10 Most Violent Indian Movies

From Bandit Queen to Dhurandhar, these Indian films pushed cinematic violence to shocking, stomach-churning extremes.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Key Points Indian cinema is increasingly featuring graphic violence, moving away from traditional romantic dramas.

The box office success of A-certified violent films like Animal, Marco and Dhurandhar indicates a strong audience appetite for such content.

In the past, Bandit Queen and Matrubhoomi depicted disturbing violence, but recent offerings are pushing boundaries further.

Quentin Tarantino, the director behind some of cinema's most violent films like Kill Bill and Django Unchained, once famously told Britain's The Observer newspaper, 'Violence in real life is terrible; violence in movies can be cool. It's just another colour to work with.'

Whether you agree with him or not, there is no denying the increasing fascination with violence in cinema today, particularly in Indian cinema.

Perhaps it reflects the times we live in, where violence, not merely physical anymore, has seeped disturbingly close into our everyday lives through television, and social media.

Just look at Bollywood.

Once ruled by romantic dramas, the industry now finds audiences gravitating towards action spectacles drenched in often unhealthy doses of graphic brutality.

The box office success of many such films, some even record-breaking blockbusters, proves that even granting an A certificate is no deterrent when viewers want to watch characters devise increasingly savage ways to hurt each other, no matter how queasy the experience becomes.

There was a time when films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and Ghajini were considered shockingly brutal. Today, they almost feel tame compared to some of the more recent offerings.

And this is not merely a Bollywood phenomenon either.

The most viciously violent action film in recent Indian cinema actually came from Malayalam cinema. And it looks like Indian cinema's obsession with blood-soaked entertainers is not appearing to be slowing down anytime soon. The trailers of upcoming films like Kattalan and DC are proof of that.

Sreeju Sudhakaran picks 10 Indian films that got away with some of the most disturbing portrayals of graphic violence, while earning critical acclaim or box office success or both.

Bandit Queen (1994)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen.

I remember watching Bandit Queen as a teenager and finding it one of the most unpleasant experiences I had ever encountered on screen.

It is not merely the brutal killings scattered throughout the film. In attempting to portray the horrific life of the late bandit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi, Director Shekhar Kapur subjects his lead actor, Seema Biswas, in her National Award-winning performance, to sequences that remain deeply unsettling.

The violence here is not only physical. It is verbal, sexual and psychological.

The horrifying sequences where upper caste villagers strip, humiliate and assault Phoolan Devi, followed by her brutal retaliation, can easily rob you of sleep for days.

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women (2003)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Tulip Joshi in Matrubhoomi.

Sometimes you do not need to witness violence directly for it to disturb you profoundly. Suggestion can be enough.

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women does not sensationalise brutality merely for shock value, but what it chooses not to show becomes even more troubling.

Manish Jha's dystopian social drama imagines a future where rampant female foeticide has left Indian villages almost entirely devoid of women.

An innocent young woman is married into a household consisting of a father and his five sons. You can immediately sense the nightmare the film is heading towards.

Matrubhoomi contains several stomach-churning moments of sexual violence and assault as the protagonist endures one horrifying fate after another. All culminating in an eruption of bloodshed where men begin killing each other over what her and her newborn child.

Rakta Charitra 1 and 2 (2010)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Suriya in Rakta Charitra 2.

Ram Gopal Varma has never been shy about depicting violence, whether in Satya, Company, Jungle or Sarkar.

Yet, perhaps his most graphically violent works remain the two Rakta Charitra films, despite receiving comparatively less acclaim.

Inspired by the life of slain Andhra politician Paritala Ravi and starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, the films revel in grisly violence that marked its protagonist's life and career. Decapitations, dismemberments, machete attacks, crushed skulls and more, the violence is just savage and unrelenting.

The sequel marked Tamil superstar Suriya's Bollywood debut.

Jallikattu (2019)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Anthony Varghese in Jallikattu.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu explores the metaphorical idea that human beings inevitably revert to their primal instincts when consumed by competition, pride and ego.

Chaos erupts in a village after a bull escapes from a butcher's clutches, leading the men of the village into a frenzy that gradually transforms them into beasts themselves.

The violence never feels gratuitous, yet the film refuses to look away from humanity's ugliest impulses as the characters become more and more aggressive towards each other.

The climax, where men climb over one another in a grotesque human pile while trying to capture the bull, creates an unforgettable and deeply disturbing visual.

Rocky (2021)

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Vasanth Ravi in Rocky.

If you are familiar with Director Arun Matheswaran's work, you already know he uses brutal violence to define his lead character's persona. Nowhere is this more evident than in his debut feature Rocky, arguably his most vicious film.

Vasanth Ravi plays an assassin confronting his blood-soaked past after being released from prison and returning to his hometown.

The violence is depicted with disturbing graphic detail. Characters are tortured, mutilated and butchered in various ways, including the protagonist mowing down enemies with a M134 Minigun, with the film refusing to hold back on the savageness.

One especially horrifying moment features a murdered character having his intestines removed and wrapped around his neck. Shudder indeed.

Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film, DC (starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi), continues his obsession with violent spectacles.

Kala (2021)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas in Kala.

Compared to the other entries on this list, Kala contains no human deaths. In fact, the only victim is a dog.

Yet, that single act is enough to send the two central characters, a privileged landlord's son and a Tamil tribal labourer, spiraling into an exhausting spiral of violence.

Directed by Rohith V S, the film becomes an endurance test of bruised egos, shattered bones and relentless brutality as the two men repeatedly batter each other without ever knowing when to stop.

The fights eventually become wearisome, but that is precisely the point. Men consumed by ego rarely understand when to walk away, even while staring death in the face.

Kill (2023)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Lakshya in Kill.

It still feels bizarre that Dharma Productions, a banner synonymous with glossy romance, produced one of the most violent Indian films of the decade.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill gained international acclaim during its festival run for both its premise and its ferocious action choreography.

Set almost entirely aboard a train, the film follows an army officer unleashing carnage upon a gang of robbers after his girlfriend is brutally murdered. Faces are smashed beyond recognition with a fire extinguisher, throats slit, stomachs ripped apart and bodies burned alive.

The violence becomes so relentless that you almost grow numb by the end.

Even though more violent Bollywood films have emerged since Kill, it still stands apart because of the sheer rhythm, precision and craft with which its brutality is staged.

Animal (2023)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal wears its violent nature proudly on its sleeves. Its papa-obsessed, pride-driven protagonist casually mows down enemies using a customised machine-gun vehicle after already hacking through numerous henchmen during a corridor fight sequence heavily reminiscent of LJP's debut film Nayakan.

Yet, the violence in Animal extends beyond the physical.

There is an unsettling psychosexual, masochistic and provocative quality to the way the protagonist interacts with those around him, especially his wife and later his mistress.

The aggression also feels directed at the audience too, with Vanga using the film itself to retaliate against criticism he previously faced for Kabir Singh.

The fourth-wall-breaking ending practically turns into an unapologetic provocation aimed squarely at his detractors.

Marco (2024)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Unni Mukundan in Marco.

If this list were ranked purely by the most gratuitous display of violence, Marco would easily sit at the top. Haneef Adeni's film functions as a spiritual spin-off to his earlier flop Mikhael, retrofitting that film's villain into the anti-hero of this revenge saga.

Marco proudly flaunts its gory brutality from the very beginning, drenching nearly every frame in blood.

Nobody is spared. Not animals, not women (pregnant or otherwise), not even children.

The film seems determined to test how far Indian cinema can push the boundaries of graphic violence. The third act is particularly horrifying, depicting the merciless slaughter of an entire family in sequences so savage they remain difficult to shake off afterwards.

With Kattalan reportedly set in the same universe, expect even more bloodshed to follow.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2025-2026)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar.

We have already witnessed several violent films dominate the box office, whether it is KGF, Gadar 2, Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule or Chhaava. So perhaps it makes warped commercial sense that the most violent among them would eventually become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar goes all out in depicting men torturing and slaughtering one another with horrifying detail.

Whether it is Rehman Dakait crushing his father's skull with a weighing stone or Iqbal torturing an Indian spy by driving hooks into his skin and hanging him from the ceiling, the film refuses to spare viewers from the brutality of its supposedly fictionalised world rooted in real events.

Clearly, audiences did not mind. Both instalments became massive box office sensations across India and overseas alike.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff