Music In 2 Minutes: The Jatin-Lalit Story

Music director duos are a unique Bollywood feature, and many have become iconic.

In this special series, Dinesh Raheja explores Jatin-Lalit, their music and their dynamics.

IMAGE: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Jatin-Lalit's music score for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of the best-selling soundtracks of all times and their Pehla Nasha is a song for the ages.

For many, the Pandit brothers' music encapsulates the vibe associated with era-defining romances like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, DDLJ and Mohabbatein. Their repertoire included slow-paced charmers as well as songs that were bouncier than a beach ball.

Coming from an illustrious musical background -- they are noted singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit's siblings and renowned classical musician Pandit Jasraj's nephews -- Jatin-Lalit scaled a high note initially with Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992 and soon reached their zenith with DDLJ.

Karan Johar repeated them in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham while Yash Raj Films were constant collaborators for a decade, right until Hum Tum (2004) and Fanaa (2006).

IMAGE: Lalit Pandit, Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Jatin Pandit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Pandit/Instagram

Subsequently, the brothers had a falling out and decided to strike out independently.

The results are hardly spectacular.

In fact, it may serve as a cautionary tale for contemporaneous duos like Vishal-Shekhar and Sachin-Jigar.

Jatin has to his solo credit some forgettable films.

On the other hand, Lalit did skyrocket initially, thanks to his composition, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg (2010); but it has been 15 years now and he has not come up with another banger.

Maybe it's time the brothers realise that when it comes to established musical jugalbandis, the time-tested theorem is that two is better than one.

