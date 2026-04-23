HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Meet The Man Behind The Controversial Chiraiya

Meet The Man Behind The Controversial Chiraiya

By MAYUR SANAP
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 10:46 IST

x

Director Shashant Shah counters online chatter around Chiraiya, saying the show tells an honest story with utmost sensitivity.

Divya Dutta and Chiraiya director Shashant Shah

IMAGE: Divya Dutta with Chiraiya Director Shashant Shah. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

The last few weeks the online chatter around Chiraiya has been scathing.

'Anti-Man Propaganda'

'Plays Against Indian Culture'

'Shows Indian Marriages in Poor Light'

The acidic words have done little to shake the makers, who stand firmly by their work.

Chiraiya Director Shashant Shah at Rediff office.

IMAGE: Shashant Shah at the Rediff office. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

My Takeaway From Chiraiya

While the show's writer Divy Nidhi Sharma maintains that they wanted the show to be a 'conversation starter,' Director Shashant Shah echoes his sentiment saying that the show was aiming to tell an honest story which was told with utmost sensitivity.

"My younger son, who is a poet, once asked me a question: 'Why do you want to be a filmmaker? I answered: If I can tell a story which impact even one audience, and brings a change in this society, I am happy."

This, as he explains, is the main takeaway for him from Chiraiya.

Shashant sits down with Mayur Sanap on The Rediff Podcast to chat about his process as filmmaker, his association with writer Divy Nidhi Sharma, his friendship with Vinay Pathak and Ranveer Shorey, and the new changes that the mega success of Dhurandhar has brought into the current landscape.

Watch the Shashant Shah Podcast Here:

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

MAYUR SANAP / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Divya Dutta, Like You've Never Heard Her Before
Divya Dutta, Like You've Never Heard Her Before
Zoya's Hit Life: From Salman To Emraan
Zoya's Hit Life: From Salman To Emraan
'If You Want Me To Attend Rave Parties, Do Drugs...'
'If You Want Me To Attend Rave Parties, Do Drugs...'
Must Watch: The Gulshan Devaiah Nobody Knew
Must Watch: The Gulshan Devaiah Nobody Knew
Must Watch! The Kritika Kamra Podcast
Must Watch! The Kritika Kamra Podcast

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh receives ceremonial welcome in Berlin6:21

Rajnath Singh receives ceremonial welcome in Berlin

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors3:37

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First Village of the Country'1:12

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO