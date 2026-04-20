Must See! Rare Pictures Of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle has given us eight decades of songs to remember her by.

She made many public appearances in India and abroad, taking music forward and showing audiences a side to her that they had never seen before.

Here's a look at The Legend through the years from our archives.

Key Points Asha Bhosle has built an extraordinary career spanning over 80 years, leaving behind a vast and memorable collection of songs across genres.

Through numerous performances in India and internationally, she expanded her musical reach and revealed new dimensions of her personality to audiences.

She worked with legendary figures and had her lasting influence on music and culture.

Ramesh Gune captures Asha Bhosle in September 1994. 'It is reassuring to watch people reverting back to the pristine in music,' she said.

Asha Bhosle with her music director husband, Rahul Dev Burman.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with Asha Bhosle when the singer called on her in New Delhi on August 4, 1983 to present a set of records of her ghazals.

Asha Bhosle on a pay phone at the John F Kennedy international airport in New York on July 3, 1997.

Asha Bhosle with Mayur Gangar, organiser of her concerts.

Asha Bhosle's tour concludes at the Paramount theater in New York on June 22, 1996.

Amit Kumar and Asha Bhosle perform a duet at Carnegie Hall in New York on July 5, 1997.

Asha Bhosle being crowned at the end of her show in 1997.

Asha Bhosle and sarod maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, right, rehearse prior to the recording of a CD to be released by the Ali Akbar Foundation on August 20, 1995, in San Rafael, Marin County, California.

Asha Bhosle performs at a show in America on April 30, 1983.

Asha Bhosle receives an honorary doctorate from then Maharashtra governor Dr P C Alexander, also the chancellor of the North Maharashtra University, in Jalgaon at a convocation on September 14, 1993.

Asha Bhosle looks at the crystal plaque presented to her by Dr Kalpalatha Guntupalli, left, then president, American Association of Physicians from India, at her concert in Detroit on May 7, 1999.

Asha Bhosle along with members of her orchestra felicitated by then ambassador K R Narayanan at the Indian embassy in Washington on May 27, 1983.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff