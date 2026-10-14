Before Prahaar, Legal Dramas That Put Real Life Lawyers In The Spotlight

From Shahid to Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, these films bring real-life lawyers, landmark courtroom battles and extraordinary fights for justice to the screen.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.

Key Points Rajkummar Rao is set to portray public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, focusing on high-profile cases like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Indian cinema has a tradition of biopics featuring real-life lawyers, including The Making of the Mahatma (Gandhi) and Jai Bhim.

Rajkummar Rao previously won a National Award for his role as activist lawyer Shahid Azmi in Shahid.

Rajkummar Rao plays the lead in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam (2026), which, as the title suggests, sees him portray the real-life public prosecutor turned Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam.

For those who do not know much about him (did you not watch the trailer?), Ujjwal Nikam argued on behalf of the Government of India in several high-profile cases. These include the 1993 Bombay bombings, the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the 2013 Mumbai gangrape case and the Gulshan Kumar assassination among others.

Going by the trailer, the focus will be on the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, with Lalit Prabhakar playing Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist caught alive, who was eventually found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging.

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Nassar, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie releases in theatres on October 16.

By the way, did you know Prahaar (not to be confused with the Nana Patekar movie of the same name) is not the only film made about the life of Ujjwal Nikam?

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at biopics and real-life courtroom dramas featuring actors portraying real life lawyers.

The Making Of The Mahatma (1996)

Language: English

IMAGE: Rajit Kapoor in The Making Of The Mahatma.

Before he came to be known as the Mahatma, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a barrister working in South Africa.

Shyam Benegal's film explores the circumstances that led Gandhi to confront the injustices faced by his countrymen and the downtrodden at the hands of white colonialists.

Rajit Kapoor, who played Gandhi in the film, won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

Language: English

IMAGE: Mammootty in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Jabbar Patel's biopic featured Mammootty delivering a National Award-winning performance as the Father of the Constitution

The movie showcases Dr Ambedkar's time in London pursuing his education before he returned to India to fight for equal rights and privileges for his people.

Shahid (2012)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Vipin Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in Shahid.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is not the first time Rajkummar Rao has played a real-life lawyer. More than a decade before, Rao played a lawyer with a different temperament and social cause as Shahid Azmi.

He delivered a terrific performance as the ill-fated activist lawyer who fought for poor people falsely implicated in terrorism cases. He lost his life at the young age of 32.

The actor won his first National Award for Best Actor for the performance, while Hansal Mehta won the award for Best Director.

Aligarh (2015)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Ashish Vidyarthi in Aligarh.

Another Hansal Mehta-Rajkummar Rao collaboration, revolving around a real-life legal battle with a tragic story.

Manoj Bajpayee played Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh University who faced severe ostracisation and other struggles after journalists forcibly entered his home to expose his homosexuality.

Ashish Vidyarthi played real-life lawyer Anand Grover, who led the legal battle to decriminalise homosexuality in India and who fights for Siras in court against the injustices meted out to the professor.

If you haven't, do watch Aligarh for Bajpayee's heartbreaking performance and Mehta's sensitive direction.

Aadesh: Power Of Law (2017)

Language: Marathi

IMAGE: Mukesh Tiwari and Suvahhdan Angre in Aadesh: Power Of Law.

Before Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor was the central subject of this Marathi biopic directed by Suvahhdan Angre, who also played the lead role.

While it covered Nikam's rise as a lawyer, the movie suffered from lacklustre direction and poor performances, particularly from its lead actor-director.

The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati (2019)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Angad Bedi in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati.

The 1959 K M Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra case was such a landmark trial that several films and shows have been made about it or inspired by it.

One such example is Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji series The Verdict: State vs Nanavati with Manav Kaul plays naval officer K M Nanavati, who was accused of killing his wife's lover after discovering their extramarital affair.

The show also features Sumeet Vyas and Angad Bedi as real-life lawyers Ram Jethmalani and Karl Khandalavala respectively.

Jai Bhim (2021)

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Suriya in Jai Bhim.

Suriya delivered one of his best performances in this legal drama, which became the talk of the country when it premiered online during the pandemic. He played K Chandru, the famous activist-lawyer who later became (and retired as) a Madras high court judge, in T J Gnanavel's film.

Based on a case Chandru fought in 1993 involving the custodial death of a scheduled yribe man, the movie tackles systemic injustice and police brutality. Suriya's performance and some hard-hitting sequences ensure that Jai Bhim remains one of the most powerful films to come out this decade.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Manoj Bajpayee anchored this legal drama as advocate P C Solanki, who also co-wrote the film.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the movie revolves around the trial that led to 'godman' Asaram Bapu's conviction on sexual assault charges, with Solanki leading the charges against him in the court.

Released directly on Z5, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai received high praise from critics for Bajpayee's performance and his powerful courtroom monologues.

Kesari Chapter 2 (2025)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2.

In Karan Singh Tyagi's period courtroom drama set during the British-ruled India, Akshay Kumar played C Sankaran Nair, the barrister fighting a legal battle against General Dyer over his role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The movie is not at all a true-to-life depiction of what happened, beyond the tragic killing of innocents at Jallianwala Bagh. The courtroom proceedings are heavily altered for dramatic effect and to offer a more upbeat conclusion.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff