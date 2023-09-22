Priyanka Or Kareena: Who Will You Watch?

Kareena in a Kalimpong murder mystery, Priyanka in a Hollywood rom-com, a South Korean style Western and lots, lots more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives her recommendations.
Love Again
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a soppy New Yorker sending sentimental messages on her dead boyfriend's number only to form a connection with a potential love interest on the other line in the Hollywood remake of Germany's SMS für Dich.
Song Of The Bandits
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A K-Drama set in the Western mould, Song of the Bandits unravels in 1920s where South Korean rebels fight for their homeland against the Japanese colonial army.
The Continental: From the World of John Wick
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A prequel spin-off of the John Wick universe, the three-part television series set in the 1970s connects Winston Scott origins with The Continental chain of hotels.
Fast X
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Fasten your seat belts as Vin Diesel returns to play Dominic Toretto in the tenth and final film of the Fast and Furious franchise.
Jaane Jaan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It involves a mother, a mathematician, a murder and a man in khaki.
Inside
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Willem Dafoe plays an art thief surrounded by priceless pieces trying to come with an escape plan after his heist plans go bust leaving him trapped inside a New York penthouse.
Still Up
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
A relationship between two insomniacs -- an illustrator and a journalist -- blossoms chatting over the phone into the wee hours of night in Apple's brand new British comedy.
Love at First Sight
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A pair of 20-something strangers share a once-in-a-lifetime connection on their flight to London only to lose contact until destiny decides to lend a helping hand.
Athidhi
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
If you enjoy haunted house stories full of sinister activities and suspects running loose, the six-part horror series may be of interest to you.
Cassandro
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English, Spanish
Gael García Bernal's wild, charismatic turn is reason enough to catch the true story of El Paso-born gay 'exotico' wrestler, Saúl Armendáriz.
The Outfit
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Oscar winner Mark Rylance portrays a shrewd English tailor in 1960s Chicago single-handedly outsmarting a group of Irish mobsters in Graham Moore's old-fashioned thriller.
Subhedar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)
The heroics and history of Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare is chronicled in typically valiant fashion under Digpal Lanjekar's direction.
Gandeevadhari Arjuna
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A top government official receives special protection from Varun Tej's daredevil special agent in the face of attacks against the backdrop of a global summit for climate change.