characters

From Manavalan to Kannan Srank, a tribute to the unforgettable Salim Kumar who made generations of Malayalis laugh with his signature humour.

IMAGE: Salim Kumar in Pulival Kalyanam.

Key Points Salim Kumar, a celebrated Malayalam actor known for his comedic genius and versatile performances, passed away at 56.

He rose to prominence in the 1990s and became an indispensable comic figure in the 21st century, often stealing scenes even alongside industry stalwarts.

Beyond comedy, Kumar delivered critically acclaimed dramatic performances, notably winning a National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu.

On June 6, Malayalam cinema suffered a heartbreaking loss. Actor Salim Kumar left many Keralites grieving following his tragic demise at the age of 56.

Once an ever-present figure in Malayalam cinema throughout the early years of this century, Salim Kumar had become increasingly selective about his roles in recent years after battling liver-related ailments.

Yet, the memories of his earlier performances remain evergreen in a Malayali's mind. Their immense rewatch value has ensured that he continues to be remembered as one of the most iconic comic artistes Malayalam cinema has ever produced.

The Story Behind His Name

Even the story behind his name is quite fascinating and reflects the religious and caste issues of the state.

Belonging to the Ezhava community, the actor was originally named simply 'Salim' by his father, an atheist and follower of the social reformer Sahodaran Ayyappan, who believed that people should not be confined by religious and caste identities.

Wanting a name that would not immediately identify his son as belonging to a particular faith, he chose Salim.

But when the young Salim was admitted to school, his Muslim-sounding name reportedly did not sit well with the administrators. Their solution was to add 'Kumar' to it.

A Journey from Mimicry to Stardom

A former member of the mimicry troupe Cochin Kalabhavan, Salim Kumar became a familiar face in Malayalam cinema during the 1990s alongside fellow mimicry artistes such as Dileep, Harisree Ashokan and Nadirshah.

The boom in comedy entertainers during the mid-1990s helped accelerate Salim Kumar's remarkable rise in the industry.

But it was the arrival of the 21st century that truly established him as the actor filmmakers turned to when they needed a hilarious sidekick or a scene-stealing comic counterpart capable of drawing laughter with nothing more than an expression.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that this was also the era when stalwarts such as Jagathy Sreekumar and Innocent were operating at the peak of their powers.

Yet, Salim Kumar managed to make himself just as indispensable as his legendary contemporaries.

You could pick almost any Dileep film from that period and chances are Salim Kumar would be there, regardless of how large or small the role was. He also delivered memorable performances in movies led by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayasurya and Kunchacko Boban.

Beyond Comedy: A Versatile Talent

Comedy was not the only arena where Salim Kumar showcased his talent.

He was quietly devastating in the segment Bridge from the anthology Kerala Cafe (2009) and delivered a deeply moving performance in Lal Jose's Achchanurangatha Veedu (2006), where he played the father of a sexual assault survivor.

In 2010, he made Malayalam cinema proud by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his poignant portrayal of an ageing Muslim man determined to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in Salim Ahamed's Adaminte Makan Abu.

Mimicry artistes have often spoken about how difficult it is for comic performers to be taken seriously by award juries, making this recognition all the more significant.

Salim Kumar also ventured into filmmaking, directing three features, although they failed to gain substantial attention among mainstream Malayalam audiences. He appeared in other languages too, including Tamil and Hindi, with one of his most memorable non-Malayalam performances coming in Dhanush's Maariyan (2013).

Despite proving his versatility across genres, Malayalis will always cherish Salim Kumar most for the countless times he made us laugh.

Sreeju Sudhakaran pays tribute to one of Malayalam cinema's greatest comic legends by revisiting 10 of the funniest characters ever played by Salim Kumar.

1. Muthuraman in Thenkasipattanam (2000)

IMAGE: Dileep and Salim Kumar in Thenkasipattanam.

While Salim Kumar was already making a mark as an emerging comic actor since the '90s, it was Rafi-Mecartin's blockbuster Thenkasipattanam that truly announced his arrival.

