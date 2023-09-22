Priyanka Or Kareena: Who Will You Watch?

Kareena in a Kalimpong murder mystery, Priyanka in a Hollywood rom-com, a South Korean style Western and lots, lots more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives her recommendations.

Love Again

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a soppy New Yorker sending sentimental messages on her dead boyfriend's number only to form a connection with a potential love interest on the other line in the Hollywood remake of Germany's SMS für Dich.

Song Of The Bandits

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A K-Drama set in the Western mould, Song of the Bandits unravels in 1920s where South Korean rebels fight for their homeland against the Japanese colonial army.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A prequel spin-off of the John Wick universe, the three-part television series set in the 1970s connects Winston Scott origins with The Continental chain of hotels.

Fast X

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Fasten your seat belts as Vin Diesel returns to play Dominic Toretto in the tenth and final film of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Jaane Jaan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It involves a mother, a mathematician, a murder and a man in khaki.

Inside

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Willem Dafoe plays an art thief surrounded by priceless pieces trying to come with an escape plan after his heist plans go bust leaving him trapped inside a New York penthouse.

Still Up

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A relationship between two insomniacs -- an illustrator and a journalist -- blossoms chatting over the phone into the wee hours of night in Apple's brand new British comedy.

Love at First Sight

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A pair of 20-something strangers share a once-in-a-lifetime connection on their flight to London only to lose contact until destiny decides to lend a helping hand.

Athidhi

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

If you enjoy haunted house stories full of sinister activities and suspects running loose, the six-part horror series may be of interest to you.

Cassandro

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English, Spanish

Gael García Bernal's wild, charismatic turn is reason enough to catch the true story of El Paso-born gay 'exotico' wrestler, Saúl Armendáriz.

The Outfit

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Oscar winner Mark Rylance portrays a shrewd English tailor in 1960s Chicago single-handedly outsmarting a group of Irish mobsters in Graham Moore's old-fashioned thriller.

Subhedar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

The heroics and history of Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare is chronicled in typically valiant fashion under Digpal Lanjekar's direction.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A top government official receives special protection from Varun Tej's daredevil special agent in the face of attacks against the backdrop of a global summit for climate change.