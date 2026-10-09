Nana Had A Presence That Was Difficult To Ignore

He was intense on screen, equally intense on stage, and yet, from what I remember of those early days, remarkably at ease amongst ordinary people, remembers Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd).

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shrikant Gadre's book Nana

Key Points What intrigued me was the certain militariness in his gait and speech when we met. What surprised me more, however, was his knowledge of war fighting and infantry tactics.

He spoke about the training he had just undergone and, in particular about the 'Tarzan Swing and the LIDO jump' -- leaping into a water body from a height of about 50-55 feet as part of commando training.

I remember Nana slipping out from behind the heavy curtains before the play Purush began. He requested the audience to maintain their composure and not get carried away while watching him play the character.

Shrikant Dada, my cousin, (a good decade plus my senior), and Nana Patekar were the best of friends. Dada often spoke of him with both respect and awe. They had acted together in Marathi plays and films, and I had heard many stories about Nana long before I actually met him.

I used to spend part of my summer holidays in Pune at my cousin's home and found it very exciting and interesting to hang around with him and his friends from the acting fraternity. The first time I met Nana was over lunch at their home.

I was barely four years into service then in 1988, and blissfully unaware that Mr Patekar was training himself for his role in the film Prahaar at the Infantry School at Belgaum.

What intrigued me was the certain militariness in his gait and speech when we met. What surprised me more, however, was his knowledge of war fighting and infantry tactics.

He spoke about the training he had just undergone and, in particular about the 'Tarzan Swing and the LIDO jump' -- leaping into a water body from a height of about 50-55 feet as part of commando training. Much later, I came to know that he had trained himself for three years at the Infantry School before playing 'Major V S Chavan' in the film that he himself directed.

My association with Nana, however, was not limited to that one meeting.

Nana Patekar's Intense Theatre

I would often accompany my brother to watch his plays. I would stand in the wings, watching the actors get ready for their roles and then unwind in the green rooms after the performance, over cups of tea and cigarettes.

I can never forget Nana's role in the Marathi play Purush, which I watched sitting in the front row. He played an extremely intense and negative character. His acting was so real that, on a few occasions, members of the audience became so upset and agitated that they got up from their seats and disturbed the play.

On this particular day, I remember Nana slipping out from behind the heavy curtains before the play began. He requested the audience to maintain their composure and not get carried away while watching him play the character.

That was Nana.

I soon became a great fan of his and rarely missed his performances at the theatre. After the play, the entire cast would ride their two-wheelers to a small paan shop on Karve Road, where they would gossip, joke and dissect everything that had happened behind the scenes.

For me, being used to an armed forces life, this exposure was different, wonderful and unforgettable.

Nana's Enduring Connection With The Armed Forces

Many years later, when I was posted as Director Training at the National Defence Academy, we made a motivational film on the life of an NDA cadet, My Flag, My Life. Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, was the chief guest at the launch function.

We also invited Nana Patekar.

He readily agreed to come on stage and speak to nearly 3,000 young students, motivating them to join the Armed Forces. At that time, following the success of Prahaar, he was probably one of the best ambassadors we could have had to connect the Armed Forces with the masses.

He spoke to them in his own inimitable style.

That was the last time I met Nana in person.

I continued to follow his remarkable journey in theatre and cinema over the years. Actor, director and writer, he had a presence that was difficult to ignore. He was intense on screen, equally intense on stage, and yet, from what I remember of those early days, remarkably at ease amongst ordinary people.

A book titled Nana, on the life of this great actor, was compiled and edited by my Dada. It was released without much fanfare but has found a fairly good readership over the years.

It was therefore a shock to hear of Nana's passing last night. He was too young to go.

My first thought was of my cousin.

I thought to myself that perhaps the two of them are together again -- somewhere up there -- enthralling another audience with their acting prowess.

Shrikant Dada too passed away just a couple of years ago.

Perhaps the green room in heaven just got a little more crowded.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff