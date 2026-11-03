Ravi Kishan's 10 Must Watch Performances

From a nostalgic TV detective to scene-stealing turns in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur: The Movie, 10 performances that showcase Ravi Kishan's remarkable range.

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan and Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur: The Movie.



Key Points Ravi Kishan has transitioned from a '90s Bollywood lead and Bhojpuri superstar to a critically acclaimed supporting actor in Hindi cinema.

His role as the morally ambiguous cop in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is a standout performance, praised for its unpredictability and emotional depth.

In Mirzapur: The Movie, he excels as the complex antagonist Babban Yadav, balancing ruthless violence with fierce loyalty and a softer side.

Ravi Kishan is quite a busy man these days. He is busy as the Lok Sabha MP for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh though his on-camera gaffes make more news these days.

He is also busy as an actor, turning up in almost every third movie or show. In 2026 alone, we have seen him in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Maa Behen, Dhamaal 4, Aryabhatt Ka Zero, and more recently in Mirzapur: The Movie, as well as the Telugu film Peddi.

This is apart from his small-screen appearances in shows like Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and Psycho Saiyaan, or being a contestant on the reality show Alliance.

Told you, he is quite a busy man.

It is not just about the sheer volume of his on-screen appearances. Most of his recent roles have won over fans and critics alike, occasionally turning out to be far better than the actual film or show they are in.

Ravi Kishan began his innings trying his luck as a Bollywood lead in the '90s before finding huge success as a Bhojpuri cinema superstar. His Bhojpuri stint aside, he has delivered some genuinely fantastic, scene-stealing supporting and negative turns in Hindi cinema since the 2000s.

As Mirzapur: The Movie's OTT debut revives our memories of Ravi Kishan's talent, Sreeju Sudhakaran picks his 10 favourite RK performances over the years, from a memorable supporting role in a Salman Khan starrer to playing a lovelorn gangster in the big-screen spin-off of a blockbuster OTT series.

Hello Inspector (2002)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Hello Inspector.

This one is a nostalgic favourite of mine. We had some very popular investigation dramas on the small screen back in the '90s and early 2000s, like Tehkikat, Commander, Suraag: The Clue, and Journalist.

Ravi Kishan was also doing some television at the time, famously playing Lord Krishna in the mythological serial Jai Hanuman. After a guest role in Suraag, produced by the Sri Adhikari Brothers, he took on the lead in Hello Inspector.

It was a thrilling detective series where he investigated intriguing cases that usually spanned two episodes. Armed with a thick moustache and confident flair, Ravi Kishan effortlessly carried the show, which had quite a catchy title track, on his shoulders for over 180 episodes on DD Metro.

Tere Naam (2003)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan and Salman Khan in Tere Naam.

Tere Naam remains one of Salman Khan's most beloved movies for his fans from the early part of this century. His followers even tried replicating that rather goofy middle-parted hairstyle.

A remake of the Tamil film Sethu, this Satish Kaushik directorial also features Ravi Kishan in a memorable role as Rameshwar, the soft-spoken and kind-hearted fiancé of the heroine, who gracefully steps aside when he learns she is in love with her, err... stalker.

Okay, the movie has not aged well at all and was definitely problematic even back then. But the songs were great, the emotions landed well for the fans, and Ravi Kishan was endearing in his supporting role.

1971 (2007)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in 1971.

Possibly inspired by the iconic American war thriller The Great Escape, Amrit Sagar's film is based on the real-life accounts of Indian prisoners of war languishing in a Pakistani army prison after the 1971 War.

It is a movie brimming with acting talent (featuring early appearances of actors like Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul) and solid thrills that carry heartbreaking consequences. The ever-dependable Manoj Bajpayee leads the cast, while Ravi Kishan truly stands out among the ensemble as the lion-hearted Captain Jacob.

The scene where he chooses to sacrifice himself because his injury is slowing down his fellow escapees shows the actor at his absolute intense.

Welcome To Sajjanpur (2008)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan and Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Sajjanpur.

Shyam Benegal's heartwarming ensemble social comedy features fine talent like Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Jhankal, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun et al. Among them is also Ravi Kishan, anchoring the film's most endearing subplot.

He plays a lovelorn compounder besotted with an army widow, using the protagonist to write letters expressing his deep feelings for her.

While Ravi Kishan did plenty of romantic roles early in his Bollywood career and during his Bhojpuri stint, Welcome to Sajjanpur brings out a certain earnest, goofy charm that makes you root for his character's happy ending.

Mukkabaaz (2017)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Mukkabaaz.

Anurag Kashyap's sports drama is not your usual genre fare, though it remains the essential story of an underdog fighting his way up in the caste-politics-infested arena of Indian boxing.

While Vineet Kumar Singh is absolutely fab in the lead, Ravi Kishan manages to stand his ground as the driven coach, who tries to fight his own caste-based traumas and battles through the victories of his mentee.

This sturdy performance in Mukkabaaz gave other filmmakers the confidence to write more powerful supporting roles for Ravi Kishan, realising his innate talent, trademark dialogue delivery, and, of course, versatility allows him to shine and own such parts with ease.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

As you can see from this list, there is a clear trend of filmmakers putting Ravi Kishan in ensemble dramas where he still manages to stand out despite fierce competition.

Neeraj Pandey's cop and gangster drama features good performances from an enviable cast, including Avinash Tiwary, Karan Tacker, Ashutosh Rana, Vinay Pathak, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh.

And then there is Ravi Kishan, who casually steals the show as the mentor to Tiwary's gangster, who himself is a badminton-loving powerful warlord.

Just look at the scene where his character coldly orders an acolyte to bring chicken curry for his new favourite; the way Ravi Kishan effortlessly switches his tone from a wise-cracking employer to a chilling strongman is exactly how he keeps impressing us.

Laapataa Ladies (2024)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Laapataa Ladies.

Of course, Ravi Kishan's absolute standout performance in recent times has to be his turn as the morally ambiguous cop, Inspector Shyam Manohar, in Kiran Rao’s acclaimed social dramedy.

With a certain twinkle in his eye, paan in his mouth and a sheer unpredictability that keeps us constantly guessing his true intentions, he walks away with the movie’s best lines and scenes.

He easily wins all your applause when he finally stands up for one of the laapataa brides against her abusive husband.

So it is tragic that his performance was ignored by the jury at the 72nd National Film Awards, especially since the movie was India's official contender for the Oscars, and considering his own close affiliation to the BJP.

Maamla Legal Hai (2024-)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan and Anant Joshi in Maamla Legal Hai Season 1.

Another performance that comes dangerously close to rivalling Laapataa Ladies in being his most adorable role is his turn as senior lawyer V D Tyagi in Netflix's satirical series.

Tyagi knows and has entirely mastered the loopholes and imperfections of the district court system. But what makes him so fascinating is that while he exploits these flaws for his own growth, he also genuinely wants to improve the system from within.

This hits especially hard in the second season, where he is promoted to a judge and finds himself in a moral tangle over the decisions he must make.

It is a delightful performance from the actor who brings so much layered nuance to the screen, that you want the show to keep returning to him, despite the other interesting subplots around his character.

Maa Behen (2026)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Maa Behen.

2026 has been a solid year for Ravi Kishan to display his flexibility as a performer across roles, genres and shades.

If he was highly likeable as Judge Tyagi in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, he was quite despicable as the fake moralistic and pervy neighbour of the protagonists in this dark comedy.

While spending most of his screen time in an incapacitated condition, Ravi Kishan allows the sheer sleaziness of his character to bubble up in the third act, successfully invoking a sense of repulsion in the viewer.

Mirzapur: The Movie (2026)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur: The Movie.

For a franchise that thrives on the gritty spirit of Uttar Pradesh, it is almost unbelievable that Ravi Kishan had never appeared in Mirzapur before. So we weren't surprised when he was cast as the main antagonist for its movie spin-off.

Calling him the 'bad man' here is a rather peculiar observation, considering nearly everyone in this universe operates in varying shades of grey.

In the original show, the powerful Kaleen Bhaiya and his sociopathic son Munna were easily the worst of the lot. Yet, in the movie, Ravi Kishan's Babban Yadav emerges as a powerful problem-stirrer and a dangerous foe to them, who yearns for their gaddi.

But we also see a distinctly softer side to the gangster. He is a fiercely loyal boss who genuinely feels the loss of his men, and a loving boyfriend who sews a bralette for his lover with his hands. The actor excels at balancing these complex layers, elevating what could have been just another standard formidable villain for our ragtag anti-heroes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff