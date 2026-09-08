Mammootty@75: His Top 10 Masala Potboilers

We celebrate Mammootty's 75th birthday by revisiting blockbusters that shaped his superstar image without compromising his brilliance as an actor.

IMAGE: Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam.

Key Points As Mammootty turns 75, here's a look at 10 mass entertainers that cemented his status as one of Malayalam cinema's greatest superstars.

The list spans career-defining films such as Aavanazhi, The King, Rajamanikyam, Big B and Bheeshma Parvam, showcasing his versatility across action, gangster and political dramas.

More than just commercial hits, these films highlight Mammootty's willingness to constantly reinvent his screen persona while retaining his unmatched star power.

The winner of the most National Awards for Best Actor (a tie with Amitabh Bachchan).

Winner of 11 Kerala State Film Awards.

Recipient of the Kerala Prabha and Padma Bhushan.

The legend who has delivered innumerable brilliant performances, with language never being a barrier, and who somehow manages to look a couple of decades younger even as he turns 75.

Damn, it is hard to believe that Mammootty, who turned 75 on September 7, is still redefining how actors should choose their roles, no matter where their stardom places them, as long as the part challenges them as performers.

Imagine a mainstream superstar in the safest place of his career, often seen as the embodiment of alpha masculinity, taking on the role of a closeted homosexual. Or portraying a serial killer with no shred of morality. Such bold creative risks might be commonplace in, say, Hollywood, but they are still almost unheard of in Indian mainstream cinema.

From beginning his acting career as a non-speaking extra in Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), landing his first major role only after entering his 30s, to becoming one of Malayalam cinema's biggest superstars and one of Indian cinema's finest actors, Mammootty's journey has been nothing short of incredible.

I won't say he is the most natural actor there is, something you can call Mohanlal. But what makes Mammootty stand apart from his close rival and closest friend is that he puts in the intense effort to make every performance feel natural, whether it is modulating his accent, refining his body language or perfecting his tone of speech. And he doesn't even need to go method for that. And that's what makes him an acting institution in himself.

As we continue our special 75th birthday celebrations of Mammootty, Sreeju Sudhakaran takes the more massy route and picks 10 masala entertainers that solidified his superstar aura.

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Aavanazhi (1986)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Aavanazhi.

Mammootty's stardom wasn't born from a single film. It came through a string of strong performances during a period that made audiences realise this man had the charisma to become much more than just another leading man.

Among those films was I V Sasi's Aavanazhi, where Mammootty played a hot-headed, beleaguered police officer who refuses to fall in line with a corrupt system though his frustrations unfortunately make him lash out at the people who genuinely care for him.

Aavanazhi is very much a film of the 1980s, and parts of it haven't aged well. But in terms of cementing Mammootty's superstardom, it remains a hugely important milestone. The film later spawned the decent sequel Inspector Balram (1991) and the crossover sequel Balram vs Tharadas (2006) that isn't so good though it was known to be Katrina Kaif's only Malayalam movie.

Sangham (1988)

IMAGE: Prathapachandran and Mammootty in Sangham.

In Sangham, on the face of it, the characters played by Mammootty and his coterie (Mukesh, Jagadish, K B Ganesh Kumar and Appa Haja) aren't particularly likeable. Since they are pitted against a thoroughly detestable rival and the early portions are presented in a humorous manner, the film encourages us to root for them.

At the same time, it constantly reminds us that they are deeply flawed anti-heroes. Mammootty's Illikkal Kuttappayi is a privileged brat under the thumb of his domineering father, who abandons his bride the moment his father orders him to, without even bothering to find out what happens to her.

While still being a potboiler that places its hero firmly in the spotlight, Sangham refuses to let him escape the consequences of his mistakes, forcing him to confront his past. That's what makes it so memorable about the star's early mass roles.

Samrajyam (1990)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Samrajyam.

Jomon's gangster drama is best remembered for Mammootty's unforgettable bearded look, carrying enough swag in his business suits even though his business happens to be crime.

Alexander is undoubtedly one of the superstar's most iconic characters, a mafia kingpin who exudes supreme confidence at the peak of his powers, while also revealing the fragile nature of that confidence when his empire is challenged by a ruthless rival, played by Captain Raju.

It later received a legacy sequel, Samrajyam II: Son of Alexander (2015), starring Unni Mukundan as, well, you can probably guess from the title. It was a terrible sequel that is best forgotten if you love the original.

Dhruvam (1993)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Jayaram in Dhruvam.

A revenge saga made even more engaging through its non-linear storytelling, you cannot ignore the upper caste leanings in Joshiy's film, after all, it is an S N Swamy script.

But what truly works here is the fascinating power play between Mammootty's Narasimha Mannadiar and the shrewd, merciless antagonist Hyder Marakkar, played by Tiger Prabhakar, whose rivalry is born purely out of circumstance.

