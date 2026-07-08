Home  » Movies » Nikita Dutta On Rediff Podcast: 'Kabir Singh Helped Me Breakaway'

Nikita Dutta On Rediff Podcast: 'Kabir Singh Helped Me Breakaway'

By RONJITA KULKARNI July 08, 2026 13:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Nikita Dutta is bindaas, and doesn't shy away from any kind of question, no matter how controversial or personal it may appear.
So yes, body shaming, going under the knife, casting requests, romance, her starry co-stars... she's got it all covered on The Rediff Podcast.

Key Points

  • Nikita Dutta estimates she has given over 1,000 auditions in her 14-year career, crediting Gold and Lust Stories for leading to Kabir Singh.
  • Kabir Singh significantly changed her image and boosted her career, leading to roles in The Big Bull and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.
 

 

"I must have given more than 1,000 auditions in these 14 years. I have lost count! But I give a lot of credit to Gold. Because of that, I got a short film in Lust Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar. And that was the film that Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir watched, and I got Kabir Singh," Nikita Dutta tells Ronjita Kulkarni on The Rediff Podcast.

Kabir Singh changed this gorgeous TV bahu's image and put her on the map.

Since then, Nikita has starred in various films and shows like The Big Bull, Gharat Ganpati, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta at the Rediff office. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Nikita is bindaas, and doesn't shy away from any kind of question, no matter how controversial or personal it may appear. So yes, body shaming, going under the knife, casting requests, romance, her starry co-stars... she's got it all covered on this podcast.

She even voiced the cheesiest Bollywood dialogue ever, in multiple emotions (watch till the end to see!).

Ask her to sing, though, and she'll make you to beg and never concede!

Nikita is very friendly, of course, and certainly made an afternoon at the Rediff office come alive with plenty of laughs, anecdotes from the movie sets, and many, many selfies.

Nikita Dutta

Interview: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff
Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

More News Coverage

Nikita DuttaKabir SinghMe BreakawayRediffBig Bull

More From Rediff

Satluj Review: Brave Political Drama

Satluj Review: Brave Political Drama
Pix: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Wed

Pix: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Wed
Nagabandham Review

Nagabandham Review

Related Stories

Sonali Kulkarni: 'I Don't Like To Prove Who I Am'

Sonali Kulkarni: 'I Don't Like To Prove Who I Am'

Quick Links

KhakeeGold and Lust StoriesRonjita KulkarniZoya AkhtarReddy Vanga

Web Stories

Kheema Kebab Pulao: 30-Min Recipe

Kheema Kebab Pulao: 30-Min Recipe
6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To
Should You Buy The Nothing Phone (4b)?

Should You Buy The Nothing Phone (4b)?