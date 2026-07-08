Nikita Dutta On Rediff Podcast: 'Kabir Singh Helped Me Breakaway'

Nikita Dutta is bindaas, and doesn't shy away from any kind of question, no matter how controversial or personal it may appear.

So yes, body shaming, going under the knife, casting requests, romance, her starry co-stars... she's got it all covered on The Rediff Podcast.

Key Points

Nikita Dutta estimates she has given over 1,000 auditions in her 14-year career, crediting Gold and Lust Stories for leading to Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh significantly changed her image and boosted her career, leading to roles in The Big Bull and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

"I must have given more than 1,000 auditions in these 14 years. I have lost count! But I give a lot of credit to Gold. Because of that, I got a short film in Lust Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar. And that was the film that Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir watched, and I got Kabir Singh," Nikita Dutta tells Ronjita Kulkarni on The Rediff Podcast.

Kabir Singh changed this gorgeous TV bahu's image and put her on the map.

Since then, Nikita has starred in various films and shows like The Big Bull, Gharat Ganpati, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.