As the driver of KD & Company's horse carriage slash 'ambulance', he instantly became one of the film's biggest attractions.

The comic entertainer highlighted his impeccable comic chemistry with his longtime friend Dileep, with their rapid-fire exchanges producing some of the movie's funniest moments.

The entire fake cow episode remains comedy gold even today.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Midhatiriya? Ee Samoothiri, Nambothiri okke kettitundu, ee Mindhathiri ethu jaathi ya?'

2. Advocate Mukundan Unni in Meesa Madhavan (2002)

IMAGE: Indrajith Sukumaran and Salim Kumar in Meesa Madhavan.

Salim Kumar's role in Lal Jose's Meesa Madhavan may be comparatively brief, but its impact surpasses that of many of the movie's main characters with far more screen time.

Particularly unforgettable is his police station monologue, delivered entirely in a single take with just the right amount of theatrical flair (notice the way he says 'kettu') before finishing the performance by popping open a soda bottle, taking a swig and unleashing a loud burp.

The character became so iconic that many fans believe his appearances in Queen (2018), Mukundan Unni Associates (2022) and Bha Bha Ba (2025), his final screen appearance, were deliberate callbacks to the same character.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Kaanan oru look illene ullu. Bhayankara buddhi aa.'

3. Pyari in Kalyanaraman (2002)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar in Kalyanaraman.

It would be dishonest to pretend that all aspects of Salim Kumar's humour in Kalyanaraman have aged gracefully. Like several comic performances from that era, some of the sexually loaded jokes feel dated today.

That said, Pyari remains one of the most entertaining aspects of a film already overflowing with comic talent.

From misspelling 'Welcome' as 'Melcow' during his introduction to plotting to steal a dead man's underwear because, according to him, no corpse should be allowed a clean pair, Salim Kumar consistently steals scenes with effortless ease. That too in a movie, that already has Dileep and Innocent in top form!

Memorable Dialogue: 'Kanni maasam vannonu ariyaan pattiku calendar nokkenda aavishyam illa.'

4. Omanakuttan in Thilakkam (2003)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar and Bindu Panicker in Thilakkam.

As the opportunistic son-in-law of Nedumudi Venu's character, Salim Kumar is an absolute riot in his relentless attempts to squeeze the remainder of his dowry from his wife's father.

Despite sharing screen space with a cast packed with comic heavyweights, some of the film's most memorable laughs belong entirely to him.

Whether it is the scene where he explains his property dispute to Harisree Ashokan's Tailor Krishnankutty using a policeman's uniform, or his unforgettable first encounter with his mentally challenged brother-in-law, Salim Kumar repeatedly leaves the audience in splits.

For me, however, his funniest sequence comes when he tries to intoxicate his brother-in-law with kanchavu, only for the plan to backfire spectacularly and transform Omanakuttan into a beacon of brutal honesty.

It is nearly impossible to keep a straight face when he suddenly begins referencing a novel he once read and starts addressing his wife as 'Indulekha'.

Memorable Dialogue: 'I am the sorry, Aliya, I am the sorry!'

5. Manavalan in Pulival Kalyanam (2003)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar and Cochin Haneefa in Pulival Kalyanam.

Ask any Malayali to name their favourite Salim Kumar character and there is a strong chance they will point to Manavalan, the unfortunate Gulf-returned financier whose greatest tragedy is that nobody seems interested in returning his money.

Alongside Cochin Haneefa's taxi driver, whom he hires from Mumbai to drive him to Kochi and whose name he can never quite remember, Manavalan generates one hilarious situation after another through a barrage of unforgettable one-liners.

Jayasurya may have played the protagonist, but the true hero of Shafi's comedy classic is undoubtedly Salim Kumar.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Cheruppathil njan achane kaananam, achane kaananam ennu paranju vashi pidikkumbol, palliyil achanmare kaanichu samadhanippikkumayirunnu ente ponnammachi!'

6. Dance Master Vikram in Chathikkatha Chanthu (2004)

IMAGE: Nair and Salim Kumar in Chathikkatha Chanthu.

Malayalis owe Dance Master Vikram a debt of gratitude. After all, he taught us the legendary ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) method of dancing. And if embarrassment ever strikes, just follow his advice and fill the room with smoke so nobody can witness your performance.

From his 'whitewashed' Michael Jackson appearance and 'trademark' hand-rolling dance moves, Salim Kumar owns the film from the moment he enters.

He continues doing so right up to the riotous climax, where he terrifies the villains as the infamous 'malam bhootham'. Some things are best left untranslated.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Entha sir cut paranjathu, kooduthal nannayo?'

7. Raajakkannu in Thommanum Makkalum (2005)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar and Mammootty in Thommanum Makkalum.

In Shafi's action-comedy entertainer, Salim Kumar plays a sidekick constantly forced to switch allegiances. The result is that whichever side he joins instantly becomes funnier.

He begins generating laughs from the very moment he appears on screen and loses his mundu in the process. Whether it is revealing his real name while being strangled or narrating his hilariously tragic backstory, Raajakkannu consistently walks away with the film's funniest lines.

Then again, perhaps it is Salim Kumar's delivery that makes those lines unforgettable, regardless of whether he is speaking Malayalam or Tamil.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Aa sambhavathinu sesham Satyettan oru Ramanan ayi maariyirikkuva. Kayyil oru flute illennu mathrame ollu. Ravile aadine theetikkan poyal vaikunneram aakumbol aadi, aadi, theeti, theeti varum!'

8. Kannan Srank in Mayavi (2007)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar in Mayavi.

Salim Kumar is responsible for countless Malayalam memes, and much of that legacy can be traced back to characters like Manavalan, Advocate Mukundanunni and Kannan Srank.

As the rough-edged yet well-meaning thug who begins as a nuisance to the hero before eventually joining his side, Salim Kumar is scene-stealing throughout.

That is saying something when the film's star is Mammootty.

Try not laughing when he attempts to escape across a lagoon using nothing but a steel pot as a flotation device while singing, 'Hoi hoi hoi hoi.'

Or when he fabricates half of a telephone conversation purely to convince an entire village that he is the mentor of the legendary Mayavi.

Even today, Salim Kumar's scenes remain the most rewatchable aspect of this hugely entertaining film.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Ini onnum ingott parayanda. Parayunnath angott cheytha mathi... kettoda, bloody fool!'

9. Chandran Karothpadi in Pachakuthira (2006)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar in Pachakuthira.

Whenever Dileep and Salim Kumar shared screen space, comedy gold was almost guaranteed.

Kamal's family entertainer, Pachakuthira, is no exception.

As the hero's loyal friend and perpetually unlucky sidekick, Chandran Karothpadi finds himself trapped in one absurd situation after another, especially after the arrival of his friend's autistic brother.

Whether it is the restaurant sequence and its chaotic aftermath, his attempts to steal Akash's bag, or the explosive film-set episode, Salim Kumar's impeccable timing is on full display throughout.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Ente Aattukaal Bhaaskaraa...'

10. Das Vadakkemuri in Kadha Parayumbol (2007)

IMAGE: Salim Kumar in Kadha Parayumbol.

From the flowing hair to the khadi attire, Das Vadakkemuri is impossible to ignore even if the rest of his village wants to.

A self-styled poet capable of crafting grand verse out of the most ordinary subjects, he transforms even something as mundane as rubber into material for poetry.

And when I say 'poetry', I really mean 'comedy'.

Despite his desperate attempts, like everyone else in the village, to attract the attention of superstar Ashok Raj, there is also something oddly touching about him. You genuinely feel a little sorry when the poems he painstakingly wrote for his idol are scattered into the air during a police lathi charge.

Then again, perhaps the rest of us were spared from having to hear even more of his masterpieces.

Memorable Dialogue: 'Palayil ullorkku paalanu rubber. Malayalam naadinte nattellu rubber. Ivide palavarudeyum nattellum rubber!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff