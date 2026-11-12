Ramayana May Be A 3 Part Film

With Lord Ram and Ravan yet to cross paths, Ramayana: Part 1 saves two crucial characters for its closing moments, offering tantalising clues about the epic battles and adventures awaiting us in the sequels.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part 1.

Key Points Ramayana: Part 1 concludes without Lord Ram and Ravan meeting, focusing on their backstories and setting up future confrontations.

The film introduces Meghanad, Ravan's powerful son, played by Raghav Juyal, hinting at his crucial role in the upcoming conflict.

Sunny Deol makes a cameo as Lord Hanuman in a mid-credits scene, suggesting Ramayana: Part 2 will heavily feature his character and his journey to Lanka.

For a film reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion), Ramayana: Part 1 ends on a rather curious note: Its hero and villain never meet.

Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram and Yash's Ravan spend the entire film on separate narrative tracks, aware of each other's existence but never crossing paths.

Meanwhile, two of the epic's most important characters are saved for fleeting appearances, one of them not even getting a proper on-screen reveal.

Clearly, Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari are playing the long game with what could be a two- or three-part saga. But those final glimpses offer some intriguing clues about where the story is headed next (Duh! This is the Ramayana, after all... you should know where it is heading...).

Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film delves into the backstories of both Lord Ram and Ravan. It explores how the former goes from being the crown prince of Ayodhya to living in forest exile with his wife and younger brother, while the latter rises from an oppressed outcast to become the mighty king of Lanka.

The two never cross paths in the film, though they hear of each other. Ravan even knows that, thanks to a small loophole in the powerful boon he sought from Lord Brahma, Ram is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, born specifically to kill him.

Sreeju Sudhakaran is not sure why he is mentioning spoiler warnings for a film like Ramayana: Part 1, considering the tale is intimately familiar to people of all ages in India. But old habits die hard, so be warned: There are SPOILERS ahead.

In this feature, he discusses how the finale of Ramayana: Part 1 sets up what to expect from Ramayana: Part 2. And he will do so through the two cameos glimpsed towards the end.

Raghav Juyal As Meghanad

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal in The Paradise.

Ravan's son Meghanad played a crucial role in his father's rise as the conqueror of the three worlds. Yet, he is strangely absent throughout the film, only making an appearance right at the end.

According to the lore, it was Meghanad, not Ravan, who defeated Lord Indra (played in the film by Kunal Kapoor), a victory that earned him the moniker 'Indrajit'.

We get our first glimpse of him after Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher) valiantly fails to defeat Ravan while trying to rescue Sita, suffering mortal wounds in the process.

Thanks to Ravan's near-invincible boon, even the mighty bird cannot stop him. When Lord Ram and Lakshman reach Jatayu in his dying moments, he reveals that Ravan has kidnapped Sita and taken her to Lanka. He warns Ram that reaching Lanka is nearly impossible (boats did not exist in that era, though flying machines apparently did).

And even if they manage to get there, they will have to face the mighty Ravan, his younger brother Kumbhakarn (the most powerful being in the world when awake, though the dude sleeps for six months at a time) and his son Meghanad, who is as powerful as his father.

It is at this moment that Ramayana: Part 1 gives us a glimpse of Raghav Juyal in the role, looking quite intimidating as he sits before a yagna (he, like his father, is a huge Shiva bhakt). Juyal was last seen as one of the two antagonists of the Telugu film The Paradise, the image of which is used above (Ramayana makers haven't officially revealed his picture as Meghanad yet).

Following Jatayu's funeral, Lord Ram declares to Lakshman that he is going to Lanka, not merely to bring Sita back but to vanquish Ravan once and for all.

Well, that is exactly what Ravan wants too. He might have kidnapped Sita as revenge for Lakshman cutting off his sister Shurpanakha's (Rakul Preet Singh) nose, but his motives go beyond that.