Hyder Marakkar remains one of the most hateful villains to emerge from Malayalam cinema, and Mammootty's role becomes even more compelling as he matches wits with him, especially once you discover the tragic reason behind his quest for revenge.

The movie also stars Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Gautami, Janardhanan and Chiyaan Vikram, and features beautiful melodies like Thalirvettilayundo and Thumbippenne.

Sainyam (1994)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Sainyam.

Before he became a superstar in Tamil cinema, Vikram appeared in quite a few Malayalam films, some of them playing second fiddle to Mammootty, like the aforementioned Dhruvam and Sainyam.

Sainyam, also directed by Joshiy, doesn't always feel consistent in its storytelling. One part has Mammootty's Group Captain A J Eashwar taking on terrorists trying to steal fighter jet designs, while the other follows him as a rough yet caring mentor to a bunch of carefree cadets.

Even if the whole isn't entirely cohesive, the individual parts remain entertaining, helped by a stacked cast featuring Mukesh, Priya Raman, Mohini, Prem Kumar and a pre-fame Dileep. The film also boasts two absolute bangers, Mercury Lamp Veenu and Baggy Jeansum.

The King (1995)

IMAGE: Mammootty in The King.

Who can forget Mammootty's signature gesture of brushing back his mane with his fingers, or those fiery 'sense, sensibility, sensitivity' dialogues penned by Renji Panicker?

Shaji Kailas' political potboiler sees Mammootty play an upright district collector who doesn't take nonsense from anyone, be it an MP or a minister. His battle against corruption and terrorism pits him against several powerful enemies, including the mastermind played by the great Murali.

The film features trademark Shaji Kailas flourishes done right, long scathing speeches, explosive face-offs, stylish slow-motion exits and, yes, a few familiar pitfalls too, particularly the misogynistic treatment of Vani Viswanath's character.

Well, that's one downside of revisiting many '90s films. You have to appreciate them while acknowledging those undeniable flaws.

Rajamanikyam (2005)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Rajamanikyam.

Mammootty's Bellary Raja is perhaps his most iconic role of the 21st century, so influential that even Nivin Pauly's Premam (2015) paid tribute to it.

Armed with a garish dressing style and an unforgettable Thiruvananthapuram slang, Bellary Raja convinces almost everyone that he is an irksome buffoon not to be taken seriously, when in reality he is far more cunning and street-smart than anyone around him.

Anwar Rasheed's directorial debut may have a fairly standard masala plot, but it packages everything in an immensely entertaining way with almost perfectly executed mass moments. And, of course, the biggest reason it works is Mammootty's uproariously entertaining performance.

Big B (2007)

IMAGE: Innocent and Mammootty in Big B.

Amal Neerad's Big B is almost a frame-by-frame remake of the Hollywood actioner Four Brothers (2005). Yet, what turned it into a cult favourite despite underperforming at the box office is just one man: Mammootty. Or rather, the way his character is presented in such a stylish, brooding manner.

Unlike Mark Wahlberg's character in the original, who is largely just a regular tough guy, Mammootty's Bilal is an unstoppable force who speaks in an almost monotone voice, carefully controlling his emotions, making him all the more authoritative in every situation.

After Bellary Raja and the recent Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam (2024), Bilal remains one of Mammootty's most celebrated characters, with fans still eagerly waiting for the sequel that keeps getting promised but never quite materialises. Maybe Neerad is waiting for Four Brothers to get a sequel.

Twenty:20 (2008)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Mohanlal in Twenty:20.

Twenty: 20 is the mother of all multi-starrers, the most star-studded Malayalam movie ever made, where almost every major name in the industry found a place.

That very aspect could easily have turned Twenty:20 into a chaotic mess, yet Joshiy pulled off the near impossible by making it both hugely entertaining and thrilling, despite a lacklustre opening act.

Despite featuring an enormous ensemble, the film ultimately revolves around the rivalry between the characters played by Mammootty and Mohanlal. I have to admit Mohanlal got the more mass-friendly role, and his transformation scene remains an absolute whistle-worthy moment.

But Mammootty arguably had the trickier part, with his character spending much of the story unknowingly on the wrong side. Still, he delivers a performance that perfectly blends class and mass while firing off dialogues and one-liners with aplomb.

Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam.

Amal Neerad reunited with Mammootty for a film heavily inspired by both the Mahabharata and The Godfather.

So Mammootty's Michael is both Don Corleone and Bhishma, running his family's business while holding together warring cousins until all hell breaks loose. At one point, he even directs attacks while lying on a hospital bed.

Bheeshma Parvam makes excellent use of Mammootty's star presence to elevate a character who commands every scene he appears in. It is further strengthened by an ensemble cast featuring Shine Tom Chacko, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha and others, all delivering impressive performances in this violent game of chess.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff