Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Partners-In-Crime

We revisit Saif Ali Khan's memorable two-hero film collaborations with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, showcasing his versatility and unique acting prowess.

Key Points Saif Ali Khan has a long history of successful two-hero collaborations, showcasing his cool humour and sophistication alongside various male co-stars.

His partnership with Akshay Kumar, evolving from 'Tom and Jerry' dynamics to intense confrontations, is set to continue in Haiwaan.

Saif's collaborations with Ajay Devgn, particularly in films like Omkara and Tanhaji, often bring out a more intense and versatile side of his acting.

We have seen Akshay Kumar's many, MANY partners-in-crime.

It's time to highlight Saif Ali Khan's chemistry with his many, MANY male co-stars, as the twain come together once again for Haiwaan, a remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam thriller Oppam.

Just like Akki, he's worked in quite a two-hero vehicles and stood out for his cool humour and easy sophistication. Sukanya Verma gives us a recap.

Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar

Collaborations: Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Keemat, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Arzoo, Tashan, Haiwaan

Akshay's tough guy, Saif's softie defined their early-years of Tom and Jerry imagery. It is something they are shattering in Haiwaan by locking horns in a classic good versus evil battle.

Saif Ali Khan-Ajay Devgn

Collaborations: Kachche Dhaage, LoC-Kargil, Omkara, Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn seems to bring out the best (or should we say beast?) in Saif. Every time they spar -- be it as bitter brothers, brooding comrades or blood thirsty rivals -- Saif reveals a never-before-seen facet of his wide-ranging persona.

Saif Ali Khan-Aamir Khan

Collaborations: Parampara, Dil Chahta Hai

Saif began his career on a two-hero note, and who better than perfectionist Aamir Khan to kick off this Parampara?

Where the latter followed the usual friends-turned-foes trope against the backdrop of Rajput diktats, Dil Chahta Hai is where Aamir's almost bullying tactics strongarmed a lovelorn Saif into 'being a man' and catapulted them as poster boys of urban dosti.

Saif Ali Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

Collaborations: Kal Ho Naa Ho

Hard to believe Kantaben's worst nightmare have not acted together again despite a pitch-perfect chemistry as Aman and Rohit in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

More than hanging out in the hip NYC neighbourhoods or falling for the same woman, it is Saif and SRK's chill camaraderie and adorable bromance surviving it all that deserves a standalone fandom.

Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan

Collaborations: Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Vikram Vedha

When Hrithik Roshan's star was on the rise, Saif modestly settled for the sacrificing second fiddle in romantic triangles. But it's their cat and mouse jugalbaandi as two sides of the same coin in a satisfying Vikram Vedha remake that underscores the extent of their intensity.

Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan

Collaborations: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Saif's role is not as major as Madhavan's in the latter's Bollywood debut nor too different from the one in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Yet, the quarrelling contest they carry on from college to dating is what fuels its 'love, hate, cannot ignore' momentum.

Saif Ali Khan-Sunil Shetty

Collaborations: Pehchaan, Surakshaa, Ek Tha Raja, Humse Badhkar Kaun, LoC Kargil

Unlike Saif-Akshay, the chalk and cheese dynamic between Saif and Shetty never quite hit a sweet spot or maybe it has to do with their selection of middling movies.

Saif Ali Khan-Akshaye Khanna

Collaborations: Race, Dil Chahta Hai

In a game of Abbas Mustan's brand of one-upmanship, Saif's suave disposition and shrewd mind is incessantly played off against Akshaye Khanna's treacherous charms and silent schemes. But it's the effortless intimacy of their friendship in Dil Chahta Hai that reiterates its 'gehri' not 3D status.

Saif Ali Khan-John Abraham

Collaborations: Race 2

Saif's dashing elegance and John Abraham's brawn force mistake sunglasses for slyness and match their wits for better and worse in a sequel that makes you nostalgic for Akshaye's smiling-faced deceit big time.

Saif Ali Khan-Aditya Pancholi

Collaborations: Hameshaa, Ek Tha Raja, Surakshaa

Hameshaa's reincarnation theme revolving around Saif's loyalty and Aditya's betrayal after the two fall for Kajol results in much larger-than-life drama. Though they make for a unconvincing picture of friendship gone sour, it's the only association worth a mention in a slew of rubbish.

Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor

Collaborations: Bhoot Police

The horror comedy may have sank without a trace but ever the hoot, Saif appears to be having a ball around all the mumbo jumbo and a certainly not-in-the-same-league Arjun Kapoor.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff