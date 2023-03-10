Revenge And Rebellion On OTT This Week

Revenge, rebellion, quarrel and fight for justice, it's quite a heated mood on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her OTT recommendations for the week.

The Glory Part II

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

After a riveting first installment explaining the background to the revenge series starring Korean superstar Song Hye-kyo as a victim of brutal bullying at school, its thrilling second part dives right into execution.

Rana Naidu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

In this official adaptation of the American television series Ray Donovan, real-life uncle-nephew Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati play a warring father-son.

Christopher

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Another week, another Mammooty vehicle. This time, he's a vigilant cop bending the rules to get results as opposed to the doddering law and order system.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Reeling under the guilt of an unsolved murder, troubled London detective John Luther breaks out of prison to sort the mess and star in a movie inspired by the television series.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The big fat Indian family explodes in all shapes, hues and sizes in the bitter sweet interactions of the Dholakias helmed by the makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Accidental Farmer & Co

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In this eight-episode series, a down-on-luck farmer stumbles upon a miracle herb hoping it will pay off the piling debt but ends up attracting unwanted attention instead.

Cairo Conspiracy aka Boy from Heaven

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Arabic (with subtitles)

Sweden's submission to the Oscars in Best International Film category didn't make it to the nominations, but it's a compelling drama about a fisherman's son receiving sponsorship to study Islam at a prestigious university only to witness a climate of political instability.

Living

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Wondering what's so special about Bill Nighy's Best Actor nominated performance at this year's Oscars? Check out Living where he plays a senior bureaucrat diagnosed with a terminal disease.

Bad Trip

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Of taxi rides, devious schemes, dreams of big bucks and a kidnapping gone wrong, Bad Trip unfolds like a trippy nightmare for all concerned.

Daisy Jones and The Six Prime

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Daisy Jones and The Six Prime writes a love song to '70s rock 'n' roll scene through the story of a fictional band fronted by Elvis Presley's real-life grand-daughter Riley Keough.

Bommai Nayagi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Yogi Babu and Srimathi play a father-daughter duo in this poignant drama about a tea vendor's fight to procure justice for his daughter after she's sexually assaulted by village bigwigs.

Anger Tales

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Four stories, four people, four episodes, an anthology revolving different scenarios evoking different degrees of anger and revolt is key.