Ravan is presented more as an anti-hero gradually descending into complete darkness. Unlike in popular versions of the tale, lust is not what drives him to abduct Sita in the movie. It is ahankar (pride), his sheer vanity and belief that a mortal like Ram cannot defeat him.

He wants to draw Ram into a battle in Lanka, where he can defeat and kill the warrior prince, who is predestined to end his life, and prove everyone wrong. Of course, we all know how that goes.

It will be interesting to see how Part 2 handles Sita's defiance and refusal to let Ravan touch her (as well as his promise not to lay a finger on her until her husband is killed). It will also be interesting to see how Ravana's queen, Mandodari (Kajal Aggarwal), reacts to her husband kidnapping another man's wife and keeping her captive in Ashok Vatika.

Enter Lord Hanuman

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Ramayana Part 1.

Before dying, Jatayu also warns Ram that he and Lakshman cannot take on the might of Lanka by themselves. Cue the man, or rather the god, who can make that happen.

The mid-credits scene introduces what is easily the epic's most fascinating and fan-favourite character. It begins back in the forest, where we hear the heavy thumps of what sounds like a giant running through the trees.

Even the animals are stunned as this entity takes massive strides. Then we see the back profile of Lord Hanuman running towards the edge of a cliff, before taking a giant leap across the ocean and shouting, 'Jai Shri Ram!'

The character is played by two-time National Award winner Sunny Deol, but the scene does not give us a clear look at him. It is clearly a CGI character, making us wonder if this is how he will be presented in the sequel. Perhaps CGI is used here only because the character has enlarged himself for the leap.

It would be highly disappointing if a show-stealing actor like Sunny Deol is reduced to a motion-capture performance. I mean, Panchayat fame Faisal Malik is playing Kumbhakarn and we do not see any facial resemblance between the actor and the character in his mo-cap avatar. It simply looks artificial.

Also, does this leap happen after Lord Hanuman is reminded of his capabilities and decides to visit Lanka to ensure Sita is safe?

For the uninitiated, Lord Hanuman suffers from memory loss after being struck by Lord Indra's vajrayudha as a child, when he tries to eat the sun, rather vainly showing off his powers. He only becomes aware of his true might when others praise him, which is exactly what happens before he is sent to Lanka as a spy.

The Promise Of A Threequel

IMAGE: Yash in Ramayana Part 1.

So, the next question is: Will Namit Malhotra's saga end with the next instalment? I don't think so.

Before the film's release, Namit Malhotra maintained that Ramayana would be a three-part saga. While I do not believe they will go as far as showing Sita's agni-pariksha (for very obvious reasons that would go against making their protagonist morally complicated), even if the saga ends with Ravan's defeat and the return of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya, it will still take two more chapters to get there, judging by the glacial pacing of the first film.

For starters, the next instalment needs to provide a backstory for Lord Hanuman, just as the first film did for Ravan and Lord Ram. Then we need to see Ram and Lakshman searching for a way to reach Lanka, encountering Lord Hanuman, Sugriva and the Vanara Sena, and helping kill Sugriva's elder brother, Bali before figuring out how to cross the ocean.

Naturally, this also includes Lord Hanuman visiting Lanka to meet Sita, getting captured by Meghanad and setting the kingdom ablaze when they light his tail on fire while making his escape.

So let me place a bet right here that Ramayana: Part 2 will be heavily Hanuman-centric, ending with him belittling Ravana and Meghanad in their own home before making his way back to his Lord.

That would leave the third and final part to focus entirely on the massive battle between Ravan's Lankan army and Lord Ram's vanara sena. The battle has plenty of twists and turns, including a moment when both Ram and Lakshman find themselves in mortal peril, and that has enough material for one whole movie.

Vibhishan (Harish Uthaman) switching allegiances could easily fit into either the second or third instalment.

Ramayana: Part 2 releases in theatres in 2028. We sincerely hope that if Namit Malhotra insists on making this a three-part saga, he shoots the sequels back-to-back rather than waiting for the next film to release before starting work on the third. Just like Peter Jackson did with The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff