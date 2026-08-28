Mukesh Never Failed His Songs

'No one could match him in tragic songs.'

IMAGE: The legendary Mukesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Key Points Mukesh became synonymous with heartbreak songs, winning generations of fans with his plaintive and poignant voice.

Mukesh was Raj Kapoor's permanent ghost voice, with Kapoor famously saying, 'I've lost my voice' when Mukesh died suddenly 50 years ago, in August 1976.

His final recorded song was Tujhko Yun Dekha hHai, composed by the legendary Jaidev for Chand Grahan.

Mukesh was a singer who never failed his songs. No matter what he sang he was always a winner.

Mukesh bhakts loved to hear him sing about the broken heart.

Truly, who could equal the plaintive and poignant Sajanwa Bairi Ho Gaye Hamaar (Teesri Kasam), Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din (Mera Naam Joker), Chandi Ki Deewar Na Todi (Vishwas) and Humne Apna Sab Kuch Khoya (Saraswatichandra).

My favourite song of heartbreak by Mukesh is Tum Bin Jeevan Kaise Beeta from the film Anita composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Each word of the melody leaves an everlasting imprint on the heart.

The song was filmed on Manoj Kumar whose preferred ghost voices were Mahendra Kapoor and Mukesh.

Recalling his long and enormously fruitful association with Mukesh, Manoj Kumar once recalled, "Most of my sad songs were sung by Mukesh. No one could match him in the tragic songs. My own favourite is Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday Tod De from Purab Aur Paschim. Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai from my film Shor is Mukesh's signature tune."

"One thing about Mukesh: His songs were his only. The songs sung by Mukesh could not be sung by any other singer. The songs that were composed for Mukesh were meant only for him."

"He sang some really mischievous songs for me in Sanyasi and Dus Numbri. Those were big hits too. But somehow he is remembered more by the sad songs."

Mukesh was Raj Kapoor's permanent ghost voice. When Mukesh died suddenly in August 1976, Raj Kapoor burst into tears and exclaimed, 'I've lost my voice.' No Raj Kapoor film was possible without Mukesh's singing.

Mukesh first sang for Raj Kapoor in Neel Kamal and there was no looking back. When RK turned director with Aag in 1948 Mukesh sang the heartwrenching Zinda Hoon Iss Terah.

Before his sudden death Mukesh sang one of his last songs for Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivum Sunderam.

He was also supposed to sing Woh Aurat Hai Tu Mehbooba for the same film. But with his demise the song was inherited by his son Nitin Mukesh.

O Jaane Wale Ho Sake Toh Laut Ke Aana

Manoj Kumar planned to record the immortal love duet Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi in Kranti with Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar.

With Mukesh's sudden demise, his son Nitin stepped into the song. Imagine what this monumental melody would have meant in Mukesh's voice!

The last song that Mukesh sang was for a film titled Chand Grahan. Tujhko Yun Dekha Hai composed by the great Jaidev, a composer for whom Mukesh sang very few songs.

And then he was gone. We can only summon the voice back with one of its most cherished songs: O Jaane Wale Ho Sake Toh Laut Ke Aana.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff