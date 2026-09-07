Mammootty@75: His 10 Funniest Films

From Kottayam Kunjachan to Unda, 10 Mammootty films that prove the megastar can be every bit as entertaining as he is intense.

IMAGE: Mammootty in Rajamanikyam.

Key Points Despite recurring criticism about his comedic timing compared to Mohanlal, Mammootty's dedication to his craft has led to several highly entertaining comedy performances.

Kottayam Kunjachan is highlighted as a tailor-made role where Mammootty's comic timing, aided by the iconic Kottayam slang, takes centre stage.

Mammootty's ability to flawlessly adopt different slangs and dialects, as seen in Pranchiyettan & The Saint with the Thrissur accent, significantly enhances his comedic portrayals.

While there is hardly any doubt that Mammootty is an acting institution in himself, and a showman capable of fabulous performances, he has long faced a recurring criticism about one specific aspect of his craft: that he is not a natural when it comes to comedy.

This criticism becomes even more marked when he is compared to his fiercest competitor in histrionics and stardom in Malayalam cinema, who also happens to be his close friend: Mohanlal.

For Mohanlal, comedy comes naturally. There is a certain mischief in his light-hearted performances that makes it incredibly easy and engaging for audiences to be completely charmed, particularly throughout the '80s and '90s.

For Mammootty, it was not an innate trait. Yet, we are talking about an actor who gives his absolute all to everything he tries, a dedication that has ultimately served up some highly entertaining efforts.

As we continue our special series to celebrate Mammootty's 75th birthday on September 7, Sreeju Sudhakaran picks 10 Mammootty films that make you grin the most.

PS: I desperately wanted to include Rajamanikyam, but it secured a spot on another list, so please bear with its absence!

Oru Kadha Oru Nunakkadha (1986

IMAGE: Nedumudi Venu and Mammootty in Oru Kadha Oru Nunakkadha.

Directed by Mohan from a screenplay by Sreenivasan, Oru Kadha Oru Nunakkadha is a breezy comedy entertainer where Mammootty takes a step back into a supporting role, allowing Nedumudi Venu to command centre stage.

The late veteran plays a slick conman who loves to brag and weave an elaborate webs of lies, putting these skills to use when wooing a beautiful girl (Madhavi), who only wants to be friends.

Mammootty plays the heroine's nerdy, introverted cousin. He is in love with his murapennu but cannot muster the guts to confess his feelings.

When Venu's character finds out, he employs every crooked measure in the book to ensure that confession never happens. Nedumudi Venu is fiercely entertaining as the devious fibber, while Mammootty impresses in a cast-against-type, geeky performance.

Manu Uncle (1988)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Manu Uncle.

One of my favourite movies growing up, Manu Uncle still entertains and enthralls all these years later.

Even though he is officially the hero and the film is named after his character, Mammootty cedes the spotlight to the younger cast to shine as his mischievous niece and nephews, who accidentally unravel a major smuggling racket.

A light-hearted comedy for the most part, the Dennis Joseph film occasionally veers into serious adult territory, notably when a likeable character gets murdered. Yet, it packs a hilarious climax and a couple of delightful cameos from Mohanlal (playing himself) and Suresh Gopi (delivering perhaps his funniest performance to date).

Kottayam Kunjachan (1990)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Kottayam Kunjachan.

Okay, it is finally time to allow 'Mammukka' to seize centre stage in this list, and Kottayam Kunjachan is perhaps the best entry to do exactly that.

It is that perfect fan-appeasing role that allows the superstar to entertain us with his comic timing, aided by that iconic Kottayam slang, while effortlessly weaving romance and action into the mix.

The scenes where he takes the stage to reveal how 'Mohanlal' betrayed him, or when he violently sabotages the pennu kaanal of his crush, are simply all-time comic gold. It is not hard to see how Kottayam Kunjachan later became the working template for the slew of Mammootty entertainers that ruled his filmography a decade later.

Golanthara Vartha (1993)

IMAGE: Mammootty and Sreenivasan in Golanthara Vartha.

We are discussing light-hearted entertainers in Malayalam cinema, so it would be bizarre to omit a Sathyan Anthikad film penned by Sreenivasan.

Golanthara Vartha combines the skills of both for yet another enjoyable family entertainer with Mammootty. The actor plays a respected shopkeeper, known across the village for his absolute truth-telling and principled ways.

However, he finds himself hopelessly caught in a tightening web of his own lies when he attempts to rehabilitate a young girl as a form of penance.

While Mammootty is earnest and likeable as the well-meaning do-gooder, Sreenivasan steals the show as the 'dreaded' local rowdy carrying a grudge against the hero. Shobana, Kanaka, Nedumudi Venu, Sukumari, and KPAC Lalitha round out the wonderful ensemble cast.

Megham (1999)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Megham.

Priyadarshan's comedy (even though it didn't work at the box office as expected) continues to age remarkably well through endless television reruns. A primary reason for this longevity is the genuinely hilarious comic sequences featuring Mammootty, Cochin Haneefa and Sreenivasan (who absolutely sparkles as Shanmugham), backed by a wonderful soundtrack.

Mammootty's role as a haughty major grappling with a broken marriage and an inflated ego allows him to effortlessly display various shades: Strict authoritarianism, awkward comic flair, a romantic melting, petty jealousy, and eventually, some moral redemption.

It is a grey-shaded character and Mammootty not only revels in the part, but also allows him to push to some entertainingly embarrassing moments like his dance in the Margazhiye Mallikaye song.

Mayavi (2007)

IMAGE: Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mammootty in Mayavi.

In the late 2000s, Mammootty churned out a slew of comedy entertainers, undoubtedly boosted by the success of his massy act in Anwar Rasheed's Rajamanikyam.

While that specific era could easily warrant a list of its own, I have to be highly choosy, so I decided to settle on Mayavi. Shafi's film is not only a fun watch but also allows Mammootty to display his concerted efforts at mastering comedy rather successfully.

It is physically hard not to laugh when he confidently jumbles up complex Malayalam vocabulary just to show off, or when he seriously attempts to teach women how to cook Kadai Chicken.

The movie also allows him to comfortably flex his mass muscles, playing a vigilante protector who operates entirely in the shadows. The brilliant comic efforts of Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu further elevate this highly rewatchable entertainer.

Katha Parayumbol (2007)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Katha Parayumbol.

M Mohanan's Katha Parayumbol feels like a Sathyan Anthikad movie that was simply directed by someone else, largely thanks to its rural humour and a quirky cast of actors heavily familiar to Anthikad's universe. But then again, it was scripted by Sreenivasan, which easily explains the vibe.

Sreenivasan also plays the lead in this heartwarming modern take on the tale of Lord Krishna and Sudama. He steps into the Sudama role as a poor village barber who suddenly becomes the centre of attention when locals learn he used to be close friends with a reigning superstar.

Mammootty plays that superstar in an extended cameo, keeping the true nature of their supposed friendship completely hidden until a terrific climax scene. Watch Mammootty’s speech closely in that sequence; it is a masterclass in how to seamlessly shift through emotions within a single, flowing scene.

Katha Parayumbol was so loved that it spawned remakes in Tamil (Kuselan, with Rajinikanth) and Hindi (Billu, with Shah Rukh Khan).

Pranchiyettan & The Saint (2010)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Pranchiyettan & The Saint.

Speaking of masterclasses, there absolutely needs to be one detailing exactly how Mammootty flawlessly nails different slangs and dialects. Whether it is his Kadappuram accent in Amaram, the Kottayam slang in Kottayam Kunjachan, or the highly exaggerated Thiruvananthapuram slang in Rajamanikyam, the actor seamlessly slips into every spoken tongue as if he is a pure native.

He pulls off the exact same magic with the Thrissur slang in Pranchiyettan & The Saint.

But his performance is not just about the accent. It is a remarkably fun depiction of a man who possesses riches and social standing but believes he lacks respect due to his poor education and lack of English speaking skills.

Ranjith's film is packed with fun satire, particularly in Pranchiyetta's hilarious attempts to essentially buy a Padma award and in his whimsical conversations with Saint Francis (voiced by the director). Alongside Mammootty, the late Innocent also delivers a standout, highly comical performance.

Best Actor (2010)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Best Actor.

Martin Prakkat, of Charlie and Nayattu fame, made his directorial debut with this light-hearted, pseudo-gangster entertainer about a middle-aged man desperately chasing his dream of becoming a movie star. So much that he joins a real gang to prep for a gangster role that was mockingly promised to him.

Mammootty convincingly portrays the naïveté and crushing heartbreak of a school teacher slowly realising that local appreciation is nowhere near enough to crack the film industry. He is equally brilliant at portraying the made-up swag of a pretend gangster who relies entirely on show rather than actual action.

Best Actor truly shines in its climax, which holds a couple of pleasant surprises guaranteed to leave you smiling by the time the credits roll.

Unda (2019)

IMAGE: Mammootty, Rony David and Shine Tom Chacko in Unda.

Inspired by a newspaper report, Khalid Rahman's Unda is the quirky story of a squad of Kerala policemen sent to protect an isolated polling booth in Chhattisgarh from a potential Naxal attack.

Mammootty plays the unit leader. While we have seen him play rough, tough cops countless times before, his portrayal here is a refreshing departure.

Shorn of any mass-appeasing heroism, his character is actually far more emotionally vulnerable than his juniors, even suffering a mild cardiac episode during a sudden attack on their camp.

Big credit is due to the veteran actor for bringina nuanced remarkable restraint in his performance that makes it all the more believable and natural. Just watch the scene where he narrates his backstory and how he ends it with a banger in a very matter-of-fact manner. That understatedness is not so easy to pull off.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff