Meet The New Faces Of Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back some familiar faces, resurrects a few dead ones and adds a fresh crop of actors to its blood-soaked big-screen world.

IMAGE: Jitendra Kumar and Ali Fazal in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Key Points Mirzapur: The Movie, releasing on September 4, is a big-screen adaptation of the popular Prime Video series, offering a new storyline with core characters.

The film will see the return of fan-favourite characters, including some who were killed off in the series, such as Munna (Divyenndu) and Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar); Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit, a crucial recast for Guddu's younger brother.

New cast members include Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua Yadav, Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat, Mohit Malik as Birju Lohar, Sonal Chauhan as Mumtaz Bibi.

This year, we will finally witness Hindi cinema's biggest film yet with Ramayana: Part 1.

We are also gearing up to watch Shah Rukh Khan make a grand return in King, Ajay Devgn hopefully bringing Vijay Salgaonkar's desperate battle to protect his family to a close in Drishyam 3, and Akshay Kumar joining the chaotic gang in Golmaal 5.

While there are many more exciting Bollywood releases packed into 2026, Mirzapur: The Movie stands out purely because of its unique identity. Although not entirely unprecedented, this is a rare attempt by the industry to adapt a high-profile OTT show for the big screen.

The Mirzapur series is easily one of the most-watched shows on Prime Video, but Mirzapur: The Movie, hitting theatres on September 4, is not a direct continuation.

Instead, it brings a fresh spin to the murky and violent world of Mirzapur, retaining the core characters and their chaotic equations from the first season but dropping them into an entirely different storyline.

So, not only are Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu (Ali Fazal), Golu (Shweta Tripathi), and Beena (Rasika Dugal) returning, but even some of the characters who were brutally killed off are making a comeback.

Leading that pack are absolute fan favourites like Munna (Divyenndu), Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) and Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee).

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie also introduces a handful of new characters played by actors who were never part of the original show, alongside one major recasting for a highly crucial role.

Sreeju Sudhakaran rounds up the new main cast joining the blood-soaked chaos of Mirzapuron the big screen and where you have seen them before.

Ravi Kishan (Babban Babua Yadav)

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur: The Movie.

This actor-turned-politician is on a roll, whether on social media or the big screen. While his political bytes and gaffes frequently provide endless meme material for internet trolls, Ravi Kishan leaves a completely different impression with his on-screen work, the good kind of impression.

The actor has been impressive in recent outings like Laapataa Ladies, Maamla Legal Hai, Dhamaal 4, Maa Behen, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

The former Bhojpuri superstar had kicked off his Bollywood innings in the 1992 Mithun Chakraborty film Pitambar. He went on to play lead roles in '90s movies like Zakhmi Dil, Aatank, Army, and Koi Kisise Kum Nahin before finding a much stronger footing in the Bhojpuri industry.

Returning to Bollywood, he carved a niche with memorable supporting or villainous turns in films like Tere Naam, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Raavan, and Agent Vinod.

He also dabbled in reality television, appearing in Bigg Boss Season 1, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and more recently in Alliance alongside his daughter, Riva.

Jitendra Kumar (Bablu Pandit)

IMAGE: Jitendra Kumar in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Jitendra Kumar joins Mirzapur: The Movie, stepping in to replace Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit, Guddu's younger, much smarter brother who met a grim fate in the season one finale.

A former civil engineer and IIT alumnus, Kumar is best known for his wildly successful collaborations with TVF (The Viral Fever). He delivered memorable turns in Permanent Roommates, Pitchers, Kota Factory and Panchayat, with his role as Jeetu Bhaiya achieving huge cult status among fans.

On the film front, he has starred in Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chaman Bahaar, and Jaadugar.

More recently, he got good reviews playing a chilling serial killer inspired by Cyanide Mohan in Bhagwat: Chapter One - Raakshas.

Sushant Singh (Bhairav Singh Karnawat)

IMAGE: Sushant Singh in Mirzapur: The Movie.

A highly familiar face across both cinema and television, the immensely versatile Sushant Singh made his acting debut in Ram Gopal Varma's gritty masterpiece, Satya (1998).

He gained even more prominence in RGV's immediate follow-up, the taut three-character thriller Kaun (1999). Singh went on to deliver a string of impressive performances in films like Jungle(2000), 16 December (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Darna Mana Hai (2003), Matrubhoomi (2003), Samay: When Time Strikes (2003), Sehar (2005), Rakht Charitra (2010), and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016).

On the small screen, he was part of popular shows like Dhadkan and Virrudh, and famously hosted Savdhaan India. He also starred in OTT series like Rangbaaz, City of Dreams, Rana Naidu, The Freelancer, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Mohit Malik (Birju Lohar)

IMAGE: Mohit Malik in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Going by the trailers, we are excited to watch Mohit Malik's rugged Birju Lohar square off against Shaji Choudhary's towering Maqbool Khan, waiting to see exactly how that brutal duel plays out.

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the handsome actor's second Bollywood outing, following his big-screen debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2025 film Azaad, where he played a negative role.

He initially shot to fame on the small screen, becoming a household name through popular television shows like Miilee, Jab Love Hua, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Avaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaano Ki, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

He is also a reality television veteran, having competed in Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Sonal Chauhan (Mumtaz Bibi)

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan in Mirzapur: The Movie.

A former beauty queen and Miss World Tourism 2005, the gorgeous Sonal Chauhan is still heavily beloved by fans for her smash-hit debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat (2008).

Before that breakthrough, she first grabbed public attention in the music video for Himesh Reshammiya's very popular indie pop track, Samjho Na Kuch Toh Samjho Na.

Following the success of Jannat, Chauhan spread her wings to work across Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi cinema. In Bollywood, she played the female lead in films like Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, 3G, and Paltan.

However, she found much stronger footing down south in Telugu cinema, sharing the screen with superstars like Nagarjuna (The Ghost), Nandamuri Balakrishna (Legend, Dictator, Ruler), Kalyan Ram (Sher), and Ram Pothineni (Pandaga Chesko). She had stepped into the role of Mandodari in Om Raut's Adipurush.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff