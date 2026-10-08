Nana Patekar's Life In Pictures

Looking back at Nana Patekar's remarkable life and illustrious career through a collection of photographs.

Key Points Nana Patekar, a three-time National Award winner, passed away at the age of 76.

Nana left a lasting mark on Indian films through his diverse roles and unforgettable performances.

As Nana Patekar passes into the ages, we look back at his remarkable life and career through pictures.

From his early days in cinema to the unbreakable bonds he had with the people around him, the three-time National Award-winning actor left a lasting mark on all our lives. Namrata Thakker picks some heartwarming pictures from his life.

A Glimpse into a Storied Career

Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Nana Patekar with his Tirangaa co-star Raaj Kumar in 1993. Incidentally, it is Raaj Kumar's birth centenary today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nana Patekar/Instagram

Nana takes a look at the monitor on the sets of his last OTT show, Sankalp with filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Throwback to a young Nana shooting with Director Mira Nair for the Oscar-nominated film, Salaam Bombay (1988).

It's among his best films in his long career.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Nana rehearses a Marathi play with Dr Jyotsna Karyekar at Chhabildas School, Mumbai, in the 1980s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prakash Raj/Instagram

Prakash Raj pays tribute to Nana: 'Miss you my dear Nanaji .. Will cherish the moments spent... conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared. Thank you for coming into my life's journey.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nana Patekar/Instagram

Having a blast while shooting in the mountains for his Marathi film Ole Aale.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Nana receives the Filmfare award for his powerful performance in Krantiveer from Dilip Kumar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nana put the finishing touches to a Ganpati idol, as he gets ready to celebrate the festival.

Photograph: Manav Manglani/Reuters

Nana rehearses with Choreographer Ganesh Acharya on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn Ok Pleassss.

It was during the shooting of this song that Tanushree Dutta accused him of misbehaving with her. Nana denied the charges, and the Mumbai police found no evidence to back her up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nana Patekar/Instagram

Two stalwarts sharing a happy moment. Nana, a passionate lover of cricket, considered Sunil Gavaskar an idol.