Meet The Man Behind The Controversial Chiraiya

Director Shashant Shah counters online chatter around Chiraiya, saying the show tells an honest story with utmost sensitivity.

IMAGE: Divya Dutta with Chiraiya Director Shashant Shah. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

The last few weeks the online chatter around Chiraiya has been scathing.

'Anti-Man Propaganda'

'Plays Against Indian Culture'

'Shows Indian Marriages in Poor Light'

The acidic words have done little to shake the makers, who stand firmly by their work.

IMAGE: Shashant Shah at the Rediff office. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

My Takeaway From Chiraiya

While the show's writer Divy Nidhi Sharma maintains that they wanted the show to be a 'conversation starter,' Director Shashant Shah echoes his sentiment saying that the show was aiming to tell an honest story which was told with utmost sensitivity.

"My younger son, who is a poet, once asked me a question: 'Why do you want to be a filmmaker? I answered: If I can tell a story which impact even one audience, and brings a change in this society, I am happy."

This, as he explains, is the main takeaway for him from Chiraiya.

Shashant sits down with Mayur Sanap on The Rediff Podcast to chat about his process as filmmaker, his association with writer Divy Nidhi Sharma, his friendship with Vinay Pathak and Ranveer Shorey, and the new changes that the mega success of Dhurandhar has brought into the current landscape.

Watch the Shashant Shah Podcast Here:

